WLBT
City of Clinton to see $8 million development on Mississippi College property
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New and dramatic changes will be coming to Clinton after the state legislature granted the city $8 million. “It’s an exciting project that will, I think, impact this school and this community for generations to come,” Mississippi College President Blake Thompson said. Fifty acres...
WLBT
Things To Know for Tuesday, August 16
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. How concerned should you be about COVID-19, Monkeypox, and Polio?
WLBT
More than two weeks into it, Lumumba not sure when state-imposed boil water notice would be lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state-imposed boil water notice on all Jackson’s surface-water connections continues to be in force, more than two weeks after it was imposed. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was unsure when the notice would be lifted, citing continued issues with sampling. “What we have seen...
WLBT
City of Jackson says water distribution will now be at the same time, place each weekday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Monday. The distribution will take place at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The...
WLBT
City Council approves expanding go-cup district for Belhaven Town Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An existing go-cup district in the Belhaven area is being expanded, pending the approval of the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved expanding the leisure and recreation district for the Belhaven Town Center. The measure now must go to DOR for final approval, and that process could take several weeks.
WLBT
Hinds county sheriff unveils new body cameras, staff changes and department upgrades
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County sheriff made new announcements about changes within the department. According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, he’s fulfilling a promise of transparency by utilizing new technology from body cameras to a web page. Tuesday, at the downtown Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Eric Paymon...
WLBT
Magnolia Speech School begins new year in brand new facility
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first full week of school in the new year is in a new modern facility for students of the Magnolia Speech School. Sixty-five children are walking the new hallways, entering new classrooms, and getting accustomed to a different learning environment. Magnolia Speech School has moved...
WLBT
Council urges mayor to bring on a third-party firm to manage water treatment plants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Jackson City Council say it could be time for someone else to manage the city’s water treatment plants. Citing multiple water crises and a growing lack of confidence in the city’s ability to run them, the council approved a resolution Tuesday requesting that the mayor “engage a third-party management company” to run the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants.
WLBT
Graham says county likely to lose White Oak Creek funding following board vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor is worried that funding awarded to the county to stop erosion along a Northeast Jackson creek is in jeopardy of being revoked, following a recent decision by his colleagues. On Monday, the board voted 3-2 to transfer $2 million in state funding...
WLBT
Suspect displays weapon during robbery near Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was robbed Monday near an elementary school in Jackson. According to Sherwin Johnson, the Executive Director of Public Engagement for the Jackson Public School District, the robbery happened on the sidewalk near Pecan Park Elementary School at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 15. Jackson police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating.
WLBT
Mississippi Health Innovation conference searches for new solutions to improve health outcomes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss School of Business and the University of Mississippi Medical Center partnered up for a conference Tuesday about healthcare innovations. They say finding new ideas to improve patient outcomes, and economic opportunities is a win-win for the state. The conference served as a place to...
WLBT
Legislators willing to re-examine hot pursuit law in wake of recent deadly accidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The police chase that started in Pearl and ended in Flowood Sunday is again putting the state’s hot pursuit law under the microscope. The state law leaves all the details up to the locals, but this isn’t the first time that pursuits have ended in a deadly crash and called people’s attention to the law.
WLBT
Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city. Both incidents took an innocent life. Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.
WLBT
Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people... They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Hot conditions return to the South with Heat Advisories through Wednesday. Relief returns on Thursday as Highs return to the mid-80s
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another workweek is upon us!. So far on this Monday, conditions have been heating up. Partly to mostly sunny skies across the area. Highs reaching near the upper 90s, with Feels-like temps near 105 or higher across the South. Low rain chances possible across the area.
WLBT
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. The department says officers arrested Wiley Green at 2832 Greenwood Avenue for a homicide that occurred on August 7th in the 2700 block of Terry Road. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to...
WLBT
2 suspects wanted for burglary and arson of Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary and arson of a gas station on August 8. JPD says the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1141 University Boulevard. If you have any information, contact...
WLBT
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A convicted felon has pleaded guilty and has received the maximum judgement after raping a vulnerable adult at a Canton nursing home earlier this year. According to the district attorney, Antwon Harris, 35, entered the Canton Manor Nursing Home early on the morning of January 13 after posing as a new hire.
WLBT
Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County
BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky Shivers,...
WLBT
New restaurant to open in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A new restaurant is coming to Ridgeland!. Business owner Robert St. John made the announcement on his Facebook page Sunday. Enzo Osteria will open in October at the Renaissance, serving customers Italian dishes. Robert St. John says more information will be made available in the coming days.
