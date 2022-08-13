ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence man found guilty in 2020 rape incident

By Brian Dulle
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A 22-year-old Lawrence, Kansas, man was found guilty of rape Friday by a jury.

Charges against Ray C. Atkins are from an incident involving a then 17-year-old Wichita resident who was staying at a home near 29th and Belle Haven Drive on or about July 19, 2020, according to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

KCPD detective says he was demoted for reporting illegal search: lawsuit

“Justice prevailed for this young woman who displayed incredible strength to tell her story in court,” Valdez said. “Sexual assault cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute, but I am so proud of our team of attorneys for their diligence and dedication.”

The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department, the Wichita Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.

KSN News

KSN News

