Anne Heche’s family, friends say goodbye

By Elizabeth Chapman, Cameron Kiszla, Luis Zuniga, Cindy Von Quednow
 4 days ago

( KTLA ) — Friends and family members are sharing condolences for actress Anne Heche, 53, who was “brain dead” but still on life support Friday afternoon, a family spokesperson confirmed. Heche sustained a catastrophic brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.

“While Anne is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy can see if she is a match for organ donation,” the statement read.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Her 20-year-old son Homer issued a statement on behalf of himself and his brother.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” Homer said in a statement.

“Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me,” he continued. “I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi, who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

Heche’s ex, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, issued a statement on Twitter.

“This is a sad day,” the former talk show host tweeted . “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

“Dancing With The Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba also took to social media to honor Heche.

“Despite her trials and tribulations, she had a bright light when she came out on that stage to dance,” Inaba wrote. “Anne, I just wanted to say I’m grateful to have had the chance to SEE you.” Heche competed on the show’s 29th season in 2020.

This is a developing story.

