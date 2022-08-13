Read full article on original website
KMZU
Willie Andrew Fields
Willie Andrew Fields, 96 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, Missouri. He was born Sunday, August 1, 1926 in Higginsville, to the late Willie Fields and the late Clara (Lewis) Fields. He was a graduate of the Douglas School in Higginsville. He was a Methodist.
KMZU
Shirley Arlene James Anderson
Shirley Arlene James Anderson passed away on August 14 2022 at the age of 76 after an arduous scuffle with cancer. She was born October 15, 1945 in Juneau Alaska to David and Virginia James while David was serving in the Coast Guard. She married the love of her life,...
KMZU
Ronald Marvin “Red” Halterman
Ronald Marvin “Red” Halterman, died Friday, August 12, 2022. He was 83 years old. He was born on January 26, 1939, to John and Jessie Mae (McComas) Halterman of Hardin, Missouri. After Ronnie graduated from the Hardin School, he joined the United States Army in March of 1958....
KMZU
James William Nevels
James William Nevels, 87, of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Riverbend Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Lexington. Per James’s request, cremation with no services. Memorials are suggested to the Presbyterian Disciples Church. Memories of James and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.
KMZU
Wendi Leigh (Kirksey) Thompson
Wendi Leigh (Kirksey) Thompson, 55 of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Per Wendi’s request cremation with family hosted services at a later date. Memories of Wendi may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.
KMZU
State Fair - Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Barrow Announced
SEDALIA, Mo. – According to a press release from the Missouri State Fair, Wyatt Copenhaver, son of Chad and Hannah Copenhaver, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Barrow at the Missouri State Fair. Wyatt is from Lexington, MO and is a member of the 40-Ville 4-H Club. Wyatt’s prize-winning barrow weighs 273 pounds.
KMZU
Donny Basse
Carrollton resident, Donny Basse, 76, died Sunday, August 14, 2022. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday August 19 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Bittiker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
KMZU
Superintendent Series: Richmond R-XVI School District w/ Dr. Bryan Copple
RICHMOND, Mo.- As summer comes to an end and schools start to open the doors again, we take a look at what to expect in the upcoming year. Dr. Bryan Copple, Richmond R-XVI School District Superintendent, gives us the rundown on what to look forward to, as students head back to class.
KMZU
Injuries sustained in multi vehicle collision
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - A multi vehicle accident yesterday afternoon injured a Cameron resident according to law enforcement. The report by Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 23- year-old Timothy Sifers was the driver of a vehicle that hit the back of a towed unit being pulled by another driver. Northbound traffic on I-35 had slowed due to congestion, according to the report.
KMZU
Arkansas man injured in Bates County accident
BATES COUNTY, Mo. – An Arkansas man is injured early Saturday morning during a Bates County accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 5:16 a.m. on I-49. Southbound driver, 75-year-old Johnny J. Black, of Huntsville, Arkansas, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
KMZU
Moberly woman injured in vehicle mishap
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – A Moberly woman is injured during a vehicle mishap Saturday afternoon. A report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on Interstate 70. An eastbound vehicle, driven by 36-year-old Lenika D. Miller, blew a tire causing the vehicle to strike a guardrail and overturn.
KMZU
Moderate injuries sustained in Johnson County accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Bates City driver is injured during a traffic incident last night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the incident occurred at approximately 8:44 p.m. on Route Z at NW 795 Road. A westbound traveling vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Jocelyn L. McHenry, drove into the path of a northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 34-year-old Michael J. Kuhns. Upon the vehicles striking, Kuhns traveled off the west side of the roadway and was ejected.
KMZU
David Bruce
Bosworth resident, David Bruce, 61, died Sunday, August 14, 2022. Funeral services will be 2 p.m Friday, August 19 at Bittiker Funeral Home. Visitation is one day prior, from 6 - 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
KMZU
Road work for the week of August 15
Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance schedule for Northwest Missouri and portions of the Kansas City district:. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Andrew County. Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in...
KMZU
Livingston County Route U to close tomorrow Planned closure for today is cancelled
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Due to weather, the closure planned for today on Livingston County Route U from County Road 500 to County Road 505 has been postponed until tomorrow. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation now plan to close Route U tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the same location for a culvert replacement. The road will close from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
KMZU
Marcella Price
A Mendon resident, 95-year-old Marcella Price, passed away Sunday, August 14 at Brunswick Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brunswick. Burial will be in Newcomer Cemetery in Menden. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Memorials at Newcomer Cemetery or St. John's Lutheran Church.
KMZU
Cross Timbers woman seriously injured in Benton County crash
BENTON COUNTY – An accident in Benton County seriously injured a Cross Timbers woman this Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Mathilda Tarbet, 34, attempted to pass one driven Lyndon Nichols, 44, of Richmond near a hill crest on northbound US-65, south of Day Road.
KMZU
Saline County deputies assist in capture of fleeing homicide suspect
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Department assisted KCPD in a multi-jurisdictional pursuit early this morning. According to Saline County Sheriff Cindi Mullins, the incident occurred from approximately 1:45 a.m. to 2:44 a.m., after a motorcycle fled the scene of a homicide. The pursuit continued through Independence until entering Interstate 70. Lafayette and Saline County deputies joined the pursuit once the suspect vehicle entered their respective jurisdictions.
KMZU
Bond reduced for man accused of shooting crop dusting plane
CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. - At a hearing yesterday, bond was reduced for a man accused of shooting at a crop-dusting plane. Donald Bates Jr. is charged with attempted murder, assault, property damage and unlawful weapons use from early July. The defendant appeared remotely for a bond hearing in Caldwell County, during which a decision was reached to allow 500 thousand dollars cash bond. Previously no bond amount had been allowed.
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets Tuesday
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday morning. New business listed on the tentative agenda indicates Chief Juvenile Officer Kindra Harms to discuss office space for the Juvenile Department. The meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Pettis County...
