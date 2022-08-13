Read full article on original website
Brighton named ‘Hottest Zip Code in America’
In the 14618 Zip Code, homes sell in just six days and receive 4 times more views from prospective buyers than the standard U.S. listing.
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
deltanews.tv
Gun violence emergencies: Positive impact, or abuse of executive power?
(The Center Square) – In July 2021, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo implemented what media described as the first of its kind gun violence state of emergency. Since then, more communities are saying gun violence is a reason to expand government powers that have traditionally been reserved for things like natural disasters.
iheart.com
RFD Captain Retires Amid Racist Party Allegations
The Rochester fire captain who took his crew to an allegedly racist party last month has chosen to retire rather than be fired by the city. Mayor Malik Evans says Captain Jeffrey Krywy was told Friday the civil service investigation was concluded and he would have to leave the service.
BET
Black Rochester Firefighter Says Supervisor Pressured Him To Attend Racist Party That Mocked Juneteenth
A Black firefighter in the Rochester, N.Y., Fire Department says he intends to sue the department and city over his supervisor allegedly pressuring him to attend a party in July that mocked Juneteenth and displayed racist imagery. Local station WRGB reports that Jerrod Jones, a 14-year department veteran, announced his...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester immigrant restaurateurs showing American dream is still alive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As more immigrants continue to make their way to the United States, some business owners in Rochester are showing their community that the American dream is still alive. Starting a business is never easy. But for Nick Vasylieva and Romal Qadiri, immigrants from Ukraine and Afghanistan,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Field trips allow Rochester kids to escape ongoing city violence
MUMFORD, N.Y. — They are afraid to go to parks or ride their bikes. They are children who live in the three neighborhoods where Rochester's gun violence state of emergency is in effect. So what's being done to provide relief and keep children away from the life that creates...
New marijuana processing facility could bring 100-plus jobs to Rochester region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As farmers grow legal cannabis, the product will then be taken to licensed processors, where products like gummies and edibles will be made. On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved the first 15 legal marijuana processors in New York, NOWAVE on Buell Road being one of them, with a new facility currently […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Violence in Rochester compounds problem of overcrowded emergency departments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Violence is just one of the factors turning emergency departments into places so crowded, that some are afraid to go there. Stretchers stretched down hallways and staffing levels struggling to keep up. It was common at the height of the pandemic, but things are still that way.
NY Cannabis Control Board makes strides in legalization, doles out licenses
“New Yorkers should know that while we’re moving quickly to get this industry off the ground, we’re making sure that it will deliver products they can trust," Alexander said.
wxxinews.org
Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?
It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected? We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
With House of Mercy temporarily closed, those in need of emergency shelter look elsewhere
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fatal stabbing on Aug. 7 at Rochester’s House of Mercy led to the shutdown of one of upstate New York’s largest homeless shelters. Other shelters are now stepping in to help house the dozens of people that typically rely on the House of Mercy.
Black Firefighter Says His Captain Took Him To Racist Party While On The Job
The firefighter said the party included Juneteenth flags and fried chicken buckets and was in "one of the city’s most affluent communities.”
visitfingerlakes.com
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!
Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer
Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
Black Business Month: Owner of Entourage Beauty Bar helps women feel encouraged
August is Black Business Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the Black-owned businesses in our community.
More than 100 young adults participate in RPD’s recruitment program
RPD officials said they are in need of applicants, having over 70 personnel openings.
wbfo.org
ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia includes calls for overturning election, New York AG to ‘repent’
About two hours into the ReAwaken America Tour’s stop in Batavia Friday morning, the crowd of a couple thousand under a large, white revival tent got loud. They chanted, “now,” as in they want Donald Trump back as president — not in 2024 — but right now.
nyspnews.com
Rochester man arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.
On August 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested George A. Hall., 30, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested George A. Hall for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica...
