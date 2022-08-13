Read full article on original website
KXII.com
The Owen Foundation is newest members of Durant Area Chamber of Commerce
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A unique nonprofit organization is the newest member of the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Durant community has been extremely receptive of our mission in the area so we are super excited to make it official and become a member of the Durant Chamber of Commerce,” Founder and Executive Director of The Owen Foundation Brina Dutton said.
KXII.com
Grand opening for new venue and grill in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Restaurant and venue, 84 West, had their grand opening this weekend and they bring a whole new meaning to dining on the lake. “Texoma is starting to grow and I think whenever they purchased this, they were thinking to bring more people here, instead of driving so far out,” said Event Manager, Haley Drosche.
KXII.com
Plans for old Denison Kroger store announced
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An anticipated decision was made at Denison City Council Monday night. The old Kroger which has been vacant since 2019 will be the new home of an Ace Hardware and a convenience store. Tony Kaai, President of the Denison Development Alliance said this has been ten years...
KXII.com
Denison developers say Chick-Fil-A nearing completion, opening
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Developers have a better idea when that new Chick-Fil-A in Denison will open. If you’ve recently drive by the new location on West Morton Street, you may have noticed construction is complete. There’s also a sign that applications are being accepted inside from 8 a.m....
KXII.com
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulphur River. “That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred...
KXII.com
Bryan County EMS seeking bond for new facility
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County EMS is seeking more than $5.5 million for a new facility. Deputy Director of Bryan County EMS Nate Towes said the firm running the bond said the financial breakdown to impact the taxpayer would be about $21.50 per 100,000 in the first year, and because it’s a series bond, it would decrease over time.
KXII.com
Durant 3-year-old boy competing in USA Mullet Championship finals
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The USA Mullet Championship is in its final round of votes and one Durant boy is hoping to take home that first place trophy. 3-year-old Nolan Bryant from Durant has made it into the top 25 out of over 400 kids. Money raised from the entry...
KXII.com
Tishomingo moves to stage four for water conservation
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Tishomingo has entered stage four for water conservation. The city passed Ordinance No. 2022-05 during Monday night’s city council meeting. According to the city, stage four is triggered when the daily water usage reaches ninety-six percent or more of plant capacity for...
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
Oklahoma school closes due to COVID-19 cases
Although students haven't been back in class for long, an Oklahoma school district says it is already dealing with COVID-19.
KXII.com
Developers of Woodmen Circle Home plan to bring new life to the land
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -More than three months have passed since the demolition of Woodmen Circle Home and the developers are ready to bring new life to the land by bringing somewhere hundreds of Shermanites can call home once again. “The City knew from the time that we’re talking about participating...
starlocalmedia.com
150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community
This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
KXII.com
Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville. Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time. No injuries were...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Congregation hopes to save historic North Texas church after massive fire
PROSPER, Texas — The congregation at the First Presbyterian Church met virtually last weekend and will likely have to do so for quite a few weekends to come after a massive fire left their historic building unusable this month. On Aug. 2, an early afternoon fire raged through the...
checkoutdfw.com
For sale: In McKinney, you can buy a church and a downtown shop that after 22 years is closing
A church and a 22-year-old business in downtown McKinney are two of the more interesting commercial properties for sale right now. The church, Unique Deliverance Tabernacle House of Worship, Inc., located at 704 Drexel, McKinney is on the market for $1.1 million. The listing calls it a "beautiful church" with...
Multiple fire departments respond to brush fire in North Texas
Multiple fire departments responded to a brush fire in North Texas on Monday with aerial images showing structures on fire near I-35. The CW Fire in Cooke County is about 75 percent contained.
Cooke County wildfire is now about 95% contained
A North Texas wildfire is about 95 percent contained this morning. The Cooke County “CW” fire has burned nearly 350 acres west of I-35 about three miles south of Gainesville High School.
KXII.com
Grass fire along I-35 in Love Co.
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -A grass fire in Love County on Saturday. Multiple agencies were called out to Thackerville around 3 p.m. to tackle several grass fires off I-35. The flames were headed toward Hwy 77 and residents along Sandpiper Road and Red River RV Park were required to evacuate. Love...
fox4news.com
Denton families starting over after fire destroys apartment building
DENTON, Texas - A dozen people have been displaced after a massive fire destroyed a Denton apartment building. Investigators don't yet know what caused the fire, but they do know where it started. Firefighters said it started where trash was piled up on the property behind an apartment complex in...
starlocalmedia.com
Former Plano West head volleyball coach passes away
Brittany Bridge-Rodriguez, who coached the Plano West volleyball team for 14 seasons, passed away on Tuesday at age 43 following a battle with cancer. Bridge-Rodriguez helped develop the Lady Wolves into a state powerhouse on the volleyball courts, leading the program to a UIL state tournament appearance in 2007 and capturing four district championships. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017 and stepped down from her longtime post as head coach in August 2018 to manage a Ninja Nation facility in Frisco.
