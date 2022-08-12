Efficacy of nutrition education for the increase of symbiotic intake on nutritional and metabolic status in schizophrenic spectrum disorders: A two-arm protocol

Read full article on original website
researchgate.net
Study protocol and methods for Easing Pelvic Pain Interventions Clinical Research Program (EPPIC): a randomized clinical trial of brief, low-intensity, transdiagnostic cognitive behavioral therapy vs education/support for urologic chronic pelvic pain syndrome (UCPPS)
Background Urologic chronic pelvic pain syndrome (UCPPS) encompasses several common, costly, diagnoses including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome that are poorly understood and inadequately treated with conventional medical therapies. Behavioral strategies, recommended as a first-line treatment for managing symptoms, are largely inaccessible, time and labor intensive, and technically complex. The Easing Pelvic Pain Interventions Clinical Research Program (EPPIC) is a clinical trial examining the efficacy of low-intensity cognitive behavioral therapy (Minimal Contact CBT or MC-CBT) for UCPPS and its durability 3 and 6 months post treatment. Additional aims include characterizing the operative processes (e.g., cognitive distancing, context sensitivity, coping flexibility, repetitive negative thought) that drive MC-CBT-induced symptom relief and pre-treatment patient variables that moderate differential response. Methods UCPPS patients (240) ages 18–70 years, any gender, ethnicity, and race, will be randomized to 4-session MC-CBT or a credible, non-specific education comparator (EDU) that controls for the generic effects from simply going to treatment. Efficacy assessments will be administered at pre-treatment, 2 weeks, and 3 and 6 months post treatment-week acute phase. A novel statistical approach applied to micro-analytic mediator assessment schedule will permit the specification of the most effective CBT component(s) that drive symptom relief. Discussion Empirical validation of a low-intensity self-management therapy transdiagnostic in scope has the potential to improve the health of chronic pelvic pain patients refractory to medical therapies, reduce social and economic costs, conserve health care resources, as well as inform evidence-based practice guidelines. Identification of change mechanisms and moderators of treatment effects can provide proactive patient-treatment matching fundamental to goals of personalized medicine. Trial Registration Clinicaltrials.gov NCT05127616. Registered on 9/19/21.
Drinking green tea can improve blood sugar and gut health, small study suggests
Green tea may benefit both healthy people and people with metabolic syndrome by lowering blood sugar and reducing inflammation, researchers found.
researchgate.net
An exploratory study of pro-inflammatory cytokines in individuals with alcohol use disorder: MCP-1 and IL-8 associated with alcohol consumption, sleep quality, anxiety, depression, and liver biomarkers
Background High levels of sleep disturbances reported among individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD) can stimulate inflammatory gene expression, and in turn, may alter pro-inflammatory cytokines levels. We aimed to investigate associations between pro-inflammatory cytokine markers with subjective measures of sleep quality, psychological variables and alcohol consumption among individuals with AUD. Methods This exploratory study is comprised of individuals with AUD ( n = 50) and healthy volunteers ( n = 14). Spearman correlation was used to investigate correlations between plasma cytokine levels and clinical variables of interest (liver and inflammatory markers, sleep quality, patient reported anxiety/depression scores, and presence of mood and/or anxiety disorders (DSM IV/5); and history of alcohol use variables. Results The AUD group was significantly older, with poorer sleep quality, higher anxiety/depression scores, and higher average drinks per day as compared to controls. Within the AUD group, IL-8 and MCP-1 had positive significant correlations with sleep, anxiety, depression and drinking variables. Specifically, higher levels of MCP-1 were associated with poorer sleep ( p = 0.004), higher scores of anxiety ( p = 0.006) and depression ( p < 0.001), and higher number of drinking days ( p = 0.002), average drinks per day ( p < 0.001), heavy drinking days ( p < 0.001) and total number of drinks ( p < 0.001). The multiple linear regression model for MCP-1 showed that after controlling for sleep status and heavy drinking days, older participants ( p = 0.003) with more drinks per day ( p = 0.016), and higher alkaline phosphatase level ( p = 0.001) had higher MCP-1 level. Conclusion This exploratory analysis revealed associations with cytokines MCP-1 and IL-8 and drinking consumption, sleep quality, and anxiety and depression in the AUD group. Furthermore, inflammatory and liver markers were highly correlated with certain pro-inflammatory cytokines in the AUD group suggesting a possible relationship between chronic alcohol use and inflammation. These associations may contribute to prolonged inflammatory responses and potentially higher risk of co-morbid chronic diseases.
researchgate.net
Residual reserve index modifies the effect of amyloid pathology on fluorodeoxyglucose metabolism: Implications for efficiency and capacity in cognitive reserve
Background The residual approach to measuring cognitive reserve (using the residual reserve index) aims to capture cognitive resilience conferred by cognitive reserve, but may be confounded by factors representing brain resilience. We sought to distinguish between brain and cognitive resilience by comparing interactions between the residual reserve index and amyloid, tau, and neurodegeneration [“AT(N)”] biomarkers when predicting executive function. We hypothesized that the residual reserve index would moderate at least one path from an AT(N) biomarker to executive function (consistent with cognitive resilience), as opposed to moderating a path between two AT(N) biomarkers (suggestive of brain resilience). Methods Participants ( N = 332) were from the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative. The residual reserve index represented the difference between observed and predicted memory performance (a positive residual reserve index suggests higher cognitive reserve). AT(N) biomarkers were: CSF β-amyloid 1–42 /β-amyloid 1–40 (A), plasma phosphorylated tau-181 (T), and FDG metabolism in AD-specific regions ([N]). AT(N) biomarkers (measured at consecutive time points) were entered in a sequential mediation model testing the indirect effects from baseline amyloid to executive function intercept (third annual follow-up) and slope (baseline to seventh follow-up), via tau and/or FDG metabolism. The baseline residual reserve index was entered as a moderator of paths between AT(N) biomarkers (e.g., amyloid-tau), and paths between AT(N) biomarkers and executive function. Results The residual reserve index interacted with amyloid pathology when predicting FDG metabolism: the indirect effect of amyloid → FDG metabolism → executive function intercept and slope varied as a function of the residual reserve index. With lower amyloid pathology, executive function performance was comparable at different levels of the residual reserve index, but a higher residual reserve index was associated with lower FDG metabolism. With higher amyloid pathology, a higher residual reserve index predicted better executive function via higher FDG metabolism. Conclusion The effect of the residual reserve index on executive function performance via FDG metabolism was consistent with cognitive resilience. This suggests the residual reserve index captures variation in cognitive reserve; specifically, neural efficiency, and neural capacity to upregulate metabolism to enhance cognitive resilience in the face of greater amyloid pathology. Implications for future research include the potential bidirectionality between neural efficiency and amyloid accumulation.
researchgate.net
Paramedic use of the Physician Order for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST) for medical intervention and transportation decisions
Background Physician Order for Life-Sustaining Treatment forms (POLST) exist in some format in all 50 states. The objective of this study is to determine paramedic interpretation and application of the California POLST for medical intervention and transportation decisions. Methods This study used a prospective, convenience sample of California Bay Area paramedics who reviewed six fictional scenarios of patients and accompanying mock POLST forms. Based on the clinical case and POLST, paramedics identified medical interventions that were appropriate (i.e. non-invasive positive pressure airway) as well as transportation decisions (i.e. non-transport to the hospital against medical advice). EMS provider confidence in their POLST interpretation was also assessed. Results There were 118 paramedic participants with a mean of 13.3 years of EMS experience that completed the survey. Paramedics routinely identified the selected medical intervention on a patients POLST correctly as either comfort focused , selective or full treatment (113-118;96%-100%). For many clinical scenarios, particularly when a patient’s POLST indicated comfort focused treatment , paramedics chose to use online medical oversight through base physician contact (68-73;58%-62%). In one case, a POLST indicated “ transport to hospital only if comfort needs cannot be met in current location ”, 13 (14%) paramedics elected to transport the patient anyway and 51 (43%) chose “Non-transport, Against Medical Advice”. The majority of paramedics agreed or strongly agreed that they knew how to use a POLST to decide which medical interventions to provide (106;90%) and how to transport a patient (74;67%). However, after completing the cases, similar proportions of paramedics agreed (42;36%), disagreed (43;36%) or were neutral (30;25%) when asked if they find the POLST confusing. Conclusion The POLST is a powerful tool for paramedics when caring patients with serious illness. Although paramedics are confident in their ability to use a POLST to decide appropriate medical interventions, many still find the POLST confusing particularly when making transportation decisions. Some paramedics rely on online medical oversight to provide guidance in challenging situations. Authors recommend further research of EMS POLST utilization and goal concordant care, dedicated paramedic POLST education, specific EMS hospice and palliative care protocols and better nomenclature for non-transport in order to improve care for patients with serious illness.
