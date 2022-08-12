ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town

Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Cove, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Major Pop Star Shares Special Message for a Kids Club In El Paso

Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

¡Órale! Charlie Clark Pays For Customers Meals At Amar Restaurant & Leaves $2,000 Tip

A few lucky customers at Amar Restaurant in west El Paso got a pleasant surprise in the form of a free meal this past Monday. In a video shared on FitFam of El Paso, customers and employees at Amar Restaurant can be seen cheering and celebrating after finding out that Mr. Charlie Clark of Charlie Clark Nissan, had picked up the tab for every customer AND he even paid for the employees meals as well.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Las Vegas#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Partying#Emerald#El Pasoans Who Love To
KTSM

Popular action-horror film is produced by El Paso local

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The action-horror film DAY SHIFT is currently the #1 movie on Netflix in 79 countries. The film was produced by Yvette Yates Redick. Redick is a Mexican-American producer and actress from El Paso. DAY SHIFT is said to be the directorial debut of action stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, Academy Awardwinner Jamie […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
93.1 KISS FM

Why More Bands Need To Record Live Albums Here In El Paso

I've been to so many concerts in my life, it's hard to count every single one of them. But what I CAN say is that every time I've ever been to the County Coliseum, the Abraham Chavez Theater, or the Don Haskins Center, the bands that perform always sound great. The acoustics always sound good & the crowds... the crowds are phenomenal.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoans Excited for a Spirit Halloween Opening Eastside Store

Westsiders certainly have it made with all the Spirit stores that are opening. There are three Spirit stores where you can start costume shopping ahead of time. You can see the list of Spirit shops that are available and convenient for people on the Westside. But after hearing about the several Halloween costume shops opening up around the Westside made other locals question something.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy