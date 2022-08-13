Read full article on original website
Adrien Broner bails on Aug. 20 boxing bout citing mental health, angry Omar Figueroa demands proof
Four-time boxing champion Adrien Broner was expected to make his return to the “sweet science” against former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.; however, that fight has now been scrapped after “The Problem” announced his withdrawal.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
UFC San Diego payouts: Angela Hill banks $190,000, more than main-eventer Dominick Cruz
Back in the day, almost every athletic commission used to disclose the official contracted salaries of combat sports athletes. It was one of the small protections that existed to try and stop promoters from screwing over fighters. As it goes in today’s dog-eat-dog world, even that protection has been whittled down to the point where California is one of the few states left sharing UFC pay.
Coach: Jacked Jon Jones now ‘more powerful’ than Alistair Overeem — ‘Fans are gonna be shocked’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will finally make good on the promise he made nearly a decade ago, packing on the pounds ahead of his heavyweight debut at some point in late 2022. So what can fans expect on fight night?. “His weight is up...
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
Rickie Fowler discusses LIV Golf interest
In the battle between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, many of the world’s top golfers have made it clear which side they are on. One golfer who appears to be playing his cards close to his chest is Rickie Fowler. While Fowler has made some big...
Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick
Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Dominick Cruz after knockout loss at UFC San Diego?
UFC San Diego went down this past weekend (Sat., Aug., 13, 2022) inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., providing combat fans with an absolute thrilling night of action-packed fights. Plenty of fighters were left feeling the post-fight blues, including Ariane Lipski, who was knocked out by Priscila Cachoeira in the first round (see it here).
Youngest fighter in UFC history? 17 year-old phenom Raul Rosas Jr. set for Dana White’s ‘Contender Series’ debut
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) could sign the youngest fighter in the history of the promotion if undefeated bantamweight phenom Raul Rosas Jr. (5-0) is able to defeat Mando Gutierrez on Dana White’s “Contender Series” on Sept. 20 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’
Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
Dominick Cruz ‘thankful for my health’ following tough UFC San Diego loss
Dominick Cruz has broken his silence. The former two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder returned to the main event scene this past weekend (Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego for a duel with the surging No. 5-ranked contender, Marlon “Chito” Vera. Unfortunately for Cruz, the fight resulted in his fourth career loss in 28 appearances.
Midnight Mania! Israel Adesanya backs Luke Rockhold over Paulo Costa, but warns, “wrestle him straight away”
Luke Rockhold may be a fairly significant underdog opposite Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 278, but Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is backing him. The pivotal Middleweight co-main event between Rockhold and Costa could go a long way in determining a future title challenger, so it makes sense that Adesanya is paying attention. Breaking down the match up on his YouTube channel, Adesanya emphasized the importance of wearing down Costa early with kicks and takedowns.
‘Pissed’ Paige VanZant reveals it wasn’t her choice to pull out of BKFC London fight
Paige VanZant had every intention to get back in action this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022). With Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) making its debut in London, England, the deck was stacked, including a VanZant versus Charisa Sigala match up. However, it was revealed earlier today (Tues., Aug. 16, 2022) that the bout was postponed due to undisclosed reasons. Initial reports hinted that VanZant may have been the one to pull out of the bout but “12 Guage” has since cleared the air in that regard.
200-pound Paddy Pimblett enjoying ‘putting a little bit of chub rub on’
Paddy Pimblett is taking his post-fight victory binge-fest on the road. “The Baddy” kicked things off in Chicago, Ill., where he detailed for Barstool Sports just how much he was eating ... and the list was long indeed. He ended up in San Diego, Calif., for the weekend, and sat down with reporters leading up to UFC on ESPN: “Vera vs. Cruz” to update the world on his current weight.
Diana Belbita: ‘I didn’t even notice’ being on second biggest MMA event of all-time
Diana Belbita has gotten to be a part of quite a few unique experiences in her young life thus far. Currently residing in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, the Romania-born Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Strawweight prospect made the move to North America roughly three years after her coach persuaded her into getting serious about this mixed martial arts (MMA) journey. Coincidentally enough, at the time of her signing with the sport’s ultimate proving ground, Belbita was competing on Romania’s version of Exatlon, the famous Survivor-type reality television series that Jorge Masvidal also notably competed on.
UFC 278 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Usman vs. Edwards 2
After putting together a 10-fight unbeaten streak, Leon Edwards finally gets his shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold this Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022) when he challenges Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, inside Vivent Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fifteen pounds north, Luke Rockhold returns to the cage against the lethal Paulo Costa, while Alexandr Romanov attempts to continue his rise through the Heavyweight ranks at Marcin Tybura’s expense.
Here’s the ‘tall’ UFC fighter Jake Paul is too scared to fight
Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul has made a habit out of destroying washed-up MMA superstars and since “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled” the 25 year-old “Problem Child” is once again scouring the UFC roster for an easy score. Not surprisingly, aging welterweight slugger...
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’
Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker full fight preview | UFC 278
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight hitters Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker will battle this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. About five years ago, Pedro was maybe Light Heavyweight’s top prospect. At 25 years of age, he was undefeated...
UFC 278 ‘Embedded’ video preview (Ep. 2): You called Paulo Costa — and he came!
The upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) event is set to go down this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and while the “Embedded” cameras are focusing primarily on the welterweight main event title fight between current 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman and top 170-pound challenger Leon Edwards (rewatch Ep. 1 here) there is an important middleweight battle on the main card pitting former champion Luke Rockhold against hulking 185-pound bruiser Paulo Costa.
