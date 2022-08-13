Read full article on original website
Mysnya
4d ago
The original owners should have been smarter when they sold it, they should have found someone who loved TG's, not loved making money and thinking they knew the business.
Reply
4
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County homes for big families | Local News
Character and Craftsmanship! Style and Space! Classic Beauty and Modern Updates! 5 Bedroom Brick Colonial in the Heart of West Racine. Updated kitchen with Corian counters, Custom Maple cabinets, SS appliances, and a built in banquette. Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout, Sparkling Lead Glass French Doors, Gorgeous Built in cabinets in the formal dining room and flanking the natural fireplace in the spacious living room. Great work space in the bright sun porch. 2nd floor has 4 Generous Bedrooms and an Updated Full bath, go up one more floor & there is a 5th bedroom, bonus room & tons of storage in the walk up attic. The lower level you will find a rec room, work out room, laundry and half bath. Fenced yard,2 garages, & walking distance to the Best Pizza, Bakeries, & Cute Shops.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New restaurant prepping to open August 24 in Washington County, WI
West Bend, WI – The last update was in May 2022 when owners Tracy and Rebecca Serwatt were standing in the middle of their lower-level building with the entire place gutted to the studs. Now the opening of the new Copper River Bar and Grill, LLC, 111 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI is a little more than a week away.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Castlecade, family amusement center, opens in Brookfield Square
BROOKFIELD — A new arcade, Castlecade, has opened inside Brookfield Square Mall. All Castle Games (A.C. Games) is a family-owned amusement operator founded in 2010 by Sean and Sarah Mc Dermott. Mc Dermott described the Brookfield location as a traditional amusement space. There are also locations in East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kenosha.com
Kenosha Area Business Alliance tabs Heartland Produce Co. as the 2022 Business of the Year
KABA is the lead business organization that drives economic development throughout Kenosha County to ensure quality growth, a robust economy, and a positive business climate for the Kenosha Area. Heartland Produce Co., a Kenosha-based produce wholesale company that recently completed construction of a new, $29 million headquarters facility at the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Ale House to close
Post: Landlord not renewing brewery & restaurant’s lease. After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it’s having to close its doors.In a post on its Facebook page, the brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water & Buffalo streets are “going in a different direction.” So, the restaurant’s last day at its current location will be Sept. 11. The restaurant’s owners are hinting it may be back elsewhere, closing his post with, “hopefully, it’s not goodbye forever, it’s just goodbye for now…to be continued. ”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Beverly Luciani Obituary (1925 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
Beverly M. Luciani, 96, of Deltona, FL, formerly of Kenosha WI, passed away peacefully, on July 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Beverly died of natural causes in Hospice Care at AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, FL. Beverly was born on August 17, 1925, in Racine, WI, and...
WISN
Technology-based farm opens in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — A technology-based farm is opening in Kenosha. Square Roots partnered with Gordon Food Services to establish the indoor, climate-controlled facility. Each package from the farm has a QR code that allows consumers to track how their produce was made. Mainly growing herbs and leafy greens, including...
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: New burger restaurant & upscale men's shop join Waterford
WATERFORD, Wis (CBS 58) -- There are a few new businesses to check out as you explore the town of Waterford. Tanya Maney, the Executive Director of Explore Waterford joined Racine & Me virtually to discuss an array of new places for folks to check out. First, there's Noble Brother's...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 100-year dream comes true at Neu’s Hardware
August 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Margaret Krebs will turn 100 years old on August 26, 2022 and by the skin of her teeth she just completed one of the final goals on her bucket list: working at a hardware store. Mike at Neu’s Hardware, N95W16915...
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?
I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.
spectrumnews1.com
Sanger House Gardens brings in visitors from across Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — When you step into Steve Bielk’s backyard in Milwaukee’s Historic Brewer’s Hill, you’re greeted by hundreds of plants and flowers. “We’ve got about 500 varieties of plants out here,” said Bielk. “Trees, shrubs, grasses, perennials and so on.”. Bielk and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Holy Rosary Catholic Church Festival draws thousands over the weekend | Local News
Thousands descended upon the grounds of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish over the weekend for its annual festival. The event, first established in 1937 and held at 2224 45th St., included live music, a wildly popular meat raffle, food vendors, a cash raffle and plenty of children’s games. A spaghetti dinner was served Sunday.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall
I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Menominee bid for Kenosha casino has tribes in Wisconsin divided
KENOSHA – The governments of two tribes in Wisconsin have expressed support for a Menominee casino in Kenosha while the Potawatomi Tribe strongly opposes the endeavor. “The Oneida Nation has a successful history of working with other sovereign nations to build and support Indian gaming and other enterprises across the nation,” read a statement from the Oneida Nation Business Committee this month. “Oneida can be proud of supporting the common goals of self-sufficiency, economic expansion and diversification and advocation for tribal sovereignty.”
Iconic Wisconsin Mansion Known As 'The Red Castle On Wells Street' For Sale
The mansion was built 1891.
CBS 58
Delafield residents pack Common Council meeting over controversial housing development pitch
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A controversial pitch to build a new housing development in Delafield resulted in a packed house at the Delafield Common Council meeting Monday night. Over and over we heard concerns about an increase in traffic, one woman saying she'd like to maintain the integrity of...
Comments / 5