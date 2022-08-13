FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team is coming off its first state championship in school history after cruising through the season a perfect 16-0. The Lions now jump from Class 3A Division II to Division I. Their district will be no cakewalk with another reigning state champion, Lorena, in the way. Franklin also has the district MVP returning Bryson Washington, and the Lions have plenty of motivation to win back-to-back state titles.

22 HOURS AGO