Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Innovative Teacher: Natalie Eckenfels

News On 6 is teaming up with Every Kid Counts Oklahoma to recognize innovative teachers from across Green Country. This week, we’re recognizing Natalie Eckenfels, a 2nd grade teacher at Darnaby Elementary Ms. Eckenfels has found ways to overcome the challenges of distance learning. She continues teaching children through...
News On 6

OSDE’s Math Tutoring Corps Again Offers Free Learning For Students

Oklahoma families can now register their seventh, eighth or ninth grade students for free tutoring, which could save them thousands of dollars. The state department of education's Math Tutoring Corps is providing the free service. The pandemic caused a lot of setbacks in learning. Anthony Purcell with Math Tutoring Corps...
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes

It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Kids Rescued From Hot Car at Walmart and Texas Needs New Laws on This Issue

Thank goodness someone saw these two kids in the backseat at an Oklahoma City Walmart on Sunday. On Sunday in Oklahoma City, temperatures peaked at around 94 degrees. Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a mother walked into a local Walmart to do her shopping. Leaving two small children in the backseat with the doors locked and windows rolled up. Some Good Samaritans spotted the small children and alerted Walmart security.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
okstate.edu

Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past

Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Jones Elementary School Prepares To Open After Major Delay

It’s been two years since the groundbreaking of Jones Elementary School, with hopes of having that campus open this school year. But workers are still on site finishing up the construction. Until the new building opens, all students will report to the current campus for their first day of...
JONES, OK

