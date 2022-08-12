United Way NSV and Local Businesses Hold “Tools for Teachers” Donation Drive to Support Shenandoah County Classrooms

Read full article on original website
WHSV
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region has been designated as a Dementia Friendly Community by Dementia Friendly America. Valley Program for Aging Services, the local area agency for aging, began the process of earning the designation a little over a year ago. Through community engagement and a structured initiative of programs funded through Sentara and other organizations, the designation shows that the region has resources to support those living with dementia, and continue to do so.
WHSV
Rockingham County Public Schools in need of bus drivers for upcoming school year
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Schools will be welcoming students back to the classroom next week, but it’s important they have a way to get there. Over the last few years, bus driver shortages have impacted school and city routes. “We’re just as thin, probably actually a...
WHSV
Harrisonburg police host ‘Cookout with a Cop’ at Ralph Sampson Park
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department hosted its second-ever ‘Cookout With a Cop’ event at Ralph Sampson Park on Tuesday. Officers grilled some food for the community for whom they hope to work to have a better connection. “It’s all about building relationships,” said Lt. Chris...
Augusta Free Press
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
WHSV
Harrisonburg organic fertilizer business expands to partner with local and out-of-state farmers
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seven years ago, David Bocook started Mountain Gate Organics in just a 3,700-square-foot facility as a way to promote the benefits of using ‘living’ soil to grow crops. “The worm farm is producing about 650 tons a year in just worm castings, which changes...
WHSV
Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair opened on Monday, bringing back a decades-long tradition here in the Shenandoah Valley. Planning for this year’s festivities started soon after last year’s fair. “The committee has really been working hard and meeting since last October for this fair,”...
WHSV
Final preparations for the Rockingham County Fair underway
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tomorrow is the big day!. The Rockingham County Fair officially kicks off. The fairgrounds were busy Sunday with last-minute preparations and set-ups to ensure a smooth opening day. Much of the commotion at the fairgrounds Sunday was 4H and FFA kids bringing in their animals...
wmra.org
Nowhere to go: Harrisonburg's homeless protest loss of shelter
A temporary homeless shelter on the James Madison University campus closed today [Monday, Aug. 15]. With nowhere else to go, unhoused people in Harrisonburg and their advocates protested outside city hall. WMRA’s Calvin Pynn reports. The closing of the low-barrier shelter operated by Open Doors means that many of...
WHSV
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
Schuyler : Walton Hamner House Gets Special Gift From Guest
If you have been a longtime reader of our magazine and website, you know how fond we were of Earl Hamner, Jr. He was also a good friend right up until his death back in March of 2016 at age 92. Earl was even gracious enough to write several columns and poems in our early days of the charter magazine.
WHSV
Food vendors staying busy at the Rockingham County Fair
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday marked the second day of the Rockingham County Fair, and the fun was rolling along. The food at the fair is always a big hit, with vendors selling hundreds of pounds of burgers, chicken, and hot dogs during the week. On Tuesday, WHSV got...
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
pagevalleynews.com
Hawksbill Pool winding down season, catalytic converters stolen and other news from Stanley
STANLEY, Aug. 10 — The Hawksbill Pool is winding down another successful season with 6,179 swimmers enjoying the facility since Memorial Day weekend. The facility — which some still call “Shuler Pool” — has hosted 25 pool parties so far this summer, held two Movie Nights and four Night Swims.
NBC 29 News
UVA updates COVID-19 guidelines as students ready to return
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is making sure its students, faculty, and staff are taking safety precautions against COVID-19 as the semester gets ready to start. “We’re excited to welcome UVA students back,” Deputy Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said. “As the new academic year approaches, we’re reminding everyone...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
WSET
Virginia firefighter charged with setting an abandoned building on fire
WOODSTOCK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia volunteer firefighter charged with setting fire to an abandoned building was with the first crew to arrive on the scene, an investigator said Monday. Firefighters from several departments responded to a report of a structure fire Friday night in Woodstock and found the...
969wsig.com
Enter to win Confederate Railroad Tickets
Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Confederate Railroad and The Hackens Boys at Page Valley Fair on Saturday, August 27!. WSIG “Confederate Railroad Tickets Register To Win Contest. – Register online during the contest window at 969wsig.com for the chance to win...
rewind1051.com
Fire destroys historic house in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department says it remains “committed to protecting the people and property of the Woodstock community.” That statement in the wake of one of its members being accused of setting a weekend fire. The Friday night blaze destroyed a historic building on West Locust Street. Not...
NBC 29 News
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
UV Cavalier Daily
Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research
Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
