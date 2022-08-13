Ollie, age 71, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was a native of Marion, Georgia and a longtime resident of Hammond, LA. Ollie proudly served his country in the United States Navy, where he eventually retired with honors. He was a teacher at heart. Not only sharing his knowledge, but he would go the extra mile by giving those that needed it, the hands-on / side-by-side instructions. Karaoke, Christmas, and watching movies on TV were some of his favorites; but none as near and dear to Ollie than spending time with the kids. Sleepovers were his specialty, and during the Christmas season, no one could play Santa as well as Ollie did. He was a loving man with a huge heart who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