researchgate.net
Acceptability of multimodal pelvic floor physical therapy to treat dyspareunia after gynecological malignancies: a qualitative study of women’s views and experiences
Introduction and hypothesis Multimodal pelvic floor physical therapy (PFPT) is recommended after gynecological malignancies to treat dyspareunia. However, data to strongly support its implementation in the cancer care continuum are lacking. The aim of this study was to explore the views and experiences of gynecological cancer survivors with dyspareunia regarding the acceptability of multimodal PFPT. Methods This qualitative study was conducted with the participants ( n = 28) of a study investigating a 12-week multimodal PFPT treatment. Individual semi-structured telephone interviews served to collect qualitative data pertaining to women’s views and experiences of the treatment they received. Interviews were recorded and transcribed for analysis using the interpretative description framework. Results Our cohort described the appropriateness of the treatment in terms of modalities, physical therapist, care delivery, and intensity (Theme 1). While the intensity was reported as demanding by a few, all participants stressed that it was relevant to see significant improvements (Theme 2). In addition to the treatment characteristics and women’s beliefs and attitudes, noticing the treatment effects motivated their participation (Theme 2). Women expressed being highly satisfied with the treatment based on their positive experiences and the balance between their efforts and the results they obtained (Theme 3). As a result, they all recommended this treatment (Theme 3). Conclusions This is the first study to examine the acceptability of multimodal PFPT in the context of gynecological malignancies. This treatment was found acceptable and can be offered to gynecological cancer survivors.
researchgate.net
Human-centered design of clinical decision support for management of hypertension with chronic kidney disease
Background Primary care providers face challenges in recognizing and controlling hypertension in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Clinical decision support (CDS) has the potential to aid clinicians in identifying patients who could benefit from medication changes. This study designed an alert to control hypertension in CKD patients using an iterative human-centered design process. Methods In this study, we present a human-centered design process employing multiple methods for gathering user requirements and feedback on design and usability. Initially, we conducted contextual inquiry sessions to gather user requirements for the CDS. This was followed by group design sessions and one-on-one formative think-aloud sessions to validate requirements, obtain feedback on the design and layout, uncover usability issues, and validate changes. Results This study included 20 participants. The contextual inquiry produced 10 user requirements which influenced the initial alert design. The group design sessions revealed issues related to several themes, including recommendations and clinical content that did not match providers' expectations and extraneous information on the alerts that did not provide value. Findings from the individual think-aloud sessions revealed that participants disagreed with some recommended clinical actions, requested additional information, and had concerns about the placement in their workflow. Following each step, iterative changes were made to the alert content and design. Discussion This study showed that participation from users throughout the design process can lead to a better understanding of user requirements and optimal design, even within the constraints of an EHR alerting system. While raising awareness of design needs, it also revealed concerns related to workflow, understandability, and relevance. Conclusion The human-centered design framework using multiple methods for CDS development informed the creation of an alert to assist in the treatment and recognition of hypertension in patients with CKD.
AOL Corp
Eating more vitamin D might help tame chronic inflammation: Study
Even though it's not actually a vitamin—it's technically a prohormone, a substance our bodies convert into hormones to aid in various tasks—vitamin D is a pretty apt name. That's because it's a pretty big Deal. Vitamin D helps our bodies absorb calcium to bolster bones, may reduce risk for developing certain mental illnesses and plays a part in lowering susceptibility to several chronic diseases, the National Institutes of Health confirms.
researchgate.net
A multimodal study regarding neural correlates of the subjective well-being in healthy individuals
Although happiness or subjective well-being (SWB) has drawn much attention from researchers, the precise neural structural correlates of SWB are generally unknown. In the present study, we aimed to investigate the associations between gray matter (GM) volumes, white matter (WM) microstructures, and SWB in healthy individuals, mainly young adults using multimodal T1 and diffusion tensor imaging studies. We enrolled 70 healthy individuals using magnetic resonance imaging. We measured their SWB using the Concise Measure of Subjective Well-Being. Voxel-wise statistical analysis of GM volumes was performed using voxel-based morphometry, while fractional anisotropy (FA) values were analyzed using tract-based spatial statistics. In healthy individuals, higher levels of SWB were significantly correlated with increased GM volumes of the anterior insula and decreased FA values in clusters of the body of the corpus callosum, precuneus WM, and fornix cres/stria terminalis. A correlational analysis revealed that GM volumes and FA values in these significant regions were significantly correlated with severity of psychological symptoms such as depression, anxiety, and quality of life. Our findings indicate that GM volumes and WM microstructures in these regions may contribute to SWB, and could be the neural basis for psychological symptom severity as well as quality of life in healthy individuals.
researchgate.net
Glial fibrillary acidic protein in cerebrospinal fluid of patients with spinal muscular atrophy
Objective: Activated astroglia is involved in the pathophysiology of neurodegenerative diseases and has also been described in animal models of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Given the urgent need of biomarkers for treatment monitoring of new RNA-modifying and gene replacement therapies in SMA, we examined glial fibrillary acidic protein concentrations in cerebrospinal fluid (cGFAP) as a marker of astrogliosis in SMA. Methods: 58 adult patients and 21 children with genetically confirmed 5q-associated SMA from four German motor neuron disease specialist care centers and 30 age- and sex-matched controls were prospectively included in this study. cGFAP was measured and correlated to motor performance and disease severity. Additionally, we compared cGFAP with neurofilament light chain concentrations in cerebrospinal fluid (cNfL). Results: cGFAP concentrations did not differ from controls but showed higher levels in more severely affected patients after adjustment for patients' age. Normalized cNfL values were associated with disease severity. Within 14 months of nusinersen treatment, cGFAP concentrations did not change, while cNfL decreased significantly. Interpretation: cGFAP is not an outstanding biomarker in SMA, but might support the hypothesis that glial activation is involved in SMA pathology. Unlike previously suggested, cNfL may be a promising biomarker also in adult patients with SMA, which should be subject to further investigations.
researchgate.net
A potent virucidal activity of functionalized TiO 2 nanoparticles adsorbed with flavonoids against SARS-CoV-2
The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has caused a pandemic with > 550 millions of cases and > 6 millions of deaths worldwide. Medical management of COVID-19 relies on supportive care as no specific targeted therapies are available yet. Given its devastating effects on the economy and mental health, it is imperative to develop novel antivirals. An ideal candidate will be an agent that blocks the early events of viral attachment and cell entry, thereby preventing viral infection and spread. This work reports functionalized titanium dioxide (TiO 2 )-based nanoparticles adsorbed with flavonoids that block SARS-CoV-2 entry and fusion. Using molecular docking analysis, two flavonoids were chosen for their specific binding to critical regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein that interacts with the host cell angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 (ACE-2) receptor. These flavonoids were adsorbed onto TiO 2 functionalized nanoparticles (FTNP). This new nanoparticulate compound was assayed in vitro against two different coronaviruses; HCoV 229E and SARS-CoV-2, in both cases a clear antiviral effect was observed. Furthermore, using a reporter-based cell culture model, a potent antiviral activity is demonstrated. The adsorption of flavonoids to functionalized TiO 2 nanoparticles induces a ~ threefold increase of that activity. These studies also indicate that FTNP interferes with the SARS-CoV-2 spike, impairing the cell fusion mechanism. Key points/Highlights • Unique TiO 2 nanoparticles displaying flavonoid showed potent anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity. • The nanoparticles precisely targeting SARS-CoV-2 were quantitatively verified by cell infectivity in vitro. • Flavonoids on nanoparticles impair the interactions between the spike glycoprotein and ACE-2 receptor. Graphical abstract.
researchgate.net
The Effectiveness of the Super Skills for Life (SSL) Programme in Promoting Mental Wellbeing among Institutionalised Adolescents in Malaysia: An Interventional Study
Background: Mental health issues have become more prevalent among institutionalised adolescents. Therefore an effective intervention programme is needed to improve their mental health. Objective: To evaluate the effectiveness of the Super Skills for Life (SSL) programme in improving the mental wellbeing of institutionalised adolescents and determine the factors associated with their mental wellbeing. Methods: A quasi-experimental study involving 80 female institutionalised adolescents divided into intervention and control groups was conducted. Intervention involved implementation of the SSL programme. The effectiveness of the programme was evaluated based on several outcome parameters. Results: Factors including age, number of family members, perceived social support and self-esteem had significant correlations with mental wellbeing of participants. The SSL programme significantly improved the anxiety and stress levels of participants. Conclusion: SSL programme exclusively improves the mental wellbeing in institutionalised adolescents.
NIH Director's Blog
Effectiveness of Early Time-Restricted Eating for Weight Loss, Fat Loss, and Cardiometabolic Health in Adults With Obesity: A Randomized Clinical Trial
Importance: It is unclear how effective intermittent fasting is for losing weight and body fat, and the effects may depend on the timing of the eating window. This randomized trial compared time-restricted eating (TRE) with eating over a period of 12 or more hours while matching weight-loss counseling across groups.
