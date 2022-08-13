Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Matt LaFleur Announces Big Injury Returns For Packers
The Green Bay Packers are welcoming a few potentially key offensive contributors back to practice. Via Wes Hodkiewicz, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, and Christian Watson are all coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. While this allows them to partake...
FOX Sports
Do Green Bay Packers have identity crisis under Matt LaFleur?
The Green Bay Packers are entering their fourth season under Matt LaFleur. And while the Pack has won the NFC North in each of LaFleur's three seasons as head coach, they have failed to win the NFC, losing in the 2019 and 2020 NFC Championship Games and suffering a second-round home loss to the 49ers last season.
Shoulder injury for Packers S Dallin Leavitt could be serious
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed a shoulder injury for safety Dallin Leavitt and provided an ominous timeline for his return when asked before practice on Sunday. Per LaFleur, Leavitt is expected to be out “a while” after he left Friday’s preseason opener against the 49ers with a shoulder...
Look: Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Not Happy With NFL Decision
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't loving how the NFL handled Green Bay's preseason schedule this year. Per ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, LaFleur revealed that the team didn't get back from its Week 1 game against the 49ers until 5 AM. "Thank you league," LaFleur said. "It's a long season...
Who improved their stock most during Packers preseason opener?
The Green Bay Packers were unable to leave San Francisco with a win in the preseason opener of 2022, falling 28-21 to the 49ers on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium. Here’s who improved their stock the most during the preseason opener against the 49ers:. OT Zach Tom: The...
Yardbarker
Packers get good news regarding status of star OL Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers have to be feeling great about the status of offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. Jenkins has been absent from Green Bay's offensive line ever since he tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season. He was considered ahead of schedule in his recovery earlier this summer and things looked even more promising when he was deactivated from the PUP (physically unable to play) list earlier this week.
Yardbarker
Packers Cut Four Players Including TE Dominique Dafney
Dafney, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana State back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and was added to their practice squad before eventually being called up towards the end of the season. Dafney managed to make the 53-man roster in...
AthlonSports.com
Packers Added A Tight End To Their Roster On Monday
The Green Bay Packers added some tight end depth this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise has claimed tight end Nate Becker, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers, off waivers today. Becker was an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH) back in 2019. He spent some time with...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers calls out Packers WRs on drops, poor route running
Three weeks into training camp, and the Green Bay Packers are still very much working out the kinks with their revamped personnel on offense. The defection of All-Pro wideout Davante Adams and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett at the beginning of the offseason raised major questions. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is still looking for answers.
NBC Sports
Packers activate Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson
The Packers are getting some offensive pieces back on the practice field. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that the team is activating offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Christian Watson from the physically unable to perform list. LaFleur said all three players will be limited to individual work and walkthroughs for the time being.
Packers.com
Green Bay Packers adding former USFL kicker Ramiz Ahmed to special teams mix
The Green Bay Packers have added another kicker to the mix on special teams. On Sunday, the Packers signed former Nevada and USFL kicker Ramiz Ahmed to a deal according to Paul Sheehy, the president of the ProStar Sports Agency. “Congratulations to K, @i_m_Ramiz on signing with the @Packers! Ramiz...
