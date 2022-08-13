Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Del Valle ISD rating from Texas Education Agency improves, other districts announced
The results are in for how school districts are doing according to the Texas Education Agency standards. Austin ISD and Del Valle earned a B rating, among other Central Texas districts. These are the first public school ratings in since 2019. The districts this year were publicly scored A through...
'It broke my heart thinking of these kids': As teachers call it quits, others are staying
AUSTIN, Texas — As Central Texas school districts kick off the start of the school year many are still trying to hire hundreds of teachers. Many decided to leave the profession, but there are still other teachers choosing to return to the classroom. "It's just wonderful to have students...
City of Austin urgently looking to hire more crossing guards
AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin Independent School District's school year gets underway on Monday along with many other nearby school districts, the City of Austin is still looking to fill dozens of crossing guard positions. Austin Public Works Safe Routes to School program is hiring crossing guards to...
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
Austin Smiles hosts back-to-school event with Central Texas cleft community
Austin, tx — One group of kids here in Central Texas just had a fun-filled day before heading back to class. The nonprofit organization, Austin Smiles, hosted a back-to-school event at Dave & Buster's for 60 kids and their families where the kids got to play unlimited games! They also got some new reading material courtesy of Half Priced Books.
Cyberattacks on schools up 114% since 2020
AUSTIN, Texas — Back-to-school safety isn’t only important in-person but online, too. New data found cyberattacks in education are up 114 percent from 2020. Experts believe increased remote learning is partly to blame as more people use school devices on home networks that may not have the software needed to protect their data.
Head to the Stephen F Austin for unrivaled views of the Austin Pride Parade
The city is celebrating the LGBTQIA Plus community with an epic pride parade this weekend. Helping take the guesswork out of finding the right spot to enjoy the festivities and party with a purpose is Matthew Pawlak from Stephen F’s Bar and Terrace. He joins We Are Austin's Chelsey Khan by also showing pride-themed cocktails you can try yourself!
BookSpring Childhood literacy program offers inspiring resources for families
On a mission to help children become lifelong readers, Bookspring has a variety of inspiring resources for families. Emily, Executive Director of Bookspring, and Cody, Executive Director, Texas Association for the Education of Young Children, chatted with Chelsey Khan about childhood literacy programs including "Books Beginning at Birth.'. Follow us...
Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
AFD responds to accidental kitchen fire at taco restaurant in South Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a taco restaurant in South Austin early Sunday morning. AFD says the 911 call came in at 5:56 a.m. of a fire at the Taquerias Arandinas located at 700 W. William Cannon. AFD said the fire was...
Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting near East 6th & Sabine streets
Note: This story has been updated throughout with detail from the press conference. A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Downtown Austin, police say, and a suspect is still on the loose. It happened near the intersection of East 6th and Sabine streets, just west of I-35. Austin-Travis...
'A total loss': 8 units destroyed after NW Austin apartment complex fire
A family is working to help their daughter after flames engulfed her apartment complex building Monday night. Shirley Niedzwiecki's daughter is one of fourteen people displaced after a fire broke out in one of the buildings inside the Balcones Woods apartment complex. "I don't think anything is going to be...
2 dead, 1 uninjured in major crash in east Travis County, SH-130 NB shut down
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people have died following a serious collision involving three vehicles in east Travis County on Sunday. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 12:54 p.m. to the 5000-7500 block of N. SH-130 northbound - just north of Farm to Market 969. EMS said two people...
Man pleads guilty to 2019 South Austin murder
The Travis County District Attorney's Office says a man charged for a South Austin murder three years ago has pled guilty to the crime. Back on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 34-year-old Benito Luna Vargas was found beaten and unconscious on the side of a rode. He later died in the hospital.
APD searching for man who sparked SWAT situation in South Austin
NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. Police say the subject of a SWAT call in South Austin early Tuesday morning is still on the loose. The call happened at the Saddle Creek apartment complex located at 1081 Old Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says at around 3:30 a.m....
As gun violence grows, APD plans to re-launch firearm surrender program
Growing instances of gun violence remain a top concern for law enforcement and members of the community. The department has programs in place to curb gun violence and they're working with other agencies -- like the DA's Office, U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF. APD says programs will continue being evaluated and tweaked for effectiveness. Additionally, Austin Police plan on bringing back a pre-pandemic program aimed at helping people dispose of guns they no longer want to keep.
14 people displaced, 2 firefighters injured after apartment fire in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Thirteen people along with one child were displaced after a fire at a northwest Austin apartment complex Monday evening. The fire department said crews responded to to the fire off Research Blvd. near Balcones Woods Drive around 8 p.m. ALSO | Drought and record-breaking heat spur...
Austin man pleads guilty to felony charge relating to Jan 6 Capitol breach
AUSTIN, Texas — Geoffrey Shough, 38, of Austin, pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol. According to court documents, Shough attended a rally and marched with others to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Before 2 p.m., he was...
Barricaded subject situation in Round Rock ends with man in hospital
Nicholas Nelson and other residents in the Jester Farms subdivision in Round Rock are relieved that a barricaded subject situation ended peacefully Monday evening. Nelson lives right across the street from the home Round Rock Police say a man barricaded himself inside of while also claiming he had explosive devices.
Police locate missing elderly woman in Pflugerville
UPDATE: Police say Betty Prout has been located. Further details were not immediately available. Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman last seen early Tuesday afternoon. The Pflugerville Police Department says 90-year-old Betty Prout was last seen at around 12:15 p.m. near...
