MyWabashValley.com
GDL visits Hoosier Lottery Town at the Indiana State Fair
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Julie Henricks live from Hoosier Lottery Town at the Indiana State Fair. Scratch tickets, spin the wheel, or select a square all for the chance to win!. Hoosier Lottery Town Hours: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Wednesday –...
How to start or grow a small business or side hustle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center will host two small business seminars at the upcoming WTWO Career Fair. These seminars are for anyone who wants to start up a business or a side hustle. The seminars will be held August 30 11am and 1pm at the WTWO Career Fair and Expo at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
Mild temps continue
High of 78 and low of 68 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a north wind. Temps are mild. Dew points up a little today. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here. Satellite has some clouds around but all clear on radar. Few showers SW areas late tonight – early Tuesday but otherwise stays dry. Rain chances by the weekend. Temps stay nice for a while yet. Tonight, partly cloudy and 62. Tomorrow, PM partly sunny and 82. Nice for the rest of the week with rain chances by the weekend and the start of next week.
More nice weather
High of 82 and low of 63 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a NE wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are lower, so the heat index is not a big factor. Water vapor satellite has drier air over us now. Satellite has more clouds SW of here and we are all clear on radar. We stay dry the next two days. Next rain chance by the weekend and that chance stays into the start of next week. Temps will stay nice for several more days. Tonight, mostly clear and 59. Tomorrow, sunny and 84. Nice to end the week with rain chances by the weekend.
