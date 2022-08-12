ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Weather 8-16-22

Weather forecast this afternoon will be 2 to 4 degrees warmer than yesterday across the majority of the Inland Northwest as the longwave upper ridge over the Western U.S. bulges northward. Expect sunny skies today with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-90’s. Our hot high-pressure ridge will undergo significant amplification Wednesday into Thursday in response to a deepening upper trough in the Gulf of Alaska. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect Wednesday through Friday night for Northcentral Washington. We will see morning smoke/haze tomorrow and hot temperatures with highs around 100 degrees. Even Hotter for Thursday with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs between 100-105. An offshore trough of low pressure will slowly move ashore Friday through Monday with slowly moderating temperatures. Highs at first near 100 on Friday cooling down to the low 90’s by Monday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington state cumulative revenue up nearly $37M over June prediction

(The Center Square) – Washington state’s monthly revenue collections remain robust, according to the latest information put out by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council. “Major General Fund-State (GF-S) revenue collections for the July 11 - August 10, 2022 collection period came in $41.3 million (1.8%) higher than...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington ranks among most expensive states to hire workers

(The Center Square) — Washington is one of the most expensive states to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipalti. The Evergreen state ranks 4th after Alaska, New York and New Jersey. Rankings are based on typical employer costs based on the average salary...
WASHINGTON STATE
Analysis: What Washington state's primaries predict for the Midterms

As political analysts were agog over the abortion referendum results rolling in from Kansas, Washington state was quietly conducting its primary elections. They’ve largely been overlooked, in part because Washington has been so slow to complete its count, but they offer some of the best insight into what type of year 2022 will ultimately be. Right now, they are most consistent with a good, but not great, Republican year, although a very good Republican year (or a disappointing Republican year) are still in play.
