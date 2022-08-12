Morgan Abraham raised more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Arizona

Arizona Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $2.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Morgan Abraham has raised more than any other Democrat.

Abraham is the representative for Arizona Senate District 10 and is running to represent Arizona State Senate District 18 in 2022. Abraham raised $246,697 and spent $243,368 between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Arizona Secretary of State reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Abraham.

Morgan Abraham’s Top 10 Donors, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $246,697 in reported donations, $121,975 came from these 10 donors:

Total Donations Name Type

$70,025 Morgan Abraham INDIVIDUAL

$10,600 Arizona Pipe Trades 469 PAC ENTITY

$5,300 Int’l Ass’n of Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation Workers Local 359 PAC (Smart PAC) ENTITY

$5,300 Leslie Glaze INDIVIDUAL

$5,250 Allan Abraham INDIVIDUAL

$5,200 Alex Abraham INDIVIDUAL

$5,200 Stephen DuMerton INDIVIDUAL

$5,100 Rebecca Mandell INDIVIDUAL

$5,000 Alisha DuMerton INDIVIDUAL

$5,000 Blake Abraham INDIVIDUAL

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Arizona PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 1/15/2022

2022 Q1 4/15/2022

2022 Q2 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Primary 7/23/2022

2022 Post-Primary and Q3 10/15/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/29/2022

2022 Post-General and Q4 1/17/2023

