Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | Clareifi
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town
Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
Fill ‘er Up, El Paso! 7-Eleven Announces Return This Month of Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day
Slurpee lovers mark your calendars. 7-11 is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day at the end of this month. Pitchers, fish bowls, the container you use to carry out Menudo on Sundays -- as long as it meets a few requirements you can get your giant-sized brain freeze on in almost anything.
Popular All Female Mariachi ‘Flor De Toloache’ To Play In El Paso
The award-winning all-female mariachi group, Flor de Toloache, will perform in El Paso this fall. Latin Grammy winners, Flor De Toloache have extended their North American tour to include dates in Arizona, New Mexico, California, and Texas, which includes El Paso. The all-female powerhouse Mariachi group will perform in town...
George Lopez Returning to the El Paso Area, Bringing OMG Hi! Tour to the Pan Am in November
George Lopez is returning to the El Paso-area and bringing the laughs to Las Cruces this fall. The Grammy-nominated comedian and actor is on the road performing his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour and will be making a stop at the Pan American Center in November. Date and ticket info below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Major Pop Star Shares Special Message for a Kids Club In El Paso
Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
Drop a Name of Your Favorite Hole-In-the-Wall Joint In El Paso
People in El Paso have their personal favorite hole-in-the-wall joint they love to grub at. But you know there are quite a few hole-in-the-wall restaurants in El Paso with some scrumptious food items you can't go without. People in El Paso are entitled to their own opinion on who they...
¡Órale! Charlie Clark Pays For Customers Meals At Amar Restaurant & Leaves $2,000 Tip
A few lucky customers at Amar Restaurant in west El Paso got a pleasant surprise in the form of a free meal this past Monday. In a video shared on FitFam of El Paso, customers and employees at Amar Restaurant can be seen cheering and celebrating after finding out that Mr. Charlie Clark of Charlie Clark Nissan, had picked up the tab for every customer AND he even paid for the employees meals as well.
Cute Cupcake Shop in San Eli Creates Gory Friday the 13th Cake
I am a sucker for a dessert. Especially when the dessert comes in the form of something spooky. Luckily, El Paso has very talented cake artists who love to create sinfully delicious treats. I recently stumbled upon a new cupcake shop in San Eli called Melti Shnacks & Knick Knacks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
El Paso’s Forecast for Today Is a 100% Chance of Spooky Movies
There are some El Paso people who love the rainy weather. While others don't enjoy the rain so much and only to a certain extent. If you're wondering about my opinion well I love it when it rains. But I only love the rain when I don't have to be out driving in it.
Popular action-horror film is produced by El Paso local
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The action-horror film DAY SHIFT is currently the #1 movie on Netflix in 79 countries. The film was produced by Yvette Yates Redick. Redick is a Mexican-American producer and actress from El Paso. DAY SHIFT is said to be the directorial debut of action stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, Academy Awardwinner Jamie […]
Some El Paso Regulars Terribly Sad About Erin’s Patio Bar Closing
There is a place some of us enjoyed gathering with friends for some good times. El Pasoans who wanted a fun place for some fun games, karaoke, drink specials, and the friendliest staff, went to Erin's Patio Bar. This past Saturday Erin's Patio Bar shared a heartbreaking announcement we're familiar...
Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners In El Paso According To Open Table
We are sharing the top ten restaurants preferred by diners according to Open Table in El Paso, Texas. If you've made online dining reservations, chances are you've probably used Open Table, and now the convenient online service is sharing the top ten hot spots preferred by diners in the Sun City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why More Bands Need To Record Live Albums Here In El Paso
I've been to so many concerts in my life, it's hard to count every single one of them. But what I CAN say is that every time I've ever been to the County Coliseum, the Abraham Chavez Theater, or the Don Haskins Center, the bands that perform always sound great. The acoustics always sound good & the crowds... the crowds are phenomenal.
Apple Festival in New Mexico Returns This Fall – See What’s in Store
Apple season has arrived in the Land of Enchantment. From now through the end of October, families looking for a fun excuse to get out of town can spend a day or the weekend picking apples at one of a handful of U-Pick orchards a short driving distance from El Paso.
KVIA
Las Cruces artist’s rock art will get a chance to shine at a new location
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An endangered wall of rock art in Las Cruces is getting a second life, thanks to the artist and the people who believe in her work. Kathy Morrow says the installation has turned into a community project. Two years ago, she was on her way...
Can You Believe The Crazy And Wacky Things El Paso Drivers Do
I have seen some crazy stuff over the years on El Paso’s streets. One thing we all love to do is point out that people from New Mexico, Juarez … anywhere that’s not Texas basically … can’t drive. Let’s keep that “people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones” adage in mind here, ok?
Friends, colleagues, fans say goodbye to popular DJ killed in Juarez violence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Relatives, friends and media colleagues said their final goodbyes to radio disc jockey Alan Gonzalez during his funeral Sunday, Aug. 14 in North Juarez. Gonzalez was one of four radio station employees who were murdered during an armed attack Thursday. The violence started with a fight between inmates at Cereso […]
5 More Old School El Paso Hot Spots Still Standing Today – Part 4
We’re counting down five more establishments across El Paso that are still standing after all these years. On the fourth edition of the oldest El Paso hot spots that have stood the test of time, we’re sharing five new locations that include a handful of popular restaurants and bakeries across the city.
El Pasoans Excited for a Spirit Halloween Opening Eastside Store
Westsiders certainly have it made with all the Spirit stores that are opening. There are three Spirit stores where you can start costume shopping ahead of time. You can see the list of Spirit shops that are available and convenient for people on the Westside. But after hearing about the several Halloween costume shops opening up around the Westside made other locals question something.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso Firefighter rescues dog from canal, later adopts her and names her “Hope”
El Paso, Texas-- Eric Gonzalez is an El Paso firefighter for station 12 and also serves as a volunteer firefighter in Socorro. During a shift in Socorro, he and his fellow firefighters were called out to rescue a canine stuck in a canal. “She was in a canal and she...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0