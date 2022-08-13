Read full article on original website
CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn down 15-20 cents, soybeans down 40-50 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Wheat retreats on a firmer U.S....
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle set multi-month highs
CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures on Tuesday rose to their highest level since April on concerns about tightening livestock supplies, analysts said. Feeder cattle futures hit a February high, while lean hog futures fell to their lowest level in more than a week. The...
GRAINS-Soybeans drop 2% on U.S. crop forecast, weather; corn, wheat down
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid more than 2% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat lost more than 1% each. "Traders...
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn extend losses on demand concerns, U.S. weather
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with expectations of crop-friendly U.S. weather conditions and declining demand in top importer China weighing on the market. Wheat ticked higher after two sessions of losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago...
Soy prices slide on U.S. crop forecast; corn also falls
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid almost 3% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat prices also fell sharply. "Traders were expecting...
GRAINS-Corn recovers from 1-week low; U.S. weather, Ukrainian shipments weigh
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged higher on Wednesday, after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest in a week on pressure from crop-friendly U.S. weather and easing Black Sea supply concerns. Wheat and soybeans rose 0.8%. "U.S. weather has added a bit of pressure on prices,"...
GRAINS-Corn falls for third session on improved U.S. weather, Ukrainian shipments
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to its lowest in more than a week, with prices weighed down by crop-friendly weather in the U.S. grain belt and easing supply concerns in the Black Sea region. Wheat fell while soybeans inched higher.
How to offset land vs. non-farm assets between heirs
Problem: How can we offset land vs. non-farm assets between heirs when values constantly change?. We have one son who farms with us. Our other son has a great job two hours away. He appreciates the operation but will never come back to farm. We want to be fair to both, but the farm can’t grow if ownership keeps diluting between generations. We’d like both boys to get land, but our farming son needs most of it. We have sizable cash and retirement accounts that could help offset the difference, but how can we do that when asset values change so much? - Submitted by email from D.T.
Prices find new lows | Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Continuing the downward tumble, September corn futures settled at $6.11, down 15¢. September soybeans settled at $14.55, down 39¢. CBOT wheat is down 15¢. KC wheat is down 11¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢. Cattle ends the day on a high note. Live cattle is...
French sorghum farmer defies drought with sustainable crop
SAINT-ESCOBILLE, France, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Corn plants near Paris are stunted and the soil of harvested wheat fields is bone dry, but on Eudes Coutte's sorghum plot the leaves are green and the plants carry a full ear of grains. Four years ago, Coutte and his brother started growing...
China says economic recovery momentum slows, faces difficulties
BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's economic recovery momentum slowed in July, but the economy remains resilient despite facing difficulties, Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said at a news conference on Monday. Fu expects the economy to continue to recover and the employment situation to...
Corn dough surges to 62%, now within 3% of average
The USDA released its 20th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 14, 94% of corn is silking, slightly...
USDA: Crop conditions worsened significantly last week in Iowa
The percentage of Iowa’s corn and soybeans rated good or excellent declined at least 7 points last week, the largest such drop this year amid worsening drought conditions, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture reports. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63%...
USDA unveils nutrient management initiative
The USDA will direct additional funds toward voluntary nutrient management projects on the farm and streamline the process of applying for funding, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Monday. Vilsack said nutrient management would “help farmers address local resource concerns and global food security issues while also improving their bottom line.”
U.S. big company oil reserves up 13% since 2017, deals drive recent growth -study
NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. oil reserves held by 50 large companies rose by 13% over the five years ended in December, according to an Ernst & Young report released on Wednesday, with mergers and acquisitions contributing most of the recent gain.
3 Big Things Today, August 16, 2022
1. Soybeans, Grains Drop Overnight on Wetter Weather. Soybeans and grains were again lower in overnight trading on forecasts for wetter weather in parts of the U.S. Corn Belt this week and as the wheat harvest progresses. Rainfall was near expectations over the weekend, favoring the upper Midwest including parts...
Prices end day down | Monday, August 15, 2022
Grain prices ended the day not far off their midday levels. Corn is down 13¢ and soybeans are down 41¢. CBOT wheat is down 7¢. KC wheat and Minneapolis wheat are down 9¢. Livestock ended the day mixed with live cattle and feeder cattle both down and lean hogs up 55¢.
Smallest U.S. cotton crop in 13 years due to drought
U.S. cotton growers will harvest a drought-shrunken crop of 12.57 million bales, their smallest since 2009, according to the USDA’s monthly Crop Production report. Texas, the No. 1 producer, would account for nearly all of the nearly 5-million-bale decline in production from last year. The USDA also forecast a...
Rising input costs cloud the sunny outlook for farm income
High commodity prices are fueling a strong farm economy in the Midwest and Plains this summer, but agricultural lenders worry that higher prices for seeds, fertilizer, fuel and other inputs will put the brakes on farm income in the near term. “Lenders reported growing concerns about 2023,” said the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, one of four regional Feds to survey bankers every three months about farm finances.
Unrelenting heat takes toll on yield
LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA. Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers well using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.
