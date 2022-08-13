ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
deltanews.tv

Gun violence emergencies: Positive impact, or abuse of executive power?

(The Center Square) – In July 2021, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo implemented what media described as the first of its kind gun violence state of emergency. Since then, more communities are saying gun violence is a reason to expand government powers that have traditionally been reserved for things like natural disasters.
iheart.com

RFD Captain Retires Amid Racist Party Allegations

The Rochester fire captain who took his crew to an allegedly racist party last month has chosen to retire rather than be fired by the city. Mayor Malik Evans says Captain Jeffrey Krywy was told Friday the civil service investigation was concluded and he would have to leave the service.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester immigrant restaurateurs showing American dream is still alive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As more immigrants continue to make their way to the United States, some business owners in Rochester are showing their community that the American dream is still alive. Starting a business is never easy. But for Nick Vasylieva and Romal Qadiri, immigrants from Ukraine and Afghanistan,...
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Field trips allow Rochester kids to escape ongoing city violence

MUMFORD, N.Y. — They are afraid to go to parks or ride their bikes. They are children who live in the three neighborhoods where Rochester's gun violence state of emergency is in effect. So what's being done to provide relief and keep children away from the life that creates...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Violence in Rochester compounds problem of overcrowded emergency departments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Violence is just one of the factors turning emergency departments into places so crowded, that some are afraid to go there. Stretchers stretched down hallways and staffing levels struggling to keep up. It was common at the height of the pandemic, but things are still that way.
wxxinews.org

Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?

It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected? We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
visitfingerlakes.com

Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
CANANDAIGUA, NY
CITY News

Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer

Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
nyspnews.com

Rochester man arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On August 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested George A. Hall., 30, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested George A. Hall for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica...
