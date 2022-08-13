ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A  shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation. 
CBS Philly

Police: Man fighting for his life after shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at 64th and Vine Streets. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot twice from close range. Neighbors told investigators that the victim frequents the area, but they weren't sure what he was doing at the time of the shooting. Police have not made any arrests in the case.
CBS Philly

Keyshlyne Patterson arrested for allegedly shooting woman outside North Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a woman on Darien Street in North Philadelphia. Keyshlyne Patterson surrendered to police.Investigators say she fired a gun outside a store on July 31. Two bullets struck Jhayden Gunter in the head.Her mother tells Eyewitness News she continues to recover.Police say Gunter was not the intended target.
NBC Philadelphia

At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face

At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
phl17.com

Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
CBS News

Man shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times, including once in the face, in West Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Aspen Street around 7:48 p.m. Police say the man was shot in the jaw, chest and the left side...
CBS Philly

6-year-old boy suffers grazed by bullet while sitting in backseat of vehicle in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue just after 12 p.m. Friday. The 6-year-old suffered a graze wound to the left bicep.The child was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrest was made.No further information is available at this time. 
