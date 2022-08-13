ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iola, TX

KBTX.com

Madisonville shows strength during sweep of Snook

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over in Madisonville head coach Kristen Hooten and the Lady Mustangs hosted Snook to wrap up a four match homestand. The Lady Mustangs took an early lead in the first and didn’t look back. Madisonville sweeps Snook (25-13, 25-13, 25-16).
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Franklin Lions

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team is coming off its first state championship in school history after cruising through the season a perfect 16-0. The Lions now jump from Class 3A Division II to Division I. Their district will be no cakewalk with another reigning state champion, Lorena, in the way. Franklin also has the district MVP returning Bryson Washington, and the Lions have plenty of motivation to win back-to-back state titles.
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles are coming off an 8-4 season that ended in the second round of the playoffs. This year’s squad is known for its speed. They’re hoping that can help them go deep into the playoffs this season. However, a challenge for this...
KBTX.com

Becerra Named to Preseason Freshman Best XI

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M rookie midfielder Sydney Becerra was selected to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Preseason Freshman Best XI. Becerra arrives in Aggieland after a prolific club and prep playing career. The Flower Mound, Texas, native has been active with the US Soccer youth national teams, including an...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year. Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.
NORMANGEE, TX
KBTX.com

Burleson County Aggie Mom’s Club is hosting the Kolache Krunch 5K

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Just in time for Caldwell’s Kolache Festival, the Burleson County Aggie Moms’ Club will host its annual Kolache Krunch 5K. Jennifer Supak and Mary Cass, members of the Aggie Moms’ Club, joined First News at Four to share more about the event. Their...
CALDWELL, TX
lonelyplanet.com

Past and future meet in quaint-but-hip Brenham, Texas

Brenham weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe © Image courtesy of Visit Brenham, Texas; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Want a charming destination that weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe? Look no further than Brenham, Texas, conveniently located halfway between Houston and Austin. It’s the perfect hub for a region full of callbacks to history and a forward-looking energy.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 8/16

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Large police presence at College Station apartment complex. It appears College Station police are on the scene of a possible standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. Barrier KBTX. Updated: 16 hours ago. KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/16

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring) The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team. KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Large police presence at College Station apartment complex. Updated: 14 hours ago. It appears College Station police are on the scene of a...
cw39.com

Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT

Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
KBTX.com

Grass fire burns two acres on Wilcox Lane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire in northeast Brazos County burned about 2 acres of land Monday evening. It happened on Wilcox Lane near Wixon Valley. The Brazos County District 2 and Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire around 6 p.m. and had it under control within 20 minutes.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos River Authority gives insight into low river levels

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer can be described by one word: dry. This summer’s extensive drought conditions have taken a toll on crops, soil, and even local rivers. The following viewer photo shows the current state of part of the Brazos River in south College Station. Aaron Abel,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Community back-to-school bash sets the tone for upcoming school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The vast majority of students living in Brazos County will return to class this week. Ahead of a brand new school year the Brazos County Health District along with the Bryan Independent School District and several community organizations and non-profits teamed up to send students back to school on a positive note.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

