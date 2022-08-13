Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Mother finds daughter critically injured after hit-and-run outside her Philly home
"She was just a few feet away from the front door of the house where she lives when she got hit by this vehicle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
Armed suspect sought for stealing $3,000 from Dollar General in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in broad daylight. The suspect, armed with a black handgun, reportedly entered the Dollar General on the 1300 bloc of Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 p.m. Monday. He demanded money from the cashier, then fled...
Man gets dragged by a car after he tried breaking into it in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being dragged and run over by a West Philadelphia car. The incident happened on 50th and Haverford Avenue at approximately 9:37 am. According to police, a man in his 30’s tried to gain entry into a car. As he grabbed...
18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation.
Man killed in North Philadelphia crash, police say
A man has died after being in a crash in North Philadelphia. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton has the details.
Police: Man fighting for his life after shooting in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at 64th and Vine Streets. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot twice from close range. Neighbors told investigators that the victim frequents the area, but they weren't sure what he was doing at the time of the shooting. Police have not made any arrests in the case.
North Philadelphia shooting leaves a teen boy dead, pregnant woman critically injured
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Homicide Detectives are searching for the person responsible for shooting a teen boy and a woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10:18 pm Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the body....
5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 2 arrested
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured five people outside of a rec center Tuesday night.
Pedestrian dies after allegedly being hit by car in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a man's death after he was found early Sunday morning in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood. The man, identified as 64-year-old Dondra Wade, was reportedly bleeding when he was discovered by police on the 3200 block of Fox street around 2:13 a.m. He was pronounced dead on...
Man captured on video shooting another man at McKinley Playground in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help identifying a man caught on camera shooting another man in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on August 9, 2022 in the 400 block of East Ontario Street around 8:36 pm. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot...
Keyshlyne Patterson arrested for allegedly shooting woman outside North Philadelphia store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a woman on Darien Street in North Philadelphia. Keyshlyne Patterson surrendered to police.Investigators say she fired a gun outside a store on July 31. Two bullets struck Jhayden Gunter in the head.Her mother tells Eyewitness News she continues to recover.Police say Gunter was not the intended target.
At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face
At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
Police: Man killed after he was stabbed several times in Hunting Park
HUNTING PARK - A man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. Officials say 24th District officers were called to the 900 block of West Luzerne Street, Sunday, about 9 o’clock in the morning, on the report of a possible stabbing. Responding officers found...
Man dies after allegedly being struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 64-year-old man in North Philadelphia sustained fatal injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning, police say. The victim was identified as Dondra Wade from Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood. They found the victim bleeding on the 3200 block of Fox Street around...
Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
Man shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times, including once in the face, in West Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Aspen Street around 7:48 p.m. Police say the man was shot in the jaw, chest and the left side...
2 men shot after confrontation turns violent in Kensington
Philadelphia police say two men were shot when a man pulled out a gun in the middle of an argument in Kensington.
6-year-old boy suffers grazed by bullet while sitting in backseat of vehicle in North Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue just after 12 p.m. Friday. The 6-year-old suffered a graze wound to the left bicep.The child was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrest was made.No further information is available at this time.
Police: Man trying to get into cars struck in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
Investigators say the victim, only identified as a man in his 30s, seemed to be trying to gain entry into parked vehicles.
