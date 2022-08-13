ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Mahomes Sr. to play in Mets’ Old Timers Day game

By Juan Cisneros
 4 days ago

QUEENS, N.Y. — On Aug. 27, Pat Mahomes Sr., father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes , will stand on the mound of Citi Field for the New York Mets’ Old Timers Day game.

Old Timers Day makes a return to Citi Field for the first time since 1994.

“Bringing back Old Timers’ Day was one of the most passionate requests I heard from our fans,” Mets chairman, CEO and owner Steve Cohen said. “As we celebrate our 60th Anniversary season, having these legendary players return to the ballpark to hear cheers from Mets fans once again is the perfect way to honor our past.”

Mahomes played from 1999 to 2000 and went 8-0 in 39 relief appearances in his first season with the club.

He helped the Mets reach the playoffs in 1999 and the World Series in 2000, but was left off the postseason roster in 2000.

Mahomes is one of 65 former players and managers who will appear before the Mets take on the Colorado Rockies that night.

