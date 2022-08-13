Growing instances of gun violence remain a top concern for law enforcement and members of the community. The department has programs in place to curb gun violence and they're working with other agencies -- like the DA's Office, U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF. APD says programs will continue being evaluated and tweaked for effectiveness. Additionally, Austin Police plan on bringing back a pre-pandemic program aimed at helping people dispose of guns they no longer want to keep.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO