Community weighs in at first public forum on Upstate Crouse merger
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Hospital leadership from SUNY Upstate and Crouse Health gathered for the first time Monday night to publicly discuss their mega deal to merge the two institutions since it was first announced in April 2022. The first of two public forums brought out dozens of community members...
4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
Nile Dayne Foundation providing educational services
(WSYR-TV) — Education is one of the most important things a person can have. For some, though, it can be hard to get a good one. That’s why the new Nile Dayne Foundation is helping underprivileged youth in the Syracuse City School District gain access to scholarships, mentoring, financial wellness, and a whole lot more. Founder of the organization Dreamer Glen shares details on what the organization is all about.
Health care is big business in Syracuse: See which jobs earn the most
Syracuse, N.Y. — All of the highest-paying health care jobs in the Syracuse metro area have average annual salaries of at least $116,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. Health care has long been one of the region’s most important industries. The city’s hospitals are some of its...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 15, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 297 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 8 to August 14) this past week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) increased Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level to ‘medium’ following the...
Resigning trustee moving to North Carolina
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Having announced in June his plans to resign from his Fayetteville trustee spot, Dennis Duggleby reveals that by the end of this summer he will be leaving the village altogether to embark on a new chapter. Around Labor Day, Duggleby will make the 10-and-a-half-hour drive...
The new Syracuse Youth Chorus is seeking members
(WSYR-TV) — It’s all about excellence, collaboration, and artistry. The Syracuse Youth Chorus is the newest choir to hit Central New York, and it may be the perfect place to teach your kids about music, singing, and being part of a community. The choir is a new version...
Syracuse developer eyes Watertown building for apartments, commercial space
Watertown, N.Y. — A Syracuse developer is interested in redeveloping the Globe building that has sat vacant for years. Daniel Queri, owner of Queri Development Co., is eyeing the former minimall building for 13 or 14 market-rate apartments on the second floor and about 14,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.
SUNY Cortland using hooved helpers to keep solar panels tidy
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Keeping solar panel property clean is never boar-ing at SUNY Cortland. In June, the university announced that they started using Mouflon rams and their hunger to help keep the land around the solar panels tidy. Now, SUNY Cortland has two new animals to help keep...
Oswego Health Foundation Announces New Board Leadership
OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the health system, has announced changes to leadership within its Board of Directors. Lifelong native and recent Exelon retiree, Pete Cullinan has been appointed as Board Chair, and CEO for CRA Medical Imaging, Mary Ann Drumm will serve as Vice Chair.
Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started
A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
39 new businesses in Central NY include eateries and multiple cleaning services
Last week, 39 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-one of them were in Onondaga County and eight were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The new businesses include two new restaurants (one is also a food truck) and several cleaning services.
Frank Castiglia Jr.: It’s Safe?
Three government officials have said that the smoke coming from the Attis ethanol plant is safe. That is a Mayor, a County legislative Chairman, and a US Senator. Not a single one has a Medical degree. All have said that they will have DEC and EPA monitor the exhaust. CEH...
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 125 Elmhurst Ave. & 160 Didama St.
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
Watertown’s Agape Shoppe moving to Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown store is relocating. At the beginning of the month, the owners of Agape Shoppe say the long-running thrift and fair trade store will be shutting its doors. Until then, they’re hosting a store-wide sale with discounts ranging from 25-50% off all items....
Local politicians comment on solar development debate
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – at the latest public hearing the town supervisor urged residents to contact local politicians and ask for assistance in the fight against solar development in their town. “We’ve heard from are some who support some who do not support and my concern more importantly...
Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
Company news: Kelsey May hired by the City of Syracuse
City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Kelsey May to director of digital services. In this role, May leads all efforts to implement new and modernize existing digital systems in city government. She is also responsible for leveraging technology that will support improvements to constituent services, and city operations and administration.
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
