ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

U.S. Amateur: Who are these guys?

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago

Knowing that anything can happen in match play, 312 players will be going to extremes and hoping to land a spot in the 122nd U.S. Amateur bracket. There's only room for 64 survivors after stroke play so drama is guaranteed. Play gets under way Monday and continues all week in Paramus, N.J. Ridgewood Country Club is the primary host and nearby Arcola Country Club is being used the first two days for stroke play.

So, who are these guys?

Most are collegiate standouts or well-traveled juniors with power and nerve to spare, but there are some who balance work, family and competitive golf. The oldest player is 59, the youngest is 15.

A select few of them are poised to make the professional ranks.

Here’s a look at some of the players expected to contend in the championship along with some of the locals who are in play:

Cameron Young: Source declares reported jump to LIV Golf false

Adaptive golf: Doug Shirakura inspires with each swing

Head cover s : Christian Cavaliere turning side hustle into a thriving golf accessory business

The favorites

Ludvig Aberg: The 22-year-old from Sweden received the 2022 Ben Hogan Award, which goes to the top male collegiate golfer. He posted nine straight top-15 finishes for Texas Tech and was a member of the International team at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 2)

Austin Greaser: The 20-year-old resident of Ohio is a University of North Carolina senior who was the 2021 U.S. Amateur runner-up, falling 2 and 1 in the 36-hole final. He made the U.S. Open cut and recently captured the Western Am. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 5)

Gordon Sargent: The 19-year-old Alabama resident had a breakout freshman year at Vanderbilt, winning the NCAA individual championship in a playoff and earning the 2022 Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award. He was a Ping First-Team All-America pick, as well. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 4)

Michael Thorbjornsen: The 20-year-old from Massachusetts got big-time experience during the 2022 U.S. Open and the Travelers Championship, where he was fourth, the following week. He plays at Stanford and was a member of the U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup Team. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L57sU_0hFTTQlH00

The contenders

Sam Bairstow: The 24-year-old Englishman was The Amateur Championship runner-up and made the cut at The Open, closing the week at St. Andrew’s with a 69.  He will also be representing England at the World Amateur Team championship. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 7)

Sam Bennett: The 22-year-old from Texas was among four amateurs to make the cut at the U.S. Open. He played at Texas A&M and was the 2022 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. Bennett made the Round of 16 at the 2020 U.S. Amateur.  (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 3)

Wenyi Ding: The 17-year-old native of China just won the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes, becoming the first male from his country to win a USGA event. The Arizona State commit is a three-time Chinese Amateur Open champion. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 16)

Stewart Hagestad : The 31-year-old California native has played in 25 USGA championships and been a part of three Walker Cup victories. He won the U.S. Mid-Am in 2016 and 2021. Hagestad was also the 2016 MGA Player of the Year and the low amateur in the 2017 Masters. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 9)

Dylan Menante: The 21-year-old from California was again the West Coast Conference Player of the Year after four top-10s at Pepperdine. He was part of the Waves’ 2021 NCAA team championship. Menante recently announced his plan to transfer to North Caroline for his senior season. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 8)

William Mouw: The 21-year-old California resident played in the U.S. Open and recently captured the Trans-Mississippi Amateur and finished third at the Western Am. The senior at Pepperdine is playing in his fifth straight U.S. Am and was part of the 2021 U.S. Walker Cup win. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 23)

Caleb Surratt : The 18-year-old North Carolina resident is coming in hot. He’s a Tennessee recruit who was the U.S. Junior Am runner-up at Bandon Dunes. Surratt won the Terra Cotta Invitational and finished third at the Northeast Amateur and fourth at the Sunnehanna Amateur. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 22)

Travis Vick: The 22-year-old Texan was the low amateur at the U.S. Open, finishing 43 rd. He made the U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup team and was part of a University of Texas squad that won the 2022 NCAA Championship. He advanced to the quarterfinals of last year’s U.S. Amateur. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 13)

The locals

Christian Cavaliere: The 24-year-old from Katonah is a past Westchester Amateur champion who played at Boston College before founding Tremont Sporting Co., which produces golf accessories. This year's Westchester Open runner-up also played in the 2020 U.S. Amateur. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 600)

Mark Costanza: The 33-year-old Morristown, N.J. resident and investment banker who played collegiately at St. John’s and SMU was the runner-up in last year’s U.S. Mid-Am. He’s also a two-time MGA Player of the Year. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 163).

