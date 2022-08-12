EUGENE, Ore. -- Students in the Eugene School District 4J will continue to get free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. The free meal program is for all students, regardless of family income. 4J will be offering free breakfasts and lunches, with a separate program for after-school meals. 4J officials say they recognize that many families are still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan was proposed by the district's budget committee and approved by the board. They want to continue the free meal program with revenue from the district’s budget. The program is estimated to cost $650,000 out of the district's $270 million budget.

EUGENE, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO