Florida Man Arrested In Dunnellon For Illegally Breeding Roosters For Cockfighting In The Philippines

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On August 10, 2022, Community Crime Unit Detectives along with Citrus County Animal Control responded to 6619 W Copenhagen St. in Dunnellon in reference to suspicion of breeding roosters for fighting.

Upon arrival, investigators found numerous small A-frame-style structures on the property with roosters tethered underneath the structures.

Contact was made with Roberto Arevalo Miranda, 65, who lived on the property in a camper near the small A-frame-style structures.

Roberto Arevalo Miranda, 65

Detectives interviewed Miranda who told them that he stayed on the property and worked for his friend who raises roosters to ship to the Philippines for fighting.

Miranda stated that he has lived on the property for approximately eight months and has started raising his own roosters to send to the Philippines for rooster fighting. As the investigation progressed, Miranda claimed ownership of nine roosters for fighting.

Fifty-nine roosters and hens were seized by CCSO Animal Control. There were also two dogs on the property with inadequate food, water, and shelter that were seized by CCSO Animal Control. Further investigation is ongoing to determine if any other suspects are related to this illegal breeding operation or if there is any connection to the previous case of cock fighting in Floral City.

“We will not tolerate this type of activity in Citrus County,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Know that if you participate in any way in the cruel and inhumane treatment of animals, we will arrest you and make sure you are held accountable for your actions. We encourage citizens to call 352-249-2790 to report suspected animal cruelty to help us help defenseless animals that can’t speak for themselves.”

Roberto Arevalo Miranda was charged with the following:

9 counts of animal breeding for the purpose of fighting 828.122(3)(a).

2 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty 828.12(1).

Total bond is $47,000.

