Update 17 August: The standalone PS5 digital edition console is back in stock at PlayStation Direct as Argos and Smyths Toys drop the standalone disc edition console in stores nationwide. PS5 bundles are also available at Game, Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, ShopTo, AO and Scan. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO