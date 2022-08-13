Read full article on original website
Related
Unprecedented shortage forces new water cuts on Colorado River
The federal government on Tuesday announced new water cuts for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico in response to a climate change-induced drought that is depleting the Colorado River and its reservoirs. Why it matters: It's the first time in history that the government has triggered a Tier 2 water shortage for...
Why Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising Again
The Las Vegas Valley has seen one of the wettest monsoon seasons in decades.
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rudy Giuliani a target in Georgia investigation of 2020 election
Former President Trump's onetime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been informed he is officially a target of an investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election being conducted by an Atlanta prosecutor, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: Giuliani becomes the highest-profile figure to be publicly revealed as...
Uncovering the mystery vintage baseball caps of Mexico
A new collection of recreated vintage Mexican baseball hats almost instantly sold out when it went on sale last week, illustrating the hunger fans have for uncovering the forgotten history of the ball game in Latin America. The big picture: Historians, fans and activists in recent years have worked to...
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
Former Gov. Richardson "optimistic" on Griner, Whelan prisoner exchange
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson told ABC News on Tuesday he is "optimistic" about the United States bringing imprisoned Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan back from Russia through a prisoner exchange. Why it matters: Richardson, also a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has been involved in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mexico's deadly weekend raises fears of narco-terrorism
Cartel attacks on unarmed civilians in Mexico last week have raised fears of growing narcoterrorism, or the targeting of public places to instill fear and show control. What happened: At least 10 people, including a 12-year-old caught in the crossfire, were killed during gun battles in Ciudad Juárez on Thursday, according to authorities. The majority were bystanders.
Peltola, Begich and Palin advance from US House primary
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola and Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin have advanced from Tuesday’s primary to the general election for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House. They are three of the four candidates to advance. The last slot has not yet been decided. Peltola, Begich and Palin are also vying in a special election to fill the last few months of the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term. He died in March. That vote was also being held Tuesday. However, the winner of that ranked choice voting election may not be known until the end of the month.
Metro Phoenix could see temperatures top 125°F by 2035, report shows
Maricopa County is one of many counties across the U.S. where the heat index could reach 125°F at least one day a year by 2053. That's according to a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Driving the news:...
Colorado River at drought tipping point
Officials warn a forecast downpour that has some 7 million people on flood watch won't be enough to stave off the need for drastic water cuts as the Colorado River's depleted reservoirs sink to near-crisis levels. Driving the news: As the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anti-Trump Republican Accountability PAC targets Kari Lake
An anti-Trump Republican group is targeting GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake with a $2 million TV and digital ad campaign. What's happening: The Republican Accountability PAC will begin running digital ads against Lake on Tuesday and will launch its TV campaign on Monday. The focus will be to attack Lake...
Medicaid expansion's new life
Republican-led states that have resisted expanding Medicaid for more than a decade are showing new openness to the idea. Driving the news: In the decade-plus since the landmark Affordable Care Act was enacted, 12 states with GOP-led legislatures still have not expanded Medicaid coverage to people living below 138% of the poverty line (or nearly $19,000 annually for one person in 2022).
Florida law restricts how cities inform voters of ballot issues
Miami Beach voters facing complex referendums in next week's election won't be able to rely on their city government for help understanding the ballot questions. Driving the news: A new Florida law restricts how local governments can inform their voters about the issues in upcoming elections.House Bill 921, which took effect July 1, includes a provision that prohibits local cities from spending public funds to send communications to voters about upcoming referendums. The city of Miami Beach, which for years has mailed out multilingual voter guides explaining referendums to residents, did not publish one for the Aug. 23 election and...
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0