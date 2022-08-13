Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Federline Wishes He Could Get Britney Spears To 'Open Her Eyes' As She Continues To Act Out
At long last: Britney Spears' notorious ex-husband Kevin Federline is finally speaking up on the singer's troubled past, controversial conservatorship, racy photos and their two teenaged sons.Sitting down for a televised interview, the former dancer, 44, insisted that he's breaking his silence because he wants the best for the 40-year-old singer, claiming her drama has taken a toll on their boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.After the "U Drive Me Crazy" crooner's conservatorship ended late last year, she's been airing out her family's dirty laundry and making damaging allegations against them, in addition to flooding her Instagram page...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her
Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about...
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Popculture
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Ironclad Prenup Revealed (Report)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding last month, and now an Us Weekly source is spilling on their prenup. Spears is worth a reported $60 million, and the insider says if the couple ever divorced, Sam would receive “$1 million, per every two years” of marriage.
Britney Spears 'Tried And Tried' To Have A Relationship With Dismissive Teenage Sons
Britney Spears is setting the record straight after her ex-husband Kevin Federline's shocking allegations about her relationship with their teenage sons in his bombshell tell-all interview. The pop star took to Instagram, claiming she tried desperately to build a strong bond with her boys — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 — but they made the decision to stop seeing her. "It's hard for me to let go of things I truly love ... like my kids," Spears said in a lengthy message shared on Wednesday, August 10. "I looked forward to seeing my kids every week ... it was...
Britney Spears’s lawyer says her ex Kevin Federline has ‘created legal issues’ for himself by ‘cyber-bullying’
Britney Spears’s lawyer has criticised the singer’s ex, Kevin Federline, after he gave an interview to ITV this week and said their two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos, which posted on the social media site.Federline also shared a series of private videos on Instagram, which were filmed in secret without Spears’s knowledge, and show the singer sternly speaking to her children. Federline wrote alongside...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jennifer Lopez Sends Words Of Love & Support To Britney Spears As Kevin Federline Drama Rages On
She's got her back! Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to send a message of support to Britney Spears as the pop star wades through the fallout of her ex-husband Kevin Federline's recent tell-all interview. The former backup dancer shockingly revealed Spears hadn't seen their teenage sons for months, by their own choice, and that he believes her controversial, 13-year conservatorship "saved her life.""In a world where you have the right to use your feet … heart … mouth … eyes … and body… to express yourself however you may !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality...
Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Found Guilty of Trespassing at Her Wedding Venue
Watch: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander CRASHES Her Wedding. Britney Spears has won a legal victory against her first ex-husband amid a public feud with her second. Jason Alexander, whose 2004 surprise marriage to the singer was famously annulled after 55 hours, has been found guilty of aggravated misdemeanor trespassing and battery following his arrest after attempting to crash the pop star's wedding to third husband Sam Asghari at their former Southern California home, according an Aug. 11 press release from the Ventura County, Calif. District Attorney's office.
Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons
Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
Britney Spears & Kevin Federline's Sons Are All Grown Up! See Rare Photos Of The Kids
It's hard to believe that Britney Spears and Kevin Federline are parents to two teenagers. After Federline spoke out in a new interview, new photos of Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, were released, in which the boys are all smiles while at home. In some of the pictures, Jayden and Sean pose with their dad and their half-sisters. (Federline shares Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 10, with his wife, Victoria Prince. He is also a father to Kaleb, 18, and Kori, 20.)As OK! previously reported, Federline spoke out about Jayden and Sean's relationship with their mother. "The boys have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Britney Spears Claps Back After CA Church Says She Never Asked To Marry There
Britney Spears fired back after the Santa Monica church that she said that she was rejected from claimed she didn’t ask about it being the venue for her wedding. Britney, 40, responded to the claims in an Instagram caption on Monday, August 8. She explained the process for how she went about asking for the venue to host her wedding to Sam Asghari, 28, after the church said that the singer didn’t ask in a statement to TMZ.
Britney Spears' Legal Team Says Jamie Spears Has 'Sunk To A New Low' With Latest Filing
The court battles between Britney Spears and her father continue.
What is Britney Spears’ Net Worth?
Despite her recent familial troubles, not all pop singers can boast a fortune quite like Britney Spears. Thanks to an estimated 90 million albums sold worldwide, more than 4.8 million tour tickets...
Britney Spears accuses mother of ‘abusing’ her and pre-arranging involuntary commitment in 2019
Britney Spears has accused her mother, Lynne, of “abusing” her in an Instagram post shared on Monday (25 July) evening. The accusation is the latest in a string of high-profile disputes between the pop star and her family, following the dissolution of Spears’s controversial conservatorship in November 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Britney Spears blasts the Catholic Church, says they wouldn't marry her
Britney Spears says the Catholic Church would not marry her and now-husband Sam Asghari, because she is not Catholic. The "Baby One More Time" singer shared a since-deleted Instagram of an unidentified couple getting married in a church, with a caption claiming her original plans where to get married there.
Where the Britney Spears conservatorship began: 'Disgraceland' takes us back
With no privacy, it’s no wonder Britney Spears ended 2007 with a bald head bashing an umbrella into a car. Leading her to be subjected to a conservatorship under her dad’s supervision. Disgraceland breaks it all down, but makes it true crime.
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears' Lawyer Slams Kevin Federline Over Releasing Videos of Her With Their Sons
Britney Spears' attorney has taken a stand in her defense. After since-deleted videos of the 40-year-old pop star and her sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, were posted on Instagram late Wednesday by Kevin Federline, Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, issued a statement to ET on her behalf. "Britney Spears is...
Comments / 3