Will the raw power and vintage style be enough to beat today's most violent sports cars?. At the start of this video, we get a taste of what we might be able to expect with these races as the voice of the loudspeakers tells us a bit about the cars. In the right-hand lane, you can see a brightly colored yellow Nova with a sleek black C6 Corvette to its left. Clearly, neither of these vehicles is stock as they jump off the line with incredible aptitude. After a tough race where both cars were basically neck and neck the whole time, it's hard to tell who won because the camera was a little out of focus, but the right sign lit up first, so we'll call it a win for the Nova. This was a great race where both drivers did really well, but what about one where the win was taken by a slightly newer model?

MOTORSPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO