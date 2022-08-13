ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Big Injury Returns For Packers

The Green Bay Packers are welcoming a few potentially key offensive contributors back to practice. Via Wes Hodkiewicz, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, and Christian Watson are all coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. While this allows them to partake...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Do Green Bay Packers have identity crisis under Matt LaFleur?

The Green Bay Packers are entering their fourth season under Matt LaFleur. And while the Pack has won the NFC North in each of LaFleur's three seasons as head coach, they have failed to win the NFC, losing in the 2019 and 2020 NFC Championship Games and suffering a second-round home loss to the 49ers last season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers get good news regarding status of star OL Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers have to be feeling great about the status of offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. Jenkins has been absent from Green Bay's offensive line ever since he tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season. He was considered ahead of schedule in his recovery earlier this summer and things looked even more promising when he was deactivated from the PUP (physically unable to play) list earlier this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Cut Four Players Including TE Dominique Dafney

Dafney, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana State back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and was added to their practice squad before eventually being called up towards the end of the season. Dafney managed to make the 53-man roster in...
GREEN BAY, WI
AthlonSports.com

Packers Added A Tight End To Their Roster On Monday

The Green Bay Packers added some tight end depth this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise has claimed tight end Nate Becker, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers, off waivers today. Becker was an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH) back in 2019. He spent some time with...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers calls out Packers WRs on drops, poor route running

Three weeks into training camp, and the Green Bay Packers are still very much working out the kinks with their revamped personnel on offense. The defection of All-Pro wideout Davante Adams and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett at the beginning of the offseason raised major questions. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is still looking for answers.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Packers activate Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson

The Packers are getting some offensive pieces back on the practice field. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that the team is activating offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Christian Watson from the physically unable to perform list. LaFleur said all three players will be limited to individual work and walkthroughs for the time being.
GREEN BAY, WI

