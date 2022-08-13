ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

White Linen Night annual event showcases art in Southeast Texas

It was a kind of mecca for art lovers and those just seeking to have a good time Saturday night. The White Linen Night annual event celebrates arts in Southeast Texas. The event took place at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beaumont. Local artists presented their work,...
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Nederland, TX
Health
City
Nederland, TX
Local
Texas Health
Nederland, TX
Society
MySanAntonio

Trip to Waffle House leads 35-year-old's arrest

A Beaumont man was indicted in May after allegedly stealing a vehicle and heading to Waffle House. Police were first alerted to the situation March 21 when another man noticed his pickup truck was missing from his driveway around 5:30 a.m. after walking outside of his Beaumont home planning to go to work, according to court documents.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Child dies in hot car in Lake Charles

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. District 4 Public Service Commissioner town hall meeting. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Cancer#Charity
12NewsNow

'Imagine, innovate and inspire': Nederland ISD among Southeast Texas school districts that received 'A' rating from Texas Education Agency

NEDERLAND, Texas — Several Southeast Texas school districts received an "A" rating from the Texas Education Agency Monday after they released accountability ratings for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Nederland Independent School District was one of the districts to receive an "A" rating. These accountability ratings...
NEDERLAND, TX
KFDM-TV

Possible water and sewer rate increase in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents could face an eight percent increase in their water bills. The proposed increase was introduced to council during Tuesday's budget workshop. This would be the highest water and sewage rate increase in Beaumont since 2008. KDSM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Buna’s Beacon has gone out

The current edition of the Buna Beacon newspaper is the last for the 32-year-old community paper. Owner and publisher Barbara Davis told KJAS, “It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of the Buna Beacon”. The Beacon was founded in 1990 and has printed continuously since...
BUNA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Charities
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured. Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.
SILSBEE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy