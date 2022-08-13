Read full article on original website
Alfred “Al” William Lawson Miller, Sr.
Alfred “Al” William Lawson Miller, Sr., of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the age of 81. He was born on February 28, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late William Miller and Alice Abreo Miller. Al was a body and fender man all his life. He owned an auto repair shop in Las Vegas with his brother-in-law, Ronnie Cosse, for many years. He retired from Community Motors in Hammond after 30 years, working alongside two of his closest friends and "partners in crime" Tracey Leonard and Mack Perkins. Al loved playing pool and was taught by some of the greatest professionals such as Minnesota Fats and Willie Mosconi. He also loved fishing, bowling, and most of all, the companionship of his beloved dogs, Precious and Rocket.
Sarah Elizabeth Guillot
Sarah, age 34, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was a native of Hammond, LA. Sarah was loved deeply by her family and will be forever missed. She is survived by her daughter, Madalynn Guillot; son, Ashton “AJ” Guillot; parents, Jay and Susan Guillot; sisters, Meagan Zito (Matt), Alexis Guillot; and grandparents, Elvis Richard and Barbara Guillot.
Earnestine T. Lewis
Earnestine Toefield Lewis, 60, resident of Independence, LA, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Services will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Israelite Baptist Church, 12669 Israelite Church Rd., Independence, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Richard John Desonier
Richard John Desonier died on Saturday, August 14, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born on June 28, 1933, in Jeanerette, LA to Roland Desonier and Edna Miller Desonier. He was a resident of Covington, LA. Richard is survived by his children, Dr. David Desonier (Michelle), James Michael...
Oliver Augustus Trawick
Ollie, age 71, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was a native of Marion, Georgia and a longtime resident of Hammond, LA. Ollie proudly served his country in the United States Navy, where he eventually retired with honors. He was a teacher at heart. Not only sharing his knowledge, but he would go the extra mile by giving those that needed it, the hands-on / side-by-side instructions. Karaoke, Christmas, and watching movies on TV were some of his favorites; but none as near and dear to Ollie than spending time with the kids. Sleepovers were his specialty, and during the Christmas season, no one could play Santa as well as Ollie did. He was a loving man with a huge heart who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pedestrian dies in St. Helena Parish crash
GREENSBURG---This morning, shortly after 4:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1043 near Carl Day Lane in St. Helena Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Damarius Melvin of Greensburg. The preliminary investigation revealed that Melvin...
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: August 15-21, 2022
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team officially opens the 2022 regular season, the volleyball team begins exhibition play and SLU students can help kick off 2022-23 with Strawberry Jam during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Lady Lion soccer team will open the regular...
SOCCER: Southeastern falls in exhibition at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team dropped a 4-0 decision at Mississippi State in exhibition Sunday afternoon at MSU Soccer Field. After a tightly-contest opening half, the host Bulldogs posted three goals after half time to secure the shutout victory. Olivia Griffin (seven) and...
FOOTBALL: SLU ranked 16th in AFCA FCS Coaches Preseason poll
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked No. 16 in the 2022 American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 released by the AFCA Monday. The Lions were previously ranked No. 17 in the Stats Perform preseason FCS top 25 released earlier this...
Southeastern faculty, staff receive top awards at Convocation
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University opened the 2022-23 academic year Friday (Aug. 12) with its fall convocation that included presentation of the President’s Awards for Excellence, the university’s highest honor for faculty and staff. The event also included announcement of endowed professorships and scholarships, new faculty and...
