JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola and Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin have advanced from Tuesday’s primary to the general election for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House. They are three of the four candidates to advance. The last slot has not yet been decided. Peltola, Begich and Palin are also vying in a special election to fill the last few months of the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term. He died in March. That vote was also being held Tuesday. However, the winner of that ranked choice voting election may not be known until the end of the month.

ALASKA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO