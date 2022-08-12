ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne socialite and charity worker Lillian Frank dies aged 92

By Michael Pickering
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A giant of Melbourne's social scene, Lillian Frank, has died aged 92.

Ms Frank was known for her hairdressing salon in Toorak, her tireless charity work and her love of a party.

Her daughter, magazine publisher Jackie, announced Ms Frank had passed on Friday night.

'Last night we lost the heart and soul of our family,' Jackie said.

'She lived life to the max, without any regrets and was forever grateful.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quCpM_0hFTWio600
A giant of Melbourne 's social scene, Lillian Frank, has died aged 92. Ms Frank was known for her hairdressing salon in Toorak, her charity work and her love of a party
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqNIK_0hFTWio600
Lillian Frank pictured with Australian actor Heath Ledger at Derby Day, Melbourne, in 2001
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0OGS_0hFTWio600
Lillian Frank's daughter Jackie shared a moving tribute to her mother on Facebook, announcing her passing on Friday at the age of 92

Ms Frank was raised in the Burmese capital of Rangoon before her family fled the invasion of the country by Japan.

After spending the war in a refugee camp in Calcutta, she and her family then went to London.

During the 1950s she came to Melbourne to visit her sister and stayed, forging a path as a prominent member of Melbourne society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189M0t_0hFTWio600
Ms Frank in 1985 during a fundraising event in Melbourne. She was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her service to the community in 1991
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGBBg_0hFTWio600
Ms Frank with her husband, restaurateur Richard Frank, who she married in 1956 had two daughters with - Jackie and Michelle

She married restaurateur Richard Frank in 1956 and they had two daughters, Jackie and Michelle.

One of the first hairdressers in Australia to be trained at Elizabeth Arden, Ms Frank set up her own hairdressing salon in the 1960s, becoming famous as the hair stylist for Jean Shrimpton when the model infamously wore a mini skirt at the Melbourne Spring Carnival.

On June 11, 1977, Ms Frank was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her involvement with charities, including the Royal Children's Hospital and Odyssey House in Melbourne.

In 1991 she was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her service to the community.

JACKIE FRANK'S FULL TRIBUTE TO HER MOTHER LILLIAN

Last night we lost the heart and soul of our family.

She lived life to the max, without any regrets and was forever grateful.

She saw things through rose colored glasses. No matter what adversity she had to face, and there were many, she saw the good in everyone and everything.

Not many of you will know she was born in Burma, in 1930, fled to India during the war before being sent to her Aunt in the UK finally to make Australia her home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFfKn_0hFTWio600
Jackie Frank (right) pictured with her mother Lillian from her Facebook tribute to her mother, who has passed away aged 92

Forever trying to make a difference in the world. She used her flamboyant personality and social standing for good, raising millions and millions for charity.

She had a very public life and I was often asked what’s it like growing up with Lillian Frank as your mum? My answer, to us she was mum, to my kids nani and the most spectacular selfless human being in the world with the biggest heart.

We ❤️ you but a piece of our hearts will be broken forever.

