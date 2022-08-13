ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog House Australia hosted by Dr. Chris Brown remains a surprise hit for embattled Channel 10 - after Hunted won the ratings and got renewed for season two

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Animal show Dog House Australia is shaping up to be a surprise ratings winner for Channel 10.

The reality hit, where rescue dogs find their 'forever homes,' scored 438,000 viewers in the major metro centres overnight on Thursday.

Hosted by hunky Dr. Chris Brown, the heartwarming show appears as the second major hit of the year for the embattled network after 10's Hunted blitzed the ratings and was quickly renewed for a second season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vbqud_0hFTTZho00
Heartwarming animal show Dog House Australia is shaping up to be a surprise ratings winner for Channel 10. The reality hit, where rescue dogs find their 'forever homes,' scored 438,000 viewers in the major metro centres overnight on Thursday. Pictured: Host Dr. Chris Brown

Hunted follows 18 contestants going on the run as they try to avoid being captured by a team of former intelligence agents and police officers led by chief investigator Dr. David Craig.

The gripping series, in which contestants must evade capture while being pursued by a team of surveillance experts, averaged 1.09 million viewers nationally across its nine episodes.

Dog House Australia continues to build an audience. The show pulled in 365,000 viewers at the same time last week, even giving the Commonwealth Games some stiff competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FyxWQ_0hFTTZho00
Dog House Australia appears as the second major hit of the year for the embattled network after 10's Hunted blitzed the ratings and was quickly renewed for a second season. Pictured: Chief Hunter Dr. David Craig who leads the investigators in Hunted

Meanwhile, the top rating entertainment program on Thursday, what is traditionally a quiet night on the box, was Channel Seven's The Chase Australia.

Featuring 27-year-old Mara Lejins as the newest Chaser, the quiz show has been a brilliant performer all year for Seven.

On Thursday it pulled in 530,000 viewers overnight in the metro ratings.

Home and Away, also on Seven, continued its patchy ratings performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rF9cJ_0hFTTZho00
The Chaser Australia was the highest rating entertainment program on Thursday overnight scoring 530,000 fans in the metro ratings for Channel Seven.                                                                          Pictured: New Chaser 27-year-old Mara Lejins

The long-running soap managed just 419,000 fans on Thursday across the five major centres.

Channel 10's The Project is still trying win back fans.

The news and current affairs panel show pulled in 315,000 viewers in the major centres on Thursday in its 7pm slot.

This was a huge improvement from the same time last week when it scored just 204,000 fans. But was still a poor performance from what was once a major ratings winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VxJn_0hFTTZho00
News and current affairs panel show The Project (pictured) pulled in 315,000 viewers in the major centres on Thursday in its 7pm slot - a far cry from its ratings hey-day

Meanwhile, the ABC's news and current affairs panel show, Q&A put in another weak performance overnight.

Only 230,000 viewers in the five major centres tuned into watch guests panellists discuss China.

Overall Channel Nine won the night, but only just with an audience share of 28.6 per cent, while Seven came in a very second with 27.7 per cent of the market.

Channel 10 scored 17.9 per cent of the audience, while the ABC managed 16.9 per cent of the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOP57_0hFTTZho00
ABC's Q&A put in a poor performance overnight with only 230,000 viewers watching a discussion about China in the major centres on Thursday night

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We will never rent again!' Family calls out their landlord after she tried to kick them out of their home and made their life a 'nightmare' - forcing them to uproot the lives of their two kids

A Sydney family of four has revealed why they will never rent again after a series of 'nightmare' battles with their landlord. Faye James, 47, and her husband Darrin, 55, have been forced to uproot their lives in North Curl Curl, on Sydney's Northern Beaches, and move up the NSW coast after being charged a 'ridiculous' amount of rent by their landlord.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Daily Mail

Mike Tyson is pictured in a wheelchair at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health amid problems with sciatica, just weeks after he morbidly claimed his death is 'coming really soon' at 56

He recently shocked fans by claiming his 'expiration date' is 'coming really soon' - and Mike Tyson's appearance in a wheelchair will do little to ease the fears of those who worry about him. Tyson, 56, posed for selfies with fans and was wheeled through the terminal at Miami International...
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

‘Empire’ Actress’ Sodium Nitrite Suicide Is Part of a Disturbing Trend

A medical examiner report revealed this week that Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide in February from sodium nitrite poisoning—and she’s not alone. Her death is part of an alarming trend that’s left officials scrambling and family members of victims suing Amazon for selling the substance, a common food preservative that can have fatal consequences when ingested in large amounts.Pearlman was found dead in her car on Feb. 13, authorities said, after a five-day search for the actress, who appeared on TV shows like Chicago Justice and General Hospital. While family member’s alluded to her death as a suicide...
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Number of 'lonely, single' men is on the rise as women with higher dating standards look for partners who are are 'emotionally available, good communicators, and share similar values', says psychologist

Men are lonelier than ever as they struggle to meet the higher dating standards of modern women, according to a psychologist. American psychologist Greg Matos wrote in a recent Psychology Today article that the current state of young and middle-aged men's love lives shows they need to 'address a skills deficit'.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunted#Show Dog#House Australia#Channel 10#Channel Seven#The Chase Australia
Daily Mail

Comedian Teddy Ray died at the age of 32 in what authorities say was an apparent drowning: Comic was discovered by maintenance worker at his home in Rancho Mirage, California

Officials said that the death of comedian Teddy Ray at 32 was the result of an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that a maintenance worker contacted authorities Friday morning at 10 a.m at a home in Rancho Mirage, California to report that a man had been floating in a pool.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Daily Mail

Adrienne Bailon and husband Israel Houghton announce the birth of their son via surrogate... as the star speaks out on their 'challenging' five year journey to becoming parents

Adrienne Bailon has announced her and husband Israel Houghton, 51, have welcomed a son via surrogate. The singer/host, 38, shared a photo of her holding their newborn, revealing his name as Ever James. Adrienne wrote: 'We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last nine...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
Country
China
Daily Mail

Janet Street-Porter tells Loose Women that plus-size people shouldn't get 'special treatment' on planes and should pay more for their clothes after travel influencers call on airlines to treat them 'like humans'

Janet Street-Porter has let rip on Loose Women after plus-sized influencers have spoken out about the uncomfortable aspects of flying. After the influencers wrote about their experiences flying as larger passengers, which are often very difficult, the journalist said the UK has 'normalised being overweight'. Kirsty Leanne, a British travel...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Generous' bank executive's wild spending spree included a $132,000 holiday to America, a new car for her in-laws, a $30k fuel tab and a friend's birthday bash all paid with allegedly stolen funds from NAB

An executive is on trial in Sydney accused of using stolen money to pay for a series of lavish gifts and bribes, including a $620,000 holiday. Buying her in-laws a new car, shouting someone's father a 70th birthday bash at a winery, picking up a $30,000 fuel tab - Helen Mary Rosamond's generosity appeared boundless.
ECONOMY
pethelpful.com

Cat's Human-Like Reaction to New Baby Tugs at the Heartstrings

Having a baby isn't just a big step for you and your partner — you're also changing your pet's whole world too. You're basically making your animal a big brother or a big sister and we all know that that transition can be tricky. Thankfully, one couple doesn't have to worry about this with their cat Junior and their new baby girl June. The two get along a house on fire, and a video on TikTok proves it.
PETS
Daily Mail

Heated moment Carrie Bickmore and Steve Price argue about whether 'racist' statues of the past should be torn down - after report criticised 'too many monuments to white males'

Hosts of The Project have erupted over plans to tear down a statue that has been deemed racist, after a report criticised there being 'too many monuments to white males'. Hobart City Council is taking down a statue of William Crowther, who removed the skull of Aboriginal man William Lanne in 1869 and sent it to London nine years before he became Tasmania's premier.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

544K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy