National City, CA

A year later, 'co-living' at National City complex is cutting housing costs

By Michael Chen
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - Developers are calling the ‘co-living’ concept a success nearly a year after an innovative apartment project was completed in National City.

Eight months into his lease, Jerome Fernandez, 22, has no complaints about his living arrangement.

“I love it. There’s just so many good things about the apartment,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez is a full-time student at SDSU, juggling a full-time job as a leasing consultant.

“Paying for school and my own bills … I just wanted something I could afford,” said Fernandez.

In December, he signed a lease at the brand new Parco complex for a co-living space.

Jones pays $1,225 dollars per month in rent for a furnished co-living suite, which include electricity, water and internet.

He has his own bedroom, but shares a bathroom, kitchen and living room. Housekeeping is provided for the common areas.

His three roommates were placed in the suite by the complex after a background check.

“Living here, I’ve made new friends. It’s been such a wonderful experience,” said Fernandez.

The project is believed to be the first in the San Diego area to offer co-living suites, which make up about a quarter of the 150-unit building.

To enhance the communal feel of the complex, there are four large community areas for residents to use.

In the lobby, you can find a co-working space with Wi-Fi. The laundry room doubles as a game room, with a pool table and arcade game.

The project was developed by Protea Properties and Malick Infill Development.

Andrew Malick, CEO of Malick Infill Development, believes the communal living concept has been a success.

“It’s going wonderfully. We have maintained a full building. We absolutely believe we're filling a need,” said Malick.

“Feels like a community. You all kind of come together. There’s always events by the management team, like trivia night … It’s also been very cost effective,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez estimates he's saving between $800 and $1,000 per month compared to the studio he had planned on renting, savings that go toward student loans, other bills and dining out.

“With the rising cost of rent and pretty much every thing else, co-living is great way to survive, and still be able to enjoy life,” said Fernandez.

Malick believes Parco could act as a proof of concept for other local developers. He says he is also considering co-living spaces at several of his upcoming local projects.

Comments / 2

J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would give San Diego families thousands each year

woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? In San Diego, the average monthly costs for a family of four are $3,919.18 without rent according to Numbeo. With costs being this high, how does a few more hundred dollars (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people. Romney recently released a plan called the Family Security Act (FSA).
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Comments / 0