Austin Devereux: The 23-year-old from Brielle, N.J. graduated last year from Rider after posting back-to-back wins in the MAAC Championship. He’s also a past New Jersey State Amateur champion and is working at Manasquan River Golf Club. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 1,620)

Matthew Mattare: The 36-year-old financial advisor calls Jersey City, N.J. home. He’s a past winner of the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Amateur and the Northern Virginia Amateur champion and has played in the U.S. Mid-Am six times. He also won this year’s Travis Invitational. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 1,409)

Luke Sample: The 19-year-old is a Manhattan resident who is a member at Old Oaks Country Club in Purchase. He plays at Duke University and is a past Met Open and MGA Ike Stroke Play champion. Sample is 267 th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 281)

William O’Neill: The 22-year-old resident of Morristown, N.J. recently graduated with a degree in finance from Georgetown University, where he was second-team, All-Big East in the spring. He is playing in his second USGA championship in the Garden State. (World Amateur Golf Ranking: 1,487)

Tickets

A standard gallery ticket for any day of the event can be purchased on the USGA website for $25 plus fees. General parking is at Bergen Community College and shuttles will be provided.

Schedule

Monday and Tuesday: Stroke play

Wednesday: Round of 64 match play

Thursday: Round of 32 and Round of 16

Friday: Quarterfinals

Saturday: Semifinals

Sunday: Final (36 holes)

On air

Wednesday: 3-4 p.m. Peacock; 4-6 p.m. Golf Channel.

Thursday and Friday: 11-12 p.m. Peacock: 12-2 p.m. Golf Channel.

Saturday: 3-6 p.m. Golf Channel.

Sunday: 2-5 p.m. Golf Channel.

Mike Dougherty covers golf for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com or on Twitter @lohudgolf.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: U.S. Amateur: Who are these guys?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Duke, North Carolina commits to play side-by-side this season at Roselle Catholic

Duke and North Carolina might hate each other during college basketball season, but two of their future players will play side-by-side in New Jersey this coming season. Duke-bound wing Mackenzie Mgbako recently transferred to Roselle Catholic, where he will team up with North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher on one of the most loaded teams in the state -- and the nation.
ROSELLE, NJ
Daily Mail

FAA SLASHES number of flights departing from Newark, LaGuardia and JFK - blaming the disruption on staff shortages in air traffic control: Furious travelers blast the airports for ruining summer travel plans

New York passengers were facing a night of misery on Monday, as the Federal Aviation Authority announced there would be extensive delays at airports across the region due to a shortage of air traffic controllers. As of 6pm Eastern Time, LaGuardia airport was hardest hit, with a 'ground stop' implemented...
NEWARK, NJ
therecord-online.com

CM grad Probst transfers from Seton Hall to Alabama

LOCK HAVEN, PA – In August of 2021, former Central Mountain baseball standout Zane Probst traveled three hours east for what would be an outstanding sophomore season pitching for the Seton Hall (NJ) Blue Pirates this past spring. But this past weekend saw Probst making the 15-hour drive southwest to Tuscaloosa, AL, to become a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Thrillist

JetBlue Just Suspended 17 Routes from Newark, Here's the List

Newark airport will soon have fewer JetBlue planes flying off its grounds. JetBlue Airways announced a huge schedule change over the weekend, which involves 37 route cuts across the country. Among those, 17 of the route cancellations affect Newark Liberty International. The NYC-area airport, together with Fort Lauderdale International, is one of the two airports that was majorly affected.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paramus, NJ
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
Paramus, NJ
Sports
City
Morristown, NJ
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
Jersey Shore Online

World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Champion
Person
Arnold Palmer
94.5 PST

New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Us Open#Ncaa Championship#Arcola Country Club#Liv Golf#Texas Tech#International
CBS New York

First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open

LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
LODI, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Boston College
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy