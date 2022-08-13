Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Thomas Williams
(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find missing people in Northeast Ohio. 19-year-old Thomas Williams has been missing since July 13, 2022. Williams was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt. He also wears a silver class ring. Williams is 5′ 9″...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Doorbell video shows suspect terrorizing family in possible social media trend
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Another neighborhood has become the victim of pranks that may be related to an online challenge. Doorbell video captured a juvenile terrorizing a home in Mentor-On-The Lake just after midnight on Sunday. “The first time it happened, I was at work. Then it happened again...
