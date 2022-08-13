ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Horton accused of embezzling money from PTA

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

Amanda Marie Horton, 38, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of felony theft.

According to the criminal complaint, in May 2022, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of theft occurring at Lincoln Elementary School. A complainant from the school reported that Horton was withdrawing funds from the school PTA account and transferring those funds into her personal account.

An investigator from the LFPD spoke with the complainant, May 19. The report states that they told law enforcement that Horton is the treasurer for the Lincoln Elementary PTA. They said the association never received bank statements from Horton, and that while she was treasurer, there were “some red flags occurring” because she never wanted the association to pay out any funds for routine activities, according to the complaint.

The complainant alleged that the association eventually obtained bank statements showing that “thousands of dollars” were being withdrawn from the PTA account by Horton and transferred into other accounts, which they believed she also controlled. The complainant estimated that Horton had taken thousands of dollars out of the account without authorization from the PTA board. However, they noted that she also put money back into the account, as well, so that the amount taken would fluctuate, according to the report.

On May 18, the PTA committee asked Horton to resign from her position. The complainant told the investigator that she made two large deposits back totaling $2,500 into the PTA account after she resigned as treasurer.

On May 25, a school official made contact with the investigator and explained that he did have a brief conversation with Horton. The official said Horton never “actually explained to him what she did,” but that she allegedly admitted to “making some poor choices” and apologizing to him.

The investigator obtained bank statements, which allegedly show that during a time period from December 2016 - May 2022, Horton withdrew approximately $17,000 from the PTA account without authorization. Most of the transfers were made into a personal bank account that Horton controlled, according to the report.

Over time, she also allegedly paid back portions of the money that she took. The report states that “several hundred dollars” remains owed to the organization.

Both counts against Horton carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

