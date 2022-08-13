A technology-based farm is opening in Kenosha. Square Roots partnered with Gordon Food Services to establish the indoor, climate-controlled facility. Each package from the farm has a QR code that allows consumers to track how their produce was made. Mainly growing herbs and leafy greens, including basil, parsley, salad mixes and cilantro, Square Roots’ farm can hold more than 2.4 million packages. All of their produce is grown without pesticides or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Wisconsin and Illinois are the main markets for the farm. Kenosha will be home to the fourth Square Roots farm located in North America and its largest so far. There are two farms in Michigan and one in Brooklyn, New York.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO