The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
MAG Auction Featuring 426 Hemi Powered Satellite Restomod
This stunning custom classic is the vintage racer we all need in our lives. This is a personal favorite of many Mopar collectors, a pristine 1967 Plymouth Satellite in a bold Bronze exterior color fit for an old-school muscle car. Back in the day, this would have been a mighty competitor on the drag strip, which is likely why the builder took the vehicle in the direction they did. This is no ordinary classic racer; instead, it is a fully custom-built performance car whose mere image reflects the passion and prestige typically only found in true-blooded race cars. Everything from the exterior badging to the car's sharp body lines alludes to a high level of performance which is quite clear upon opening the hood. So what engine is so astounding that its displacement alone is enough to get excited?
Road & Track
Four Modern Ferrari Prototypes Are Heading to Auction in Monterey
There isn’t an automotive enthusiast among us who wouldn’t love the chance to see what goes on behind the scenes at their favorite automaker. Thanks to the folks at Ferrari and Mecum Auctions, a lucky few have the opportunity to take home a group of four development prototypes from some of the automaker’s most exciting modern offerings: the LaFerrari and the F12TDF.
Old School Versus Modern Showdown At The Track
Will the raw power and vintage style be enough to beat today's most violent sports cars?. At the start of this video, we get a taste of what we might be able to expect with these races as the voice of the loudspeakers tells us a bit about the cars. In the right-hand lane, you can see a brightly colored yellow Nova with a sleek black C6 Corvette to its left. Clearly, neither of these vehicles is stock as they jump off the line with incredible aptitude. After a tough race where both cars were basically neck and neck the whole time, it's hard to tell who won because the camera was a little out of focus, but the right sign lit up first, so we'll call it a win for the Nova. This was a great race where both drivers did really well, but what about one where the win was taken by a slightly newer model?
racer.com
RLL extends Lundgaard deal
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and 21-year-old Christian Lundgaard have agreed to an extension that will keep the Dane within its NTT IndyCar Series program for years to come. Lundgaard had drawn interest from rival teams, but Bobby Rahal, David Letterman, and Mike Lanigan have ensured that the leader of the Rookie of the Year standings will remain in the No. 30 Honda.
Sweet Sixteen Cylinder Marmons Selling at Mecum's Monterey Sale
These cars are so rare most people never see one, this guy owns four and is proud of it. In the early 20th century there was one company that seemingly trumped all others in terms of their innovative design and engineering. That brand was called Marmon and to say they were dedicated to the pursuit of better automotive technology would be a vast understatement. Having created models such as the Wasp which won the first ever Indianapolis 500, it's easy to see how the Marmon Motor Company found success in the roaring ‘20s. This collection is a testament to the greatness portrayed by the brand and its automobiles as it combines four incredibly rare vehicles into one piece which you might have the chance to own very soon.
NASCAR: Notable omission from Watkins Glen entry list
One entry which was to have competed in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International will not do so. For the third time this summer, Team Stange Racing will not compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race in which they were initially slated to field the #79 Chevrolet.
racer.com
Operation Motorsport with Skip Barber Racing enters pair of Honda Civic Type-R in 2022 Race of Remembrance
Operation Motorsport will field a pair of a pair of Skip Barber Racing Honda Civic Type-Rs in the 2022 Race of Remembrance. Confirmation that the team will run a pair of Civics follows the earlier announcement of the Operation Motorsport’s plan to run two cars at the 12-hour event at Anglesey in Wales over the Veteran’s/Remembrance Day Weekend on November 11-13, as well as its partnership with Skip Barber Racing School.
Porsche Confirms F1 Future With New F1nally Trademark
It's no longer a secret that Audi and Porsche will join the F1 grid in some capacity in 2026 when the new regulations come into play. There are several rumors, most of which are the worst-kept secrets in F1 history. Audi is set to buy the Alfa Romeo team and will slowly transform it over the next four years, while Porsche has been tied to Red Bull from the start. An announcement about the deal was expected to occur at the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this year, but it was delayed due to the 2026 engine regulations not being finalized yet.
MotorAuthority
One-of-one 1989 Ferrari F40 "Competizione" for sale
Ferrari has taken many of its road cars racing, but the F40 wasn't one of them. While the factory never raced the 1980s icon, this 1989 Ferrari F40 "Competizione" available for private sale via RM Sotheby's is an example of the many privateer F40 race cars that appeared over the years.
Mike Tyson's Ferrari F50 Will Command Big Money At Auction
The Ferrari F50 didn't get the recognition it deserved when it was new. It was the red-headed stepchild of Ferrari's hypercar series for nearly two decades before it finally started receiving the recognition it so richly deserves. It wasn't as visceral as the F40, but few things are. Nor was...
racer.com
Ricciardo struggles not affecting McLaren's car development - Seidl
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles this season have not had an impact on the team’s development because the Australian’s feedback is still consistent with that of teammate Lando Norris. Ricciardo has had a tough first part of 2022, scoring points on just four...
