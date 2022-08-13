Alabama woman stands 3 hours on 1 leg to get Morgan Wallen, Hardy to sign prosthetic

CULLMAN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Jerica Frazier is back on two feet after having to stand on only one for three hours this weekend. That may sound like a nightmare to some, but for Frazier, it was well worth the effort.

The 27-year-old ventured to Cullman for the annual Rock the South country music festival over the weekend, something she’s done every year since 2017. This time, however, she devised a plan to get a unique autograph from two of her favorite artists: Morgan Wallen and Hardy.

Morgan Wallen’s John Hancock. (Jerica Frazier/Facebook)

“Going in, I didn’t even expect to be by the stage,” Jerica said. “And the first day when we got besides the stage, I was like, ‘You know what? If we’re here tomorrow, I may just try to get Morgan Wallen to sign my leg.”

The leg in question was a yellow and white crisscross-patterned prosthetic that was usually below Jerica’s left knee, but would instead be in her hands for the concerts.

Back in February of 2016, Jerica was involved in a traumatic car crash. She thankfully survived but lost her left leg in the aftermath. While the past six years have been anything but easy, she has turned her pain into positivity. She even started a Facebook page titled Jerica’s Journey that shares her story as well as her progress.

Now six years later, she was front row at Rock the South, balancing on her right leg trying to get Hardy’s attention with the help of her brother and some friends they made at the show.

“We ended up having our little corner screaming at Hardy to sign my leg,” Jerica said. “At one point I actually got put on my brother’s shoulders trying to get his attention.”

Hardy wastes no time in getting Jerica Frazier’s prosthetic signed at Rock the South. (Jerica Frazier/Facebook)

The plan worked as Hardy walked right over to Jerica’s section, knelt down to grab the prosthetic and Sharpie, ripped the cap off the marker with his teeth, spit it out and signed the leg before it ended back into Jerica’s hands.

“I was in so much shock,” she said. “I was screaming when I turned around. I had tears in my eyes.”

Part one of the plan was done and she now knew her formula worked. Next up was getting Wallen to notice them as well. It didn’t take long as the country music star went over to Jerica’s corner and autographed the leg, even asking for Jerica’s preferred placement of his John Hancock.

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen kneels down to sign Jerica Frazier’s prosthetic at Rock the South. (Jerica Frazier/Facebook)

“By the time Morgan signed on my leg, I was just like, ‘Oh my God, this just happened,'” Jerica said. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know what to even, I didn’t even know how to process it at the time. ‘”

The videos taken by Jerica’s group captured the moments but not what they meant to her, or even Wallen. According to Jerica, her sister got in touch with someone from Wallen’s team who said that signing the prosthetic was “his honor.”

Nearly a week removed from the event, Jerica is still using the leg to get around, but that is going to change in the near future. She and her employer, Infinity Orthotics, Prosthetics and Rehab Science, are now working on getting a new leg made which would allow Jerica the ability to display the now valuable object.

“I’m planning on putting it up somewhere,” she said. “I can’t be walking on this anymore. I kind of feel like there’s some money involved with that. I mean, it’s even more valuable now.”

Thanks to perseverance, a crowd cheering behind her and a few Sharpies on hand, Jerica will always have a memorable story to tell.

“Who holds up a prosthetic leg for people to sign?” she said. “They probably think that I’m insane but now I can tell people that Morgan Wallen touched my leg. And so did Hardy.”

