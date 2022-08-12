Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Volleyball officials in high demand, but low supply
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's a continued problem affecting schools across the country: a referee shortage that is also affecting the way some games are being played. Some football games are being rescheduled because of a shortage of referees outside of Lane County. There is also a spike in need for...
kezi.com
Smith recaps first fall scrimmage
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State's defense didn't allow a touchdown in the team's first preseason scrimmage of fall camp. The Beavers defense returns key players such as linebacker Omar Speights and defensive back Jaydon Grant. Last season's starting quarterback Chance Nolan took a majority of the first-team reps in the...
kezi.com
Eugene teen recalls taking home gold in World Junior Ultimate Frisbee Championship
EUGENE, Ore.— It's a golden victory for two Eugene teens returning home from Poland after the World Junior Ultimate Frisbee Championships. Oregon State University sophomore and South Eugene High School alumnus Will O'Brien started playing ultimate frisbee when he was 14 years old. At 19 years old, he's crowned a world junior champion just five years later.
kezi.com
Knights win sixth straight WCL title
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Knights defeated the Bellingham Bells, 5-0, to secures its six straight West Coast League title. "It's really cool to be able to bring a championship here," catcher and Oregon State freshman Tanner Smith said. "Obviously it'd be really cool to do that for Corvallis and Oregon State. But providing a championship for this town is surreal in my opinion."
kezi.com
Eugene School District 4J offers free meals to students for school year
EUGENE, Ore. -- Students in the Eugene School District 4J will continue to get free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. The free meal program is for all students, regardless of family income. 4J will be offering free breakfasts and lunches, with a separate program for after-school meals. 4J officials say they recognize that many families are still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan was proposed by the district's budget committee and approved by the board. They want to continue the free meal program with revenue from the district’s budget. The program is estimated to cost $650,000 out of the district's $270 million budget.
kezi.com
Oregon State researchers find regional differences in hops and resulting beer flavors, aromas
CORVALLIS, Ore. — You may know that wine and coffee taste and smell differently based on where grapes and coffee beans are produced, but did you know it's the same for beer and hops?. Oregon State University researchers found that the same variety of hops grown in Oregon and...
kezi.com
Linn County commissioners concerned about mental health treatment in Oregon
ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a grant to help the county provide more services for people with mental health issues, but is worried the state of Oregon’s response to the issue is not enough. Linn County commissioners believe the state of Oregon is...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Jicama
EUGENE, Ore. -- Jicama is a super friendly, super sweet shorthair Siamese kitty cat looking for a place to call home. Jicama is about one year old and has cream and black fur with big blue eyes. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she loves head scratches, lots of toys to play around with, and relaxing in comfy blankets. They say the best home for Jicama would be one where she could get outside every now and then to explore around and take in some fresh air.
kezi.com
Springfield house “unlivable” after fire, officials say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A house fire that spread to the attic rendered it 'unliveable' on Monday afternoon. Officials with the Eugene Springfield Fire Department reported to the scene of the fire in the 2800 block of E Street in Springfield just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. They arrived to find a house on fire, with flames spreading to the attic. Officials said because the fire’s spread to the attic, it was more difficult to put out. But firefighters were able to subdue the fire after opening holes in the roof to vent out the heat.
kezi.com
Corvallis police seeking help finding missing person
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals. Police say Nguyen tends to walk hunched over and has limited communication abilities.
kezi.com
Willamalane Park and Recreation offering incentives to new staff
EUGENE, Ore. -- Willamalane Park and Recreation District is looking for new applicants, and is offering incentives to entice new staffers. Open positions include youth program leaders and life guards. For child care employees, Willamalane is offering a $500 incentive. For lifeguards, there is a $200 hiring bonus and district-paid certifications. New hires aren’t the only staff getting rewarded, as current youth programming and lifeguard staff are also eligible to earn a $100 bonus for every 200 hours worked.
kezi.com
University of Oregon appoints interim president
EUGENE, Ore. -- a few days after former president of the University of Oregon, Michael Schill, announced he was leaving the position to be president of Illinois-based Northwestern University, UO’s Board of Trustees has appointed Patrick Phillips as the university’s interim president. UO’s Board of Trustees said it...
kezi.com
Lane County sees 12 drownings so far this year; officials stress water safety
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- It's the peak of summer, and many people might want to head out to Oregon's great outdoors. This includes our lakes and rivers. But, officials in Lane County want to stress the importance of water safety. They said water outdoors is nothing like an average backyard pool.
kezi.com
Man arrested after firing shots in Eugene neighborhood, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in police custody after firing a handgun in a residential neighborhood and barricading himself in his home, Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, they received several reports of gunshots in the 1700 block of Balboa Street at about 8:50 p.m. on August 15. Police say an investigation revealed the shots came from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, 50. Police say they attempted to contact Engel by phone and ask him to leave the home, but he refused.
kezi.com
Crash causes power outages for hundreds near Oakway in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A car ran into a utility pole off Oakway Road and Cal Young Road Monday morning, causing about 400 customers to lose power, including some businesses in the Oakway center. The power came back on at about 11:50 a.m., but the outage put a dent in the...
kezi.com
Crews contain grass fire at Florence Airport
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A grass fire at Florence Airport on Tuesday afternoon threw a lot of smoke, but didn’t injure anyone or harm any buildings or equipment, officials say. The fire reportedly broke out at about 2:30 p.m. on August 16. Wind pushed the fire south, but fire crews were eventually able to slow its spread. Officials said the fire was started when crews were doing some crack sealing on the runway and somehow sparked a fire.
kezi.com
Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Watches in effect tomorrow
Good Tuesday afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. So far this summer we've had 19 days that were 90° or warmer. Last year at this time we had 38 days that were 90° or warmer. We will tackle on a few more 90° degree days this week.
kezi.com
Cedar Creek Fire spreads slowly; crews performing controlled burns
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire burning near Waldo Lake grew by about 500 acres over the weekend of August 12 through August 14, but the United States Forest service says they are making progress on containing the blaze. The USFS says the Cedar Creek Fire is currently burning...
kezi.com
Car crash causes power outage, leaves driver injured
EUGENE, Ore. -- A section of Cal Young Road was closed earlier Monday morning due to a single-vehicle crash. Crews were called to Oakway Road and Cal Young Road at about 7:15 a.m. on August 15. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole head-on, snapping it at the base. Officials say the driver was heading home, and it is currently unclear why the driver crashed. Officials say they do not think impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.
kezi.com
Free AC units available for those who are at high risk
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Relief is coming to those who are at high risk under extreme heat conditions. The Oregon Health Authority is partnering with local insurance companies to distribute free portable air conditioners for those who qualify. Erin Fair Taylor with PacificSource said they've distributed close to 90 free...
