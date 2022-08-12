Wendy Rogers raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Arizona

Arizona Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $6.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Wendy Rogers has raised more than any other Republican.

Rogers is the representative for Arizona State Senate District 6 and is running to represent Arizona State Senate District 7 in 2022. Rogers raised $3.0 million and spent $2.3 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Arizona Secretary of State reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Rogers.

Wendy Rogers’s Top 10 Donors, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $3.0 million in reported donations, $69,600 came from these 10 donors:

Total Donations Name Type

$12,000 Bob Briggs INDIVIDUAL

$9,300 Kathleen Clark INDIVIDUAL

$7,400 Ardys Rydell INDIVIDUAL

$6,550 Stan Gentzler INDIVIDUAL

$6,300 Delor Cornell INDIVIDUAL

$5,800 Steven Slaton INDIVIDUAL

$5,700 Scott Kummerfeldt INDIVIDUAL

$5,550 Steven Diehl INDIVIDUAL

$5,500 Colleen Edwards INDIVIDUAL

$5,500 Donald Reinhard INDIVIDUAL

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Arizona PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Wendy Rogers’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 1/15/2022

2022 Q1 4/15/2022

2022 Q2 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Primary 7/23/2022

2022 Post-Primary and Q3 10/15/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/29/2022

2022 Post-General and Q4 1/17/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.