ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

These are the Rams to watch closely in preseason opener against Chargers

By Gary Klein
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbusI_0hFTWGHs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3881xf_0hFTWGHs00
The Rams' Sean McVay will be coaching his first game since Super Bowl LVI, although it's a preseason game. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Star players came through for the Rams the last time they played at SoFi Stadium.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford , receiver Cooper Kupp , defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey played key roles in a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on their home turf.

None of those stars, or any other starter or key veteran player, will play for the Rams during the preseason, which begins Saturday night against the Chargers at SoFi — the Rams’ first time back since rolling in the confetti after defeating the Bengals exactly six months before.

For the last four seasons, Rams coach Sean McVay has been at the forefront of sidelining starters during preseason games.

Five areas to watch against the Chargers:

Can Tutu Atwell take the next step?

Receiver Van Jefferson ’s status for the Sept. 8 opener against the Buffalo Bills is in doubt as he recovers from knee surgery, so Atwell’s development is of paramount importance for that game and beyond.

Atwell , a second-round draft pick last year, is coming off a disappointing rookie season that ended with shoulder surgery.

After working closely with Kupp during the offseason, Atwell showed during training camp the speed and ball-tracking ability that McVay and general manager Les Snead trumpeted after they surprisingly selected the diminutive Atwell high in the draft.

During practices at UC Irvine, Atwell made one or two plays on deep routes every workout. He also appeared to gain confidence as a kick returner.

“They brought me here for a reason, and that’s to take the top off and do whatever it takes on special teams,” Atwell said. “When my number is called, I have to show them they can rely on me.”

McVay said Atwell has matured since last year. Now he must show he can perform in games.

“It's one thing to do it in practice, it's another thing to do it in situations that really count,” McVay said. “So, want to see this stuff continue to translate.”

QB Bryce Perkins fights for roster spot

Last season, Perkins was destined for the practice squad as the No. 3 quarterback behind Stafford and backup John Wolford .

But Perkins played so well during the preseason, the Rams could not afford to cut him when rosters were trimmed to 53 and add him to the practice squad because another team almost certainly would have signed him.

When the season starts, Stafford is expected to play through elbow tendinitis that has plagued him but McVay still wants depth behind Wolford.

Perkins knows the Rams’ system and has said he has better command at the line of scrimmage than a year ago.

Are these rookie cornerbacks ready?

Decobie Durant , a fourth-round pick from South Carolina State, and Derion Kendrick , a sixth-round pick from Georgia, never backed down during camp, challenging Kupp and new receiver Allen Robinson daily. Both young players intercepted passes and got work with the first-team defense.

McVay said second-year pro Robert Rochell also would play during the preseason. Rochell started five games last season before suffering a chest injury.

Rookie safety Russ Yeast is another young defensive back aiming to find a role beyond special teams.

Can rookie Logan Bruss start at guard?

The Rams drafted Bruss in the third round — with their first pick — with the intent of having the Wisconsin standout replace Austin Corbett at right guard.

During camp, however, Coleman Shelton took most first-team reps.

So, the Rams might be planning to go with the versatile Shelton to start the season, give Bruss playing time and then eventually move the rookie into the starting role. That way, Shelton remains available as a backup at center and both guard spots.

Tackle A.J. Arcuri, a seventh-round pick from Michigan State, also will play.

Bruss and Arcuri are not expected to be blocking for rookie running back Kyren Williams on Saturday. Williams had foot surgery during the spring and came off the physically unable to perform list near the end of training camp. The Rams probably will not play him against the Chargers.

Who will stand out on special teams?

On a team loaded with proven players, the road to a roster spot is on special teams. Kendrick, Durant, Yeast and rookie outside linebacker Daniel Hardy are players to watch.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tutu Atwell
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Bengals#American Football#Sofi#The Buffalo Bills
NBC Sports

Lance, Deebo finding rhythm as 49ers' offense bounces back

SANTA CLARA -- The Trey Lance-to-Deebo Samuel connection appears to be right on track. After a rough showing by the 49ers’ offense during Sunday’s shortened, non-padded practice, Lance and the passing game turned things around during Monday’s light day of work ahead of their flight to Minnesota later in the day.
NFL
Decider.com

‘Sunday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘SNF’ Game of 2022

Football has finally returned! Well, okay, preseason football has finally returned. Last night’s pair of Thursday games saw the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens prevailing over the Tennessee Titans. We’re inching closer to the official start of the 2022 season, and we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
397K+
Followers
67K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy