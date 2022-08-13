U.S. Amateur: Who are these guys?

Knowing that anything can happen in match play, 312 players will be going to extremes and hoping to land a spot in the 122nd U.S. Amateur bracket. There's only room for 64 survivors after stroke play so drama is guaranteed. Play gets under way Monday and continues all week in Paramus, N.J. Ridgewood Country Club is the primary host and nearby Arcola Country Club is being used the first two days for stroke play.

So, who are these guys?

Most are collegiate standouts or well-traveled juniors with power and nerve to spare, but there are some who balance work, family and competitive golf. The oldest player is 59, the youngest is 15.

A select few of them are poised to make the professional ranks.

Here’s a look at some of the players expected to contend in the championship along with some of the locals who are in play:

Cameron Young: Source declares reported jump to LIV Golf false

Adaptive golf: Doug Shirakura inspires with each swing

Head cover s : Christian Cavaliere turning side hustle into a thriving golf accessory business

The favorites

Ludvig Aberg: The 22-year-old from Sweden received the 2022 Ben Hogan Award, which goes to the top male collegiate golfer. He posted nine straight top-15 finishes for Texas Tech and was a member of the International team at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 2)

Austin Greaser: The 20-year-old resident of Ohio is a University of North Carolina senior who was the 2021 U.S. Amateur runner-up, falling 2 and 1 in the 36-hole final. He made the U.S. Open cut and recently captured the Western Am. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 5)

Gordon Sargent: The 19-year-old Alabama resident had a breakout freshman year at Vanderbilt, winning the NCAA individual championship in a playoff and earning the 2022 Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award. He was a Ping First-Team All-America pick, as well. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 4)

Michael Thorbjornsen: The 20-year-old from Massachusetts got big-time experience during the 2022 U.S. Open and the Travelers Championship, where he was fourth, the following week. He plays at Stanford and was a member of the U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup Team. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 6)

The contenders

Sam Bairstow: The 24-year-old Englishman was The Amateur Championship runner-up and made the cut at The Open, closing the week at St. Andrew’s with a 69. He will also be representing England at the World Amateur Team championship. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 7)

Sam Bennett: The 22-year-old from Texas was among four amateurs to make the cut at the U.S. Open. He played at Texas A&M and was the 2022 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. Bennett made the Round of 16 at the 2020 U.S. Amateur. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 3)

Wenyi Ding: The 17-year-old native of China just won the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes, becoming the first male from his country to win a USGA event. The Arizona State commit is a three-time Chinese Amateur Open champion. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 16)

Stewart Hagestad : The 31-year-old California native has played in 25 USGA championships and been a part of three Walker Cup victories. He won the U.S. Mid-Am in 2016 and 2021. Hagestad was also the 2016 MGA Player of the Year and the low amateur in the 2017 Masters. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 9)

Dylan Menante: The 21-year-old from California was again the West Coast Conference Player of the Year after four top-10s at Pepperdine. He was part of the Waves’ 2021 NCAA team championship. Menante recently announced his plan to transfer to North Caroline for his senior season. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 8)

William Mouw: The 21-year-old California resident played in the U.S. Open and recently captured the Trans-Mississippi Amateur and finished third at the Western Am. The senior at Pepperdine is playing in his fifth straight U.S. Am and was part of the 2021 U.S. Walker Cup win. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 23)

Caleb Surratt : The 18-year-old North Carolina resident is coming in hot. He’s a Tennessee recruit who was the U.S. Junior Am runner-up at Bandon Dunes. Surratt won the Terra Cotta Invitational and finished third at the Northeast Amateur and fourth at the Sunnehanna Amateur. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 22)

Travis Vick: The 22-year-old Texan was the low amateur at the U.S. Open, finishing 43 rd. He made the U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup team and was part of a University of Texas squad that won the 2022 NCAA Championship. He advanced to the quarterfinals of last year’s U.S. Amateur. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 13)

The locals

Christian Cavaliere: The 24-year-old from Katonah is a past Westchester Amateur champion who played at Boston College before founding Tremont Sporting Co., which produces golf accessories. This year's Westchester Open runner-up also played in the 2020 U.S. Amateur. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 600)

Mark Costanza: The 33-year-old Morristown, N.J. resident and investment banker who played collegiately at St. John’s and SMU was the runner-up in last year’s U.S. Mid-Am. He’s also a two-time MGA Player of the Year. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 163).

Austin Devereux: The 23-year-old from Brielle, N.J. graduated last year from Rider after posting back-to-back wins in the MAAC Championship. He’s also a past New Jersey State Amateur champion and is working at Manasquan River Golf Club. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 1,620)

Matthew Mattare: The 36-year-old financial advisor calls Jersey City, N.J. home. He’s a past winner of the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Amateur and the Northern Virginia Amateur champion and has played in the U.S. Mid-Am six times. He also won this year’s Travis Invitational. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 1,409)

Luke Sample: The 19-year-old is a Manhattan resident who is a member at Old Oaks Country Club in Purchase. He plays at Duke University and is a past Met Open and MGA Ike Stroke Play champion. Sample is 267 th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 281)

William O’Neill: The 22-year-old resident of Morristown, N.J. recently graduated with a degree in finance from Georgetown University, where he was second-team, All-Big East in the spring. He is playing in his second USGA championship in the Garden State. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 1,487)

Tickets

A standard gallery ticket for any day of the event can be purchased on the USGA website for $25 plus fees. General parking is at Bergen Community College and shuttles will be provided.

Schedule

Monday and Tuesday: Stroke play

Wednesday: Round of 64 match play

Thursday: Round of 32 and Round of 16

Friday: Quarterfinals

Saturday: Semifinals

Sunday: Final (36 holes)

On air

Wednesday: 3-4 p.m. Peacock; 4-6 p.m. Golf Channel.

Thursday and Friday: 11-12 p.m. Peacock: 12-2 p.m. Golf Channel.

Saturday: 3-6 p.m. Golf Channel.

Sunday: 2-5 p.m. Golf Channel.

Mike Dougherty covers golf for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com or on Twitter @lohudgolf.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: U.S. Amateur: Who are these guys?