Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)
Get ready: Back-to-school traffic is on the horizon as private schools, UH return
PHOTOS: Hawaii Wildlife Center celebrates 10 years
Divina Robillard was 29 when she got married to the love of her life. And that life was good. Until Britt Robillard’s ALS diagnosis, just two years into their marriage. Hawaii volunteers delivered a mile-long lei to the Uvalde community on Saturday morning, hoping the gesture helps the community heal in some small way.
What's Trending: Beer ice cream, Remembering the King of Rock N' Roll
Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, LG candidate Sylvia Luke discuss strategy for general election. Democrats Josh Green and Sylvia Luke emerged as the party's nominees for governor and lieutenant governor.
Slim margins trigger Hawaii primary election recounts in 6 races
State says military training at Big Island range not compatible with the conservation land
A trap on Maui intended for feral cats, mongoose turns up unexpected capture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A live skunk was captured on Maui in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning. The DLNR said it was found in a trap initially set to catch feral cats and mongoose. Officials don’t know where the skunk came from, though in January last year,...
Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lucky we live Hawaii? A new analysis doesn’t agree with that. According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in for 2022. Researchers looked at a number of factors across all 50 states, including affordability, economy, education and health,...
Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted
New car sales remain sluggish in Hawaii after hitting extreme lows during pandemic
Miller High Life has partnered with the boozy ice cream brand "Tipsy Scoop" to create the ice cream dive bar. And Hawaii remembers Elvis Presley.
Get ready for more cars on the road as thousands of students head back to campus
HNN News Brief (Aug. 15, 2022)
Lighter trades to start the work week
Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!
Procedures at in-person voting site causes headaches, confusion for some last-minute Maui voters
Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports a total turnout of about 338,000 people. That’s 39.6% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a...
Recount results are in ... and the closest primary election race was won by just 5 votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Office of Elections has completed recounts of six close races from Saturday’s primary election. But in the end, none of the outcomes changed. Oahu’s closest race is for State House District 35, which represents Waipahu and Waikele. The margin is now just five...
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. In...
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers linger into Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hybrid wind pattern continues with lighter background trade winds over windward zones and sea breezes over leeward sections of each island during the day. This lighter and more variable wind pattern with island interior clouds will last into Wednesday. Clouds and a few showers will tend to favor afternoons along convergence areas between the trade winds and sea breezes over leeward and island interior sections. Brief showers are also possible in this hybrid wind pattern over windward zones in the overnight to early morning hours.Trade winds will strengthen from Wednesday night onward into the moderate to locally breezy range from Thursday through early next week.
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light to moderate trade winds across the region. A hybrid wind pattern will develop on Monday and Tuesday with leeward sea breezes and lighter easterly trade winds lingering over windward areas. Brief showers are also possible in this hybrid wind pattern over windward zones in the overnight to early morning hours.Strengthening trade winds due from Wednesday onward.
