ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Florida Man Arrested In Dunnellon For Illegally Breeding Roosters For Cockfighting In The Philippines

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On August 10, 2022, Community Crime Unit Detectives along with Citrus County Animal Control responded to 6619 W Copenhagen St. in Dunnellon in reference to suspicion of breeding roosters for fighting.

Upon arrival, investigators found numerous small A-frame-style structures on the property with roosters tethered underneath the structures.

Contact was made with Roberto Arevalo Miranda, 65, who lived on the property in a camper near the small A-frame-style structures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYmJ5_0hFTPzJk00
Roberto Arevalo Miranda, 65

Detectives interviewed Miranda who told them that he stayed on the property and worked for his friend who raises roosters to ship to the Philippines for fighting.

Miranda stated that he has lived on the property for approximately eight months and has started raising his own roosters to send to the Philippines for rooster fighting. As the investigation progressed, Miranda claimed ownership of nine roosters for fighting.

Fifty-nine roosters and hens were seized by CCSO Animal Control. There were also two dogs on the property with inadequate food, water, and shelter that were seized by CCSO Animal Control. Further investigation is ongoing to determine if any other suspects are related to this illegal breeding operation or if there is any connection to the previous case of cock fighting in Floral City.

“We will not tolerate this type of activity in Citrus County,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Know that if you participate in any way in the cruel and inhumane treatment of animals, we will arrest you and make sure you are held accountable for your actions.  We encourage citizens to call 352-249-2790 to report suspected animal cruelty to help us help defenseless animals that can’t speak for themselves.”

Roberto Arevalo Miranda was charged with the following:

  • 9 counts of animal breeding for the purpose of fighting 828.122(3)(a).
  • 2 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty 828.12(1).
  • Total bond is $47,000.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Video shows arrest of Florida sheriff’s son

Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.
WCJB

Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Dunnellon, FL
State
Florida State
Dunnellon, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff

FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cockfighting#Animal Breeding#Copenhagen#Ccso Animal Control
villages-news.com

Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence

A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Notary allegedly falsified documents while working at local fruit business

A notary has been arrested after allegedly falsifying documents for a friend while working at local fruit business. Deborah Ann Alonso, 65, of Wildwood, was arrested last week on a felony charge of fraud in connection with the 2019 incident. Alonso fraudulently notarized property documents that were later submitted to...
WILDWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Philippines
villages-news.com

Indiana chiropractor jailed after brawl sparked by his touching women

An Indiana chiropractor was jailed after a brawl was sparked by his alleged touching of women at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages. Erik William Hanson, 56, of Batesville, Ind. is facing two counts of battery and one count of trespassing following his arrest at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at the popular nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Floral City barricaded person in custody after standoff

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — A man barricaded inside a Floral City home with a gun was arrested after a standoff with deputies, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in an update. The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Cameron Stanhope was taken into custody. He will be arrested on his Ohio warrant for theft, criminal use of personal identification and illegal use of credit card.
FLORAL CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man pleas open ahead of attempted-murder trial

Moments before attorneys were due to give opening statements in his trial for striking two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives and then a motorcyclist while driving away from a traffic stop, Johnny Travis Wilson decided not to fight the accusations against him. Instead, the Crystal River 42-year-old and his...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
130K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy