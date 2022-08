A key veteran primed to make an impact on the Bruins’ offense has left the program with less than three weeks to go until the season opener. Senior tight end Mike Martinez is no longer with UCLA football, coach Chip Kelly said during a press conference Tuesday morning. The Mater Dei (CA) alumnus had been with the Bruins since 2019 and had made appearances across all three of his years with the blue and gold.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO