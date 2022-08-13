ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Deadline

Gascón Recall Effort Fails: Los Angeles District Attorney To Remain In Office After Signature Effort Falls Short – Updated

UPDATED with results: An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was rejected today, with the county clerk’s office announcing that organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, short of the required 566,857. Organizers of the recall submitted a total of 715,833 petition signatures to the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office in an effort to force Gascón into a recall election. County officials initially conducted a random sampling of the signatures to verify their validity. Based on that initial sampling, the county undertook an effort to verify all 715,833 signatures individually. The county announced Monday that 195,783 of the signatures...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood residents fleeing gated community next to SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD – Inglewood residents in a gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium are fleeing the area after being bombarded with an onslaught of traffic congestion and noise emanating from the stadium during events. To make matters worse, a retention wall designed to drown out the noise was removed which...
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Plaintiffs critical of Caruso sue over alleged Grove protest restrictions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Free-speech activists filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against companies owned by Rick Caruso that oversee the Grove, alleging the shopping center's management is trying to limit criticisms of the mayoral candidate's policies. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits

Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard

INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County calls for affordable housing proposals

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Wanted: local nonprofits able to pull off low income or rapid housing projects quickly. That’s what Orange County’s office of care coordination is in search of, as it calls for applications to bid for nearly $20 million in federal money over the next three years.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Local Cannabis Dispensary Closes its Doors

One of the first cannabis dispensaries to be licensed in Pasadena following the passage of Measure CC in 2018 has permanently closed its doors. Other than signs on the door indicating that Harvest of Pasadena—at the gateway corner of Pasadena Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Old Pasadena—was closed for good, no other information was available from the company.
PASADENA, CA
Jalopnik

Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers

Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BoardingArea

Should Hotels Be Forced to House Homeless People?

In response to an initiative by a local union which garnered approximately 126,000 signatures, members of the City Council of Los Angeles unanimously voted on Friday, August 5, 2022 to ensure that a proposal — which will require hotel and motel properties in the city to use vacant rooms to house homeless people — will be on the ballot in March of 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

The Valley: Is It Safe?

The question is it safe, comes up because my wife and I bought a vacation home in Baja, Mexico. More discord comes from the fact LA has a considerable and semi-successful defund the police movement. How can fewer law officers ensure our safety? According to analytics by Location Inc., you have a 1 in 278 chance of being a victim of crime in the San Fernando Valley. That's pretty good odds that you, one of your friends or relatives in the Valley, or someone they know is a victim or will be a victim of a crime.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

7-Eleven looted after alleged street takeover in Harbor Gateway

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Street racers and spectators reportedly ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven in the Harbor Gateway area after a large street takeover early Monday morning. The street takeover allegedly occurred at the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street in the Athens neighborhood in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

