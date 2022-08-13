ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Watch: Xiaomi Made a Humanoid Robot That Can Walk, Talk and Bring You Flowers

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8JJM_0hFTWWAG00

The era of mass-produced robots could be here sooner than you think.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun closed out the company’s big Mix Fold 2 smartphone unveiling on Thursday by inviting out a special guest that ended up stealing the show. That guest was CyberOne, the Chinese electronic giant’s first humanoid robot.

CyberOne is Xiaomi’s second robot in as many years. The first, which made its debut one year ago Wednesday , was CyberDog, an open-source quadruped. The company’s latest robot, which also goes by the name “Metal Bro,” stands five feet nine inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and maneuvers around on two legs. It’s powered by AI and takes in its surrounding via the curved LED panel that makes up its face and two microphones. This setup can see the world in 3D and is capable of recognizing 45 different human emotions. While nowhere near as agile as Boston Dynamics’s slightly terrifying Atlas , it can hold its own thanks to 21 degrees of freedom in a motion, according to the company. Just don’t ask it to run yet.

CyberOne is clearly still a work in progress, but there’s no denying that Thursday’s live demo was impressive. The robot walked out on stage at Jun’s beckoning, gave him a flower, then showed off some kung-fu poses for the appreciative audience. Then, just in case people forgot Xiaomi has a phone to sell, Jun and CyberOne used the ultra-thin Mix Fold 2 to take a selfie.

“With AI at its core and a full-size humanoid frame as its vessel, this is an exploration of possibilities of Xiaomi’s future technological ecosystem and a new breakthrough for the company,” Jun said in a statement following the event.

It remains to be seen whether CyberOne will ever go into production. If it did, Jun suggested that the robot would likely cost 600,000 to 700,000 yuan (about $89,000 to $104,000), according to Engadget . Whether or not you’re ever able to buy the CyberOne, it seems like it’s only a matter of time until people are buying humanoid robots for use around the home. Xiaomi certainly seems to be preparing for that, at least.

More from Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Lobster Roll Prices Are Soaring, Even as the Price of Lobster Plummets. Here’s Why.

While inflation is driving up the cost of countless ingredients, the last few month has seen the steep drop in lobster prices, falling to half of what the crustaceans would fetch last year. You’d think the cost of a lobster roll would tumble along with the price of its titular ingredient. You’d be wrong. In a survey of 16 lobster shacks around Maine, The Portland Press Herald found that lobster rolls had hit record levels this summer, averaging more than $30 a roll. The soaring price of the lobster roll wasn’t as surprising last year, when the price fisherman could charge...
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
Robb Report

Mickey Mantle’s First Baseball Card Is Now the Most Expensive of All Time—and the Auction Isn’t Even Over

Click here to read the full article. The “finest known” example of Mickey Mantle’s first baseball card isn’t just going to break the record for most expensive sports card, it could completely shatter it. Bidding for a 9.5-grade copy of the Commerce Comet’s 1952 Topps card that is being sold by Heritage Auctions has already hit $6.2 million, or $7.4 million when you include the buyer’s premium. The total price beats the previous record by $125,000, and with two weeks left in the auction seems guaranteed to climb even higher. Collectors have been looking forward to this auction all year, and it’s...
MLB
Robb Report

How a Young French Designer Makes Tables That Look Like He Captured the Ocean

When Julien Lagueste recalls his childhood growing up in the French city of La Trinité-sur-Mer, a memory firmly fixed in his mind are the summers his family would spend by the sea. He was entranced by the Mediterranean landscape, so it’s not by chance that the designer’s work evokes the shore—the paleness of the sand, the organic shape of eroded stone, the reflections and blue hue of the water. Using wood and epoxy resin to mesmerizing effect, Lagueste’s experimental series of coffee and side tables creates the illusion of looking at the cerulean-colored ocean itself. It was for his 2016...
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanoid Robot#Mobile Robot#Flowers#Smart Phone#Cyberone#Chinese#Cyberdog#Ai#Boston Dynamics
Slate

Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
China
ScienceAlert

Scientists Are Turning Dead Spiders Into 'Necrobots' And We Are So Creeped Out

When mechanical engineering graduate student Faye Yap saw a dead spider curled up in the hallway, it got her thinking about whether it could be used as a robotics component. Turning dead spiders into mechanical grippers may be some people's idea of a nightmare scenario, but it could have tangible benefits. Spider legs can grip large, delicate, and irregularly shaped objects firmly and softly without breaking them.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Robot Shows It's Possible to Swim Through The Emptiness of a Curved Universe

