ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXII.com

The Owen Foundation is newest members of Durant Area Chamber of Commerce

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A unique nonprofit organization is the newest member of the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Durant community has been extremely receptive of our mission in the area so we are super excited to make it official and become a member of the Durant Chamber of Commerce,” Founder and Executive Director of The Owen Foundation Brina Dutton said.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Grand opening for new venue and grill in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Restaurant and venue, 84 West, had their grand opening this weekend and they bring a whole new meaning to dining on the lake. “Texoma is starting to grow and I think whenever they purchased this, they were thinking to bring more people here, instead of driving so far out,” said Event Manager, Haley Drosche.
KXII.com

Plans for old Denison Kroger store announced

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An anticipated decision was made at Denison City Council Monday night. The old Kroger which has been vacant since 2019 will be the new home of an Ace Hardware and a convenience store. Tony Kaai, President of the Denison Development Alliance said this has been ten years...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Denison developers say Chick-Fil-A nearing completion, opening

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Developers have a better idea when that new Chick-Fil-A in Denison will open. If you’ve recently drive by the new location on West Morton Street, you may have noticed construction is complete. There’s also a sign that applications are being accepted inside from 8 a.m....
DENISON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Denison, TX
Lifestyle
City
Denison, TX
Local
Texas Health
KXII.com

Bryan County EMS seeking bond for new facility

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County EMS is seeking more than $5.5 million for a new facility. Deputy Director of Bryan County EMS Nate Towes said the firm running the bond said the financial breakdown to impact the taxpayer would be about $21.50 per 100,000 in the first year, and because it’s a series bond, it would decrease over time.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Durant 3-year-old boy competing in USA Mullet Championship finals

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The USA Mullet Championship is in its final round of votes and one Durant boy is hoping to take home that first place trophy. 3-year-old Nolan Bryant from Durant has made it into the top 25 out of over 400 kids. Money raised from the entry...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Tishomingo moves to stage four for water conservation

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Tishomingo has entered stage four for water conservation. The city passed Ordinance No. 2022-05 during Monday night’s city council meeting. According to the city, stage four is triggered when the daily water usage reaches ninety-six percent or more of plant capacity for...
TISHOMINGO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
KXII.com

Developers of Woodmen Circle Home plan to bring new life to the land

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -More than three months have passed since the demolition of Woodmen Circle Home and the developers are ready to bring new life to the land by bringing somewhere hundreds of Shermanites can call home once again. “The City knew from the time that we’re talking about participating...
SHERMAN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community

This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
KXII.com

Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville. Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time. No injuries were...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Grass fire along I-35 in Love Co.

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -A grass fire in Love County on Saturday. Multiple agencies were called out to Thackerville around 3 p.m. to tackle several grass fires off I-35. The flames were headed toward Hwy 77 and residents along Sandpiper Road and Red River RV Park were required to evacuate. Love...
THACKERVILLE, OK
fox4news.com

Denton families starting over after fire destroys apartment building

DENTON, Texas - A dozen people have been displaced after a massive fire destroyed a Denton apartment building. Investigators don't yet know what caused the fire, but they do know where it started. Firefighters said it started where trash was piled up on the property behind an apartment complex in...
starlocalmedia.com

Former Plano West head volleyball coach passes away

Brittany Bridge-Rodriguez, who coached the Plano West volleyball team for 14 seasons, passed away on Tuesday at age 43 following a battle with cancer. Bridge-Rodriguez helped develop the Lady Wolves into a state powerhouse on the volleyball courts, leading the program to a UIL state tournament appearance in 2007 and capturing four district championships. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017 and stepped down from her longtime post as head coach in August 2018 to manage a Ninja Nation facility in Frisco.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy