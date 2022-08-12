Read full article on original website
Weather 8-16-22
Weather forecast this afternoon will be 2 to 4 degrees warmer than yesterday across the majority of the Inland Northwest as the longwave upper ridge over the Western U.S. bulges northward. Expect sunny skies today with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-90’s. Our hot high-pressure ridge will undergo significant amplification Wednesday into Thursday in response to a deepening upper trough in the Gulf of Alaska. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect Wednesday through Friday night for Northcentral Washington. We will see morning smoke/haze tomorrow and hot temperatures with highs around 100 degrees. Even Hotter for Thursday with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs between 100-105. An offshore trough of low pressure will slowly move ashore Friday through Monday with slowly moderating temperatures. Highs at first near 100 on Friday cooling down to the low 90’s by Monday.
Washington think tank highlights consequences of pandemic-era remote learning
(The Center Square) – The free market Washington Policy Center think tank on Tuesday released a study that says the state’s closure of schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significant learning losses for children, mental and psychological stress, and reduced lifetime earnings. “Governor [Jay] Inslee...
Washington state cumulative revenue up nearly $37M over June prediction
(The Center Square) – Washington state’s monthly revenue collections remain robust, according to the latest information put out by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council. “Major General Fund-State (GF-S) revenue collections for the July 11 - August 10, 2022 collection period came in $41.3 million (1.8%) higher than...
Washington ranks among most expensive states to hire workers
(The Center Square) — Washington is one of the most expensive states to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipalti. The Evergreen state ranks 4th after Alaska, New York and New Jersey. Rankings are based on typical employer costs based on the average salary...
California man faces charges after Leavenworth man on motorcycle is killed
A 40-year old Leavenworth man was killed Sunday night on Highway 2 three miles south of Coles Corner when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle that was passing traffic. The Washington State Patrol reports that at around 9:30 p.m. a westbound 2021 Infiniti Q50 sedan was...
Analysis: What Washington state's primaries predict for the Midterms
As political analysts were agog over the abortion referendum results rolling in from Kansas, Washington state was quietly conducting its primary elections. They’ve largely been overlooked, in part because Washington has been so slow to complete its count, but they offer some of the best insight into what type of year 2022 will ultimately be. Right now, they are most consistent with a good, but not great, Republican year, although a very good Republican year (or a disappointing Republican year) are still in play.
