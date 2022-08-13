ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

Participants in workforce training program for those with disabilities celebrate graduation

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txWgr_0hFTRPo800

MADISON, Wis. — A wave of participants in a program aimed at helping young adults and youth with disabilities explore career options took part in a special graduation ceremony Friday afternoon.

Six graduates of the Project SEARCH program at UW Hospital and the William S. Middleton VA Hospital marked the completion of their nine months in the program on Friday. All six completed at least three rotations within the hospital, including doing jobs in departments like custodial services and the cafeteria.

Danielle Williams, the assistant deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, said the graduation is a significant milestone not just for the participants but for their families as well.

“This is just a wonderful opportunity to celebrate all of the work they have put into the program over the last nine months, recognize that, but it’s great for the families. Some of them may have thought that their child may not have ever been able to work independently out in the community, and now they’ve gone through this program and they’re ready,” she said.

Some of the graduates already have jobs lined up, while others are searching for the right opportunity.

RELATED: Project SEARCH participants take part in graduation

Young people interested in learning more about the program should reach out to their school, Williams said; employers looking to hire the graduates can contact DWD.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses

MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Masks to be optional in Madison schools to start the year

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District says masks will be optional to start the new school year as it announced its COVID-19 safety plan Tuesday. In a statement Tuesday, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that the district will not require masks at the beginning of the new school year, but it will still “highly recommend” wearing masks indoors and on buses. Students will also not be required to sit six feet apart in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, but the district will also encourage distancing when possible and to avoid overcrowding when case counts in the community are high.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Middleton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Middleton, WI
Society
nbc15.com

Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths

New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. As UW-Madison...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Groundbreaking held for expanded cheese plant in Brodhead

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Decatur Dairy in Brodhead and members of the Decatur Swiss Cheese Company Cooperative officially broke ground Tuesday on a $6 million cheese plant addition. The plant on County Highway F produces cheese using milk from more than 70 cooperative members throughout Green, Rock and Lafayette counties. The expansion will add packaging, curing and warehousing capacity.
BRODHEAD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Riverside & Great Northern Railway in Wisconsin Dells celebrating 75 years

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – The Riverside & Great Northern Railway in Wisconsin Dells is celebrating 75 years this week. Their anniversary celebration is set for Saturday, August 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say there will be train rides, activities for the kids, music by SoundBillies, and a free commemorative 75th Anniversary coin for those who ride the...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Meet three generations of women behind House of Flavas

MADISON, Wis. — At most gas stations, you can fill up on snacks and soda. But at House of Flavas in Madison, along with grabbing some gas, you can fill up with something tasty. Nearly a year ago, August 19, 2021, Jodie Jefferson quit her job to pursue her...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Williams
nbc15.com

New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop. “Verona’s the place to...
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Groundbreaking held for Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center at Sauk Prairie High School

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Work will soon be underway on a new agriculture education facility at Sauk Prairie High School. School officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon for the Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center. The new learning center, named after former agriculture teacher Jeff Hicken who died last year, will replace a greenhouse built on the other side...
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Project#Uw Hospital#Dwd#Thi
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Students return from break to find frat house burglarized

MADISON, Wis. — Two roommates returned to their fraternity house after summer break Monday to find that it had been burglarized, Madison police said. Officers were called to the house in the 100 block of Langdon Street just before 10:30 a.m. One of the men said that his window was removed. Clothes, electronics, cash and sports memorabilia were reported missing.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire that rendered downtown Madison apartment uninhabitable last month ruled unintentional

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a downtown Madison apartment last month was unintentional, Madison Fire Department officials said Tuesday. The three-story building in the 100 block of South Hancock Street was evacuated on the morning of July 25 after a resident found smoke coming from an upper floor. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but the entire building was ruled uninhabitable.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
nbc15.com

UW fraternity house burglarized over break

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone. According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening

OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.'” Riley...
OREGON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville to introduce 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program Monday

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Birds are flying into Janesville on Monday. No, not the feathered creatures. The company Bird will introduce 75 of its electric scooters to Janesville next week, the city announced. Electric scooter company Bird will introduce 75 scooters to Janesville on Monday, August 15. These scooters will offer an exciting new way for the community to get...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy