EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart opens The Bedford! Inside the lifestyle goddess' first American restaurant in Las Vegas that offers guests a glimpse of 'how she entertains in her own home'

By Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Martha Stewart has opened her first ever restaurant in Las Vegas: The Bedford by Martha Stewart at the Paris hotel in the Nevada city.

The lifestyle icon, 81, exclusively spoke to DailyMail.com in Vegas about her new venture, which was modeled after her farmhouse in Bedford, New York.

The restaurant gives guests the immersive 'Martha Stewart' experience, with the impressive menu consisting of Martha's favorite recipes and French inspired cuisine.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart's opening party is Friday, August 12, with the restaurant open to the public on Saturday, August 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Smggl_0hFTWeHC00
Welcome! Martha Stewart has opened her first ever restaurant in Las Vegas, called The Bedford at the Paris hotel in the Nevada city

Martha is in good company with Nobu and Lisa Vanderpump having upscale establishments inside Paris Las Vegas too.

Guests can also sip on Martha-tinis and Martha-Ritas as well as Martha's Chard, which is her very own California Chardonnay by 19 Crimes.

Guests can purchase the products such as her beautiful pots and pans from the restaurant at Martha.com.

'It's a wonderful restaurant, it is an extension of my farmhouse in Bedford, New York except the space is three times bigger than my home,' Martha said.

Adding: 'All of the furniture is beautifully executed and exquisite.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifU42_0hFTWeHC00
Grand opening! The lifestyle goddess, 81, exclusively spoke to DailyMail.com in Vegas about her new venture that was modeled by her farmhouse in Bedford, New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzIUV_0hFTWeHC00
Stunning: The Bedford by Martha Stewart's opening party is Friday, August 12, with the restaurant open to the public on Saturday, August 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKnNX_0hFTWeHC00
 Las Vegas hotspot: 'It's a wonderful restaurant, it is an extension of my farmhouse in Bedford, New York except the space is three times bigger than my home,' Martha said. Martha is in good company with Nobu and Lisa Vanderpump having upscale establishments inside Paris Las Vegas too

The 194 seat restaurant has American food on the menu and will 'offer guests an authentic glimpse of how she lives and entertains in her own home,' according to the official website for the new eatery.

Martha designed The Bedford herself and worked with Sean McBurney of Caesars Palace.

'Caesars has been a dream to work with as we created The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas. Sean McBurney who oversees everything has been excellent. They take such good care to ensure everything is perfect,' Martha said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCvBf_0hFTWeHC00
Legend: Guests can purchase the products such as her beautiful pots and pans from the restaurant at Martha.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Db1hF_0hFTWeHC00
 Legend: Martha designed The Bedford herself and worked with Sean McBurney of Caesars Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHHCm_0hFTWeHC00
Delicious: The 194 seat restaurant has American food on the menu and will 'offer guests an authentic glimpse of how she lives and entertains in her own home,' according to the official website for the new eatery

Martha spoke about the exquisite menu, revealing that everything 'has been carefully selected to appeal to a wide variety of tastes. It's fresh and absolutely delicious.'

'The crab cake is really good - large, high, round and beautifully moist. It is my original crab cake recipe and comes from my second book Martha Stewart's Quick Cook,' the bestselling author said.

'I also highly recommend the red endive salad and the roast chicken, which is delicious with herbs under the skin,' Martha added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCa3M_0hFTWeHC00
Incredible: Martha spoke about the exquisite menu, revealing that everything 'has been carefully selected to appeal to a wide variety of tastes. It's fresh and absolutely delicious'

'The vegetables are all sourced from local farmers, the steaks are from Pat Lafrieda and the caviar is from Black Diamond. Nothing but the highest quality for our guests,' she said.

Martha also revealed that The Bedford also has the same coffee that she serves her guests at her own home, called Kobrick coffee, which she described as 'beautiful Italian coffee.'

From the drinks menu, the icon recommended a glass of Martha's Chard or a Pomegranate Martha-Rita.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KW8Uh_0hFTWeHC00
Immaculate: 'The vegetables are all sourced from local farmers, the steaks are from Pat Lafrieda and the caviar is from Black Diamond. Nothing but the highest quality for our guests,' she said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryo4Q_0hFTWeHC00
Attention to detail: 'The crab cake is really good - large, high, round and beautifully moist. It is my original crab cake recipe and comes from my second book Martha Stewart's Quick Cook,' the bestselling author said. 'I also highly recommend the red endive salad and the roast chicken, which is delicious with herbs under the skin,' Martha added
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AB1RJ_0hFTWeHC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rd4Iz_0hFTWeHC00
An icon: From the drinks menu, the icon recommended a glass of Martha's Chard or a Pomegranate Martha-Rita

'I can't stress enough that the food and drinks are on par with what I serve in my own home. I love good food, fine preparation and beautiful ingredients and The Bedford incorporates all of these things along with the most beautiful restaurant to enjoy,' Martha explained.

'The American public and international tourists who visit Las Vegas want to have a good time, learn new things, see the amazing sites and have fun. My restaurant at Paris Las Vegas is another wonderful choice for them while they are visiting.'

The Bedford by Martha Stewart's opening party is Friday, August 12th, with the eatery open to the public on Saturday, August 13; the restaurant is located at Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

