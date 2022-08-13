Read full article on original website
Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus members dissolves group
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – While the governor works with lawmakers on ways to lower the state’s income tax rate, a group of senators is “disbanding” in hopes of attaining peace among Republicans. Representatives and senators will be headed back to Jefferson City soon to give Missourians...
Study: Missouri has best community college in US
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community colleges on both sides of the state line have impressive bragging rights. A WalletHub ranking just named State Technical College of Missouri the best community college in the country. It also ranked Manhattan Area Technical College in Kansas the third best community college in the US.
Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska’s 2 elections on Tuesday
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters get their first shot at using ranked voting in a statewide race Tuesday in a special U.S. House election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. Also, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces 18 challengers in a primary in which...
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 08-15-22
The long awaited cold frontal boundary slips into the forecast area during the period. The boundary will generate more cloud cover and a small chance of showers and a thunderstorm; with increasing probability later tonight into Tuesday. Before deeper moisture increases across the region, there will be more than enough sunshine to boost high temperatures back into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Tonight, Increasing moisture leads to thicker cloud cover. The layer of clouds and strengthening surface winds will keep low temperatures a few degrees above average lows for mid August; in the lower 70s.
More Rain on the Way, Cooler Temperatures too!
A cold frontal boundary will be slipping south into the Four States region tonight into Tuesday. The chance for rain, in the form of showers and thunderstorms, will be steadily increasing, with the highest probability of rain occurring Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The heavier rain with this system should impact points a little farther east, across central and eastern sections of Missouri. However, we could pick up areal average precipitation amounts of around a quarter to half an inch for most areas, and as much as three quarters of an inch in localized heavier downpours. The frontal boundary and its northerly flow, will be a pleasant return to below normal temperatures, with highs remaining in the 80s through the end of the work week.
Rain Likely Tuesday Night, Wednesday Morning
We’re finally seeing some cooler weather move into the four states. Rain develops for most of us this overnight and early Wednesday. We will see pleasant weather with sunshine for the rest of this week. We have numerous showers across central parts of Missouri and areas closer to Springfield....
