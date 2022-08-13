Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Humboldt OES downgrades Six Rivers fire zone HUM-E061-B to an evacuation warning
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services downgraded evacuation zone HUM-E061-B to an evacuation warning. Residents were previously cleared out of the area due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. Officials say residents in this zone can return home...
krcrtv.com
Fires making up Six Rivers Complex now over 21k acres in size, 19% contained as of Tuesday
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire grew by more than 1,500 acres overnight into Tuesday. Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF) officials said that the fires are still 19% contained and 2,040 personnel are assigned to fight the flames. "Fire activity was minimal overnight, with occasional...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now the Second-Largest Fire in California This Year
Last night’s report showed the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which started August 5 on the border of Humboldt and Trinity Counties, was 20,052 acres and 19% contained. That makes it the second-largest fire in California this year behind only the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. This morning’s report shows it at 21,609 acres and 19% contained.
krcrtv.com
Evacuations for Six Rivers Lightning Complex reduced in Salyer Tuesday night
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, evacuations in the Salyer area have been reduced to warnings. According to the TCSO, Campbell Ridge Road from Salyer Hights to Seely Macintosh Road are now under an evacuation warning. All previously ordered...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: 21,609 Acres Burned and Growing Containment, But Weather Promises Some Tough Days Ahead
From the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 21,609 acres with 19% containment. 2,040 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT 11 and CAL FIRE continue to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure, and important wildlife habitat.
krcrtv.com
Another evacuation order downgraded near the Six Rivers Complex
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Complex grew more than 4,000 acres since Friday, but fire officials have announced more containment on the fires. An evacuation order for zone HUM-E065-B was downgraded to an evacuation warning Monday night. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services said that residents in that area can return home with caution.
krcrtv.com
Red Flag Warning issued for large portions of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning for large portions of eastern Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 17. According to the NWS, mid-level moisture and dry...
krcrtv.com
Evacuations reduced for Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has reduced evacuation orders to warnings in the Salyer area, as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the TCSO, Galaxy Drive and all residents off of Galaxy Drive are now under an Evacuation Warning. However, all evacuation warnings...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex: 20,052 acres,19% contained
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is now 20,052 acres in size and 19% contained as of 6 p.m. on Aug. 15. This is an increase from today's first update from Six Rivers National Forest that stated the fire was 19,272 acres with 17% containment as of 10 a.m. The fire is expected to grow tomorrow with warmer temperatures.
Paradise Post
Map: Six Rivers fire moves into California’s No. 2 spot
Click ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ to see the full evacuation map, with an address search field. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now in the No. 2 spot for California’s wildfire season. As of Tuesday, Aug. 16, the complex had burned 21,609 acres (33.7 square miles)...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; North Coast; Van Duzen, Mad River; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 212, 264, 277 and the eastern half of zone 201. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
kymkemp.com
Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle
Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Hoopa, Lower Middle Klamath, Trinity, Upper Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hoopa; Lower Middle Klamath; Trinity; Upper Smith Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING...SOME STRIKES MAY BE DRY The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 203, 204, 211 and 283 * THUNDERSTORMS...Thunderstorms producing abundant lightning across dry fuels will be possible resulting in an increased threat for fire starts. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph a particular concern for existing fires within the SRF Complex. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
krcrtv.com
Extreme heat preparations underway in the Northstate
REDDING, Calif. — The Northstate started the week with rising temperatures and hazy skies from smoke from the Six rivers Lightning Complex of fires. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Sacramento Valley and several mountain locations Tuesday through Friday. Highs in the Valley and...
kymkemp.com
Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
crimevoice.com
Arson Arrest in McKinleyville
Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
krcrtv.com
Eureka dolos relocated to Madaket Plaza after community support
EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday morning, Eureka's 42-ton dolos was relocated from Broadway Street near Harbor Lanes to Madaket Plaza near the waterfront. In July, the city initially made the decision to demolish the dolos only if a cost-effective solution to move it couldn't be identified. That's when local residents, including Leroy Zerlang, voiced their concerns and worked with the city and businesses to identify a solution to move it.
