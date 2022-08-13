The Green Bay Packers have to be feeling great about the status of offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. Jenkins has been absent from Green Bay's offensive line ever since he tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season. He was considered ahead of schedule in his recovery earlier this summer and things looked even more promising when he was deactivated from the PUP (physically unable to play) list earlier this week.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO