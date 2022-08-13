Read full article on original website
Related
'Tasting for Some Other Place' celebrates 20 years of supporting Beaumont's soup kitchen
Beaumont soup kitchen "Some Other Place" is holding its 20th annual fundraiser Tuesday evening in downtown Beaumont.
KFDM-TV
White Linen Night annual event showcases art in Southeast Texas
It was a kind of mecca for art lovers and those just seeking to have a good time Saturday night. The White Linen Night annual event celebrates arts in Southeast Texas. The event took place at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beaumont. Local artists presented their work,...
12newsnow.com
Cheniere Sabine Pass presents check to City of Port Arthur to help with boat ramp construction
The public boat ramp was damaged in storms like Harvey and Rita. Texas Parks and Wildlife also donated $1.2 million to help get the ball rolling.
'He said the kids stepped on him' : Mother of Vidor student worried for son, calling for change after claims of bullying
VIDOR, Texas — Research suggests that more than 60% of all students who are bullied do not report it to school officials, according to The National Center for Educational Statistics. Many Southeast Texas students already have or will soon return to school for the 2022-23 school year. What should...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MySanAntonio
Trip to Waffle House leads 35-year-old's arrest
A Beaumont man was indicted in May after allegedly stealing a vehicle and heading to Waffle House. Police were first alerted to the situation March 21 when another man noticed his pickup truck was missing from his driveway around 5:30 a.m. after walking outside of his Beaumont home planning to go to work, according to court documents.
kjas.com
South Jasper County game room robbed, second time this month, possibly same suspect
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says that a Tuesday morning robbery of a game room on Highway 96 about 5 miles south of Kirbyville is the second time that it has occurred there this month, and it’s possibly the same suspect in both crimes. Officers say a man...
KPLC TV
Child dies in hot car in Lake Charles
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. District 4 Public Service Commissioner town hall meeting. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in...
Previously missing 76-year-old woman found safe, Beaumont Police say
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 76-year-old woman who Beaumont Police were searching for was found on Tuesday. Gracie Spain was located and is safe, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. When she was reported missing, she had last been seen around 12:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of McLean Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Imagine, innovate and inspire': Nederland ISD among Southeast Texas school districts that received 'A' rating from Texas Education Agency
NEDERLAND, Texas — Several Southeast Texas school districts received an "A" rating from the Texas Education Agency Monday after they released accountability ratings for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Nederland Independent School District was one of the districts to receive an "A" rating. These accountability ratings...
KFDM-TV
Possible water and sewer rate increase in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents could face an eight percent increase in their water bills. The proposed increase was introduced to council during Tuesday's budget workshop. This would be the highest water and sewage rate increase in Beaumont since 2008. KDSM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team pulls 2 vehicles from water after fisherman’s discovery
For the second time in a week, the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team recovered two vehicles from a nearby waterway. According to Fire Chief Greg Benson, the latest search began after a fisherman called Sunday saying he believed he’d located a vehicle in Taylor’s Bayou while using his depth finder.
kjas.com
Buna’s Beacon has gone out
The current edition of the Buna Beacon newspaper is the last for the 32-year-old community paper. Owner and publisher Barbara Davis told KJAS, “It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of the Buna Beacon”. The Beacon was founded in 1990 and has printed continuously since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana kindergartner kicked out of school for having two moms [VIDEO]
A Louisiana couple is speaking out after they say a Christian school kicked their daughter out of the academy for having two moms.
What challenges officials face in identifying bones believed to be of Port Neches man missing since 2008
PORT NECHES, Texas — Officials believe it could takes weeks or even months to identify human remains that were found in a canal along Texas Highway 73 near Memorial Boulevard. On August 10, 2022, while searching for a missing Port Arthur man, divers found bones that police believe could...
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
Suspects accused of leading deputies on chases in trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are facing multiple charges after deputies in Chambers County recovered two trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont and welding machines stolen out of Orange. It happened on August 15, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office saw two pickup trucks, a...
12newsnow.com
Police searching for missing man last known to be living in Port Arthur
Juan Zuniga, 54, is described as five feet three inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Orange Leader
Details limited as Orange Police continue investigating fatal Saturday shooting
ORANGE — Pending notification of kin, the Orange Police Department has not released the name of a man who died Saturday after being shot. Police were called to the 100 block of 1st Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. in reference to a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out...
Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning
SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured. Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.
Comments / 0