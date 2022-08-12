ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream We Need to Talk About Kevin Free Online

Cast: Tilda Swinton John C. Reilly Ezra Miller Jasper Newell Rock Duer. After her son Kevin commits a horrific act, troubled mother Eva reflects on her complicated relationship with her disturbed son as he grew from a toddler into a teenager. Is We Need to Talk About Kevin on Netflix?
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Where to Watch and Stream The Children of the Marshland Free Online

Cast: Jacques Villeret Jacques Gamblin André Dussollier Michel Serrault Isabelle Carré. The film is set in Marais, a quiet region along the banks of Loire river in 1918. Riton is afflicted with a bad-tempered wife and three unruly children. Garris lives alone with his recollections of World War I trenches. Their daily life consists of seasonal work and visits from their two pals: Tane, the local train conductor and Amédée, a dreamer and voracious reader of classics.
PS5 stock – live: PS Direct restocks the standalone digital console as Argos drops continue

Update 17 August: The standalone PS5 digital edition console is back in stock at PlayStation Direct as Argos and Smyths Toys drop the standalone disc edition console in stores nationwide. PS5 bundles are also available at Game, Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, ShopTo, AO and Scan. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles...
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project

Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