If an astronaut were to suddenly become adrift in the void of interstellar space, they would be compelled to propel their body to safety, kicking and waving their limbs toward a sanctuary in the vacuum. Sadly for them, physics isn't so forgiving, leaving them to float without hope for eternity. If only the Universe was sufficiently curved, their flailing mightn't be so futile. Centuries before we left the tug of Earth, Isaac Newton succinctly explained why things moved. Whether it's the expulsion of gas, a shove against solid ground, or the swish of a fin against a fluid, the momentum of an...
ENGINEERING
TheDailyBeast

‘Empire’ Actress’ Sodium Nitrite Suicide Is Part of a Disturbing Trend

A medical examiner report revealed this week that Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide in February from sodium nitrite poisoning—and she’s not alone. Her death is part of an alarming trend that’s left officials scrambling and family members of victims suing Amazon for selling the substance, a common food preservative that can have fatal consequences when ingested in large amounts.Pearlman was found dead in her car on Feb. 13, authorities said, after a five-day search for the actress, who appeared on TV shows like Chicago Justice and General Hospital. While family member’s alluded to her death as a suicide...
TV SHOWS
ScienceAlert

An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics

Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
SOFTWARE
digg.com

Earth Has Started Spinning Faster — What Does It All Mean?

As scientists consider dropping a second off their atomic clocks for the first time, others warn that it could cause widespread disruption. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human-likeness and attribution of intentionality predict vicarious sense of agency over humanoid robot actions

Sense of Agency (SoA) is the feeling of being in control of one's actions and their outcomes. In a social context, people can experience a "vicarious" SoA over another human's actions; however, it is still controversial whether the same occurs in Human"“Robot Interaction (HRI). The present study aimed at understanding whether humanoid robots may elicit vicarious SoA in humans, and whether the emergence of this phenomenon depends on the attribution of intentionality towards robots. We asked adult participants to perform an Intentional Binding (IB) task alone and with the humanoid iCub robot, reporting the time of occurrence of both self- and iCub-generated actions. Before the experiment, participants' degree of attribution of intentionality towards robots was assessed. Results showed that participants experienced vicarious SoA over iCub-generated actions. Moreover, intentionality attribution positively predicted the magnitude of vicarious SoA. In conclusion, our results highlight the importance of factors such as human-likeness and attribution of intentionality for the emergence of vicarious SoA towards robots.
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

This $17 Million Hilltop Mansion in LA Has Gobsmacking Ocean Views From Santa Monica to Malibu

You’d be forgiven for thinking you’re in a treehouse with views like these. This sprawling hilltop manse, known as Paseo La Cresta Residence, in the exclusive Palos Verdes Estates, nearly 20 miles south of Los Angeles, brings the outdoors in thanks to its many windows and picture-perfect landscaping. Architecture firm KAA Design, known for their contemporary, lifestyle-focused California projects, favors heavily incorporating nature into each of its homes and working with elevation and light through architectural elements. After an extension renovation in 2016, the owners are putting the home on the market for $16.9 million.  The home was originally built in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

This Contemporary $33.5 Million Pebble Beach Mansion Overlooks One of the Most Storied Golf Venues in the World

The best part about buying a home in Pebble Beach? Not having to choose between spectacular oceanfront vistas and prime golf-course views.  A contemporary estate that’s just as spellbinding as the surrounding Monterey County scenery has just come onto the market for $33.5 million. Dubbed “The Edge,” this modern California manse is set on just over two acres overlooking Carmel Beach and one of the world’s most storied golf venues. The gated, two-dwelling property was designed by Sterling-Huddleson Architecture and includes a five-bedroom main residence plus a sizable guest house. Throughout the 10,418-square-foot main home, European sliding-glass windows offer unobstructed seaside views...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

This New Glamping Resort in Utah Takes You to the Edge of Bryce Canyon National Park

For those who want to get off the grid in style, a new luxury glamping resort has arrived in Utah. Under Canvas opened its latest location earlier this month just 15 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park and located on 750 acres of land at over 7,000 feet in elevation. The property features 50 safari-style canvas tents surrounded by forest and majestic landscapes. All the tents come with private ensuite bathrooms with elevated decks complete with furnishings from West Elm. Guests can expect king-size beds, bedside lanterns, a wood-burning stove and USB charging packs in case you don’t want to...
UTAH STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy