James William Nevels, 87, of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Riverbend Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Lexington. Per James’s request, cremation with no services. Memorials are suggested to the Presbyterian Disciples Church. Memories of James and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.

LEXINGTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO