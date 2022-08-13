Read full article on original website
News On 6
Innovative Teacher: Natalie Eckenfels
News On 6 is teaming up with Every Kid Counts Oklahoma to recognize innovative teachers from across Green Country. This week, we’re recognizing Natalie Eckenfels, a 2nd grade teacher at Darnaby Elementary Ms. Eckenfels has found ways to overcome the challenges of distance learning. She continues teaching children through...
Free math tutoring offered for Oklahoma middle schoolers
As kids start back to school, families can register their students for free, high-dosage tutoring in mathematics.
News On 6
OSDE’s Math Tutoring Corps Again Offers Free Learning For Students
Oklahoma families can now register their seventh, eighth or ninth grade students for free tutoring, which could save them thousands of dollars. The state department of education's Math Tutoring Corps is providing the free service. The pandemic caused a lot of setbacks in learning. Anthony Purcell with Math Tutoring Corps...
News On 6
How The ‘Nursing Partner Program’ Is Addressing Oklahoma’s Shortage In The Profession
In the middle of a nursing shortage, Norman Regional Health System is working with local colleges to bridge the gap between students in the classroom and at bedside. The Nurse Partner Program gives Oklahoma nursing students hands-on experience in the hospital during their last semester as well as compensation for clinical hours needed to graduate.
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes
It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
KOCO
Oklahoma church hosts block party to help parents, students before school
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma church hosted a block party to help parents and students get set before school. Many Oklahoma students went back to school this past week. For those who get some extra time, the starting line is almost here. The Immanuel Baptist Church celebrated back to...
KOCO
Oklahoma mother goes viral for showing how she plans to keep 5-year-old son safe in school
MCALESTER, Okla. — As students across the state head back to the classroom, one Oklahoma mother went viral because of a video showing her plan to keep her son safe. Cassie Walton of McAlester posted a video to TikTok showing her putting her 5-year-old son through a makeshift active-shooter drill. As of Monday afternoon, the video has around 7 million views.
KOCO
Oklahoma mother prepares 5-year-old son for school with makeshift active-shooter drill
MCALESTER, Okla. — As schools open across Oklahoma, one mother is using what she learned in high school to prepare her 5-year-old son for a school shooting. Cassie Walton bought the usual school supplies, along with a bulletproof jacket insert to go inside his Spider-Man backpack. "In the back...
Oklahoma Kids Rescued From Hot Car at Walmart and Texas Needs New Laws on This Issue
Thank goodness someone saw these two kids in the backseat at an Oklahoma City Walmart on Sunday. On Sunday in Oklahoma City, temperatures peaked at around 94 degrees. Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a mother walked into a local Walmart to do her shopping. Leaving two small children in the backseat with the doors locked and windows rolled up. Some Good Samaritans spotted the small children and alerted Walmart security.
Universal free school lunches comes to an end – here’s how to check if your student still qualifies
Parents with kids in Oklahoma public schools, listen up! Free school lunches for all students has come to an end.
News On 6
Oklahoma State Department Of Education Offers Free Math Tutoring For 7th-9th Grade Students
Parents can now sign up their students for free math tutoring through the Oklahoma State Department of Education. The online tutoring is available for students in grades seven through nine. Students will get up to three tutoring sessions a week, with a maximum of four students in each group. Families...
readfrontier.org
State Department of Education now admits audio from a Tulsa teacher training was the same as the slides
Contradicting earlier statements, the Oklahoma State Department of Education now admits that audio from a Tulsa teacher training found to violate a state law banning some teachings about race was actually the same as text from slides that it determined were OK. “To clarify, the audio was the same,” Department...
“It’s a good addiction,” Inmates see results and sisterhood formed during health program
It’s like CrossFit for incarcerated women and the inmates at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud call it an addiction.
KXII.com
The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma offers free help to anyone experiencing domestic violence
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - At the Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma, director Kathy Manning said their shelter, services and 24 hour crisis line are totally anonymous. Manning said in Oklahoma, there is a shelter nearby no matter where you live. If it’s an hour away, she said they can help with transportation.
okstate.edu
Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past
Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
KOCO
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Oklahoma abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state. Beyond...
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
News On 6
Jones Elementary School Prepares To Open After Major Delay
It’s been two years since the groundbreaking of Jones Elementary School, with hopes of having that campus open this school year. But workers are still on site finishing up the construction. Until the new building opens, all students will report to the current campus for their first day of...
News On 6
Governor Stitt Announces Pay Raise For Troopers, New Program To Recruit More To OHP
Oklahoma Highway Troopers started their Tuesday with some good news. There's a new recruitment push, but that's not all. Governor Stitt signed a pay raise into law and announced a new partnership to get more troopers on Oklahoma roads. Troopers will see bigger checks for the first time in approximately...
