ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Wendy Rogers raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Arizona

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAmRJ_0hFTOw4000

Arizona Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $6.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Wendy Rogers has raised more than any other Republican.

Rogers is the representative for Arizona State Senate District 6 and is running to represent Arizona State Senate District 7 in 2022. Rogers raised $3.0 million and spent $2.3 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Arizona Secretary of State reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Rogers.

Wendy Rogers’s Top 10 Donors, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $3.0 million in reported donations, $69,600 came from these 10 donors:

Total Donations Name Type

$12,000 Bob Briggs INDIVIDUAL

$9,300 Kathleen Clark INDIVIDUAL

$7,400 Ardys Rydell INDIVIDUAL

$6,550 Stan Gentzler INDIVIDUAL

$6,300 Delor Cornell INDIVIDUAL

$5,800 Steven Slaton INDIVIDUAL

$5,700 Scott Kummerfeldt INDIVIDUAL

$5,550 Steven Diehl INDIVIDUAL

$5,500 Colleen Edwards INDIVIDUAL

$5,500 Donald Reinhard INDIVIDUAL

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Arizona PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Wendy Rogers’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 1/15/2022

2022 Q1 4/15/2022

2022 Q2 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Primary 7/23/2022

2022 Post-Primary and Q3 10/15/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/29/2022

2022 Post-General and Q4 1/17/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 2

Nancy Kamber
4d ago

It is a sad state of affairs when someone as loony as that woman is even going to be on a ballot. Are voters really naive enough to think she will do any good for our state? sanctioned by the other Republicans for spreading lies? Well with trump setting the example I guess she is the new normal. sad!

Reply
3
Related
Ballotpedia News

Kelly Morrison raised more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Minnesota

Minnesota Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $2.5 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Kelly Morrison has raised more than any other Democrat. Morrison is the representative for Minnesota Senate District 33B and is running to represent Minnesota State Senate District 45 in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Mallory McMorrow raised more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Michigan

Michigan Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $6.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Mallory McMorrow has raised more than any other Democrat. McMorrow is the representative for Michigan State Senate District 13 and is running to represent Michigan State Senate District 8...
MICHIGAN STATE
KTAR News

Battles rage in Arizona courts over 3 voter initiatives

PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters. Two of the measures — one requiring disclosure...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Ballotpedia News

Meet the candidates for Arizona attorney general

Kris Mayes (D), Abraham Hamadeh (R), and Michael Kielsky (L) are running for Arizona attorney general on Nov. 8. Incumbent Mark Brnovich (R) did not run for re-election. Mayes and Hamadeh filled out Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey, which includes the question, What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

The top fundraisers among Minnesota statewide elected offices

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Reggie Gaffney raised more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Florida

Florida Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $3.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Reggie Gaffney has raised more than any other Democrat. Gaffney is running to represent Florida State Senate District 5 in 2022. Gaffney raised $582,744 and spent $252,856 between Jan....
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#State Senators#Election State#Campaign Finance#Republicans
Ballotpedia News

Steve Glazer raised more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in California

California Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $30.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Steve Glazer has raised more than any other Democrat. Glazer is the representative for California State Senate District 7 and is running for California Controller in 2022. Glazer raised...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Signatures submitted for education scholarship tax credit initiative in Michigan

The Let MI Kids Learn campaign submitted signatures on Aug. 10 for a tax credit educational scholarship program in Michigan. The initiative, if approved, would provide for income tax credits for contributions to organizations for the granting of Student Opportunity Scholarships. A companion initiative, also supported by the Let MI Kids Learn campaign, would create the program for Student Opportunity Scholarships. A Student Opportunity Scholarship would be a grant for certain eligible students that meet income or disability requirements, or children who are in foster care. The grant can be used for tuition, textbooks, school uniforms, and other educational expenses, including for nonpublic education. The Let MI Kids Learn campaign did not submit signatures yet for this companion initiative, but a spokesperson of the Let MI Kids Learn campaign, Amy Hawkins, says that the signatures for the companion initiative are coming soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Ballotpedia News

Florida sees 152 U.S. House candidates in 2022, a decade-high

The filing deadline for candidates running for Congress in Florida this year was June 17, 2022. One hundred and fifty-two candidates are running for Florida’s 28 U.S. House districts, including 58 Democrats and 94 Republicans. That’s 5.43 candidates per district, more than the 4.22 candidates per district in 2020 and the 3.86 in 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Joshua Green defeats Vicky Cayetano, Kaiali’i Kahele, and four other candidates in Hawaii’s Democratic gubernatorial primary

Joshua Green defeated Vicky Cayetano, Kaiali’i Kahele, and four other candidates in Hawaii’s Democratic gubernatorial primary on August 13, 2022. Incumbent David Ige (D) was term-limited. Green is Hawaii’s current lieutenant governor and an emergency room physician. He said, “I’m running for Governor because Hawaii needs elected leaders...
HAWAII STATE
Ballotpedia News

The top fundraisers in the Minnesota State Senate

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Texas State Board of Education discusses changes to the state’s social studies curriculum

The Texas State Board of Education began discussing proposed changes to the state’s social studies curriculum in a meeting on August 1, 2022. The board aims to make changes and guide educators on how to teach U.S. history while aligning the curriculum with Senate Bill 3. The law, which went into effect in December 2021, prohibited teaching concepts such as promoting ideas that, according to the bill, “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” and that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy