Austin, TX

CBS Austin

City of Austin urgently looking to hire more crossing guards

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin Independent School District's school year gets underway on Monday along with many other nearby school districts, the City of Austin is still looking to fill dozens of crossing guard positions. Austin Public Works Safe Routes to School program is hiring crossing guards to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Education
CBS Austin

Austin Smiles hosts back-to-school event with Central Texas cleft community

Austin, tx — One group of kids here in Central Texas just had a fun-filled day before heading back to class. The nonprofit organization, Austin Smiles, hosted a back-to-school event at Dave & Buster's for 60 kids and their families where the kids got to play unlimited games! They also got some new reading material courtesy of Half Priced Books.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Cyberattacks on schools up 114% since 2020

AUSTIN, Texas — Back-to-school safety isn’t only important in-person but online, too. New data found cyberattacks in education are up 114 percent from 2020. Experts believe increased remote learning is partly to blame as more people use school devices on home networks that may not have the software needed to protect their data.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Head to the Stephen F Austin for unrivaled views of the Austin Pride Parade

The city is celebrating the LGBTQIA Plus community with an epic pride parade this weekend. Helping take the guesswork out of finding the right spot to enjoy the festivities and party with a purpose is Matthew Pawlak from Stephen F’s Bar and Terrace. He joins We Are Austin's Chelsey Khan by also showing pride-themed cocktails you can try yourself!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

BookSpring Childhood literacy program offers inspiring resources for families

On a mission to help children become lifelong readers, Bookspring has a variety of inspiring resources for families. Emily, Executive Director of Bookspring, and Cody, Executive Director, Texas Association for the Education of Young Children, chatted with Chelsey Khan about childhood literacy programs including "Books Beginning at Birth.'. Follow us...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting near East 6th & Sabine streets

Note: This story has been updated throughout with detail from the press conference. A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Downtown Austin, police say, and a suspect is still on the loose. It happened near the intersection of East 6th and Sabine streets, just west of I-35. Austin-Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

'A total loss': 8 units destroyed after NW Austin apartment complex fire

A family is working to help their daughter after flames engulfed her apartment complex building Monday night. Shirley Niedzwiecki's daughter is one of fourteen people displaced after a fire broke out in one of the buildings inside the Balcones Woods apartment complex. "I don't think anything is going to be...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man pleads guilty to 2019 South Austin murder

The Travis County District Attorney's Office says a man charged for a South Austin murder three years ago has pled guilty to the crime. Back on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 34-year-old Benito Luna Vargas was found beaten and unconscious on the side of a rode. He later died in the hospital.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for man who sparked SWAT situation in South Austin

NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. Police say the subject of a SWAT call in South Austin early Tuesday morning is still on the loose. The call happened at the Saddle Creek apartment complex located at 1081 Old Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says at around 3:30 a.m....
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

As gun violence grows, APD plans to re-launch firearm surrender program

Growing instances of gun violence remain a top concern for law enforcement and members of the community. The department has programs in place to curb gun violence and they're working with other agencies -- like the DA's Office, U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF. APD says programs will continue being evaluated and tweaked for effectiveness. Additionally, Austin Police plan on bringing back a pre-pandemic program aimed at helping people dispose of guns they no longer want to keep.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Barricaded subject situation in Round Rock ends with man in hospital

Nicholas Nelson and other residents in the Jester Farms subdivision in Round Rock are relieved that a barricaded subject situation ended peacefully Monday evening. Nelson lives right across the street from the home Round Rock Police say a man barricaded himself inside of while also claiming he had explosive devices.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Police locate missing elderly woman in Pflugerville

UPDATE: Police say Betty Prout has been located. Further details were not immediately available. Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman last seen early Tuesday afternoon. The Pflugerville Police Department says 90-year-old Betty Prout was last seen at around 12:15 p.m. near...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

